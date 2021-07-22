Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.24

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de twaalfde update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.24 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Storage: Fixed starting a VM if a device is attached to a VirtIO SCSI port higher than 30 (bug #20213)
  • Storage: Improvement to DVD medium change signaling
  • Serial: Fixed a the guest missing interrupts under certain circumstances (6.0 regression, bug #18668)
  • Audio: Multiple fixes and enhancements
  • Network: Fixed connectivity issue with virtio-net after resuming VM with disconnected link
  • Network: Fixed UDP GSO fragmentation issue with missing 8 bytes of payload at the end of the first fragment
  • API: Fixed VM configuration for recent Windows Server versions
  • Extension Pack: Fixed issues with USB webcam pass-through on Linux
  • Host and guest driver: Fix small memory leak (bug #20280)
  • Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.13 (bug #20456)
  • Linux host and guest: Introduce support for SUSE SLES/SLED 15 SP3 kernels (bug #20396)
  • Linux host: Installer will not attempt to build kernel modules if system already has them installed and modules versions match current version
  • Windows host: Fix DLL signature validation to work better with an invalid certificate
  • Guest Additions: Fixed crash on using shared clipboard (bug #19165)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Introduce support for Ubuntu specific kernels (bug #20325)
  • Solaris guest: Increased default memory and disk sizes
  • EFI: Support network booting with the E1000 network controller emulation
  • EFI: Stability improvements (bug #20090)

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-07-2021 20:54
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-07-2021 • 20:54

9 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

20-04 VirtualBox 6.1.34 6
19-01 VirtualBox 6.1.32 7
23-11 VirtualBox 6.1.30 11
19-10 VirtualBox 6.1.28 3
07-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.26 6
07-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.24 9
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.22 21
04-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.20 22
01-'21 VirtualBox 6.1.18 16
10-'20 VirtualBox 6.1.16 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+12+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
0herpideperpi
22 juli 2021 22:25
Gaat Windows op de M1 osX er ooit nog komen?.
Parallels schijnt het kunstje geflikt te hebben, maar peperduur en op 1 computer.
0Cergorach
@herpideperpi22 juli 2021 22:36
Je hebt wel een M1 Apple, maar een Parallels licentie is dan weer te duur? Het is verdorie maar €80/jaar of €100 voor een eenmalige aankoop zonder major updates... Dat is peanuts ivm. wat ik betaal voor VMware Workstation Pro! Laten we ook niet vergeten dat een versie van Windows die je er op mag draaien (licentie technisch) nog duurder is.
+1herpideperpi
@Cergorach23 juli 2021 03:30
Niet lachen, maar ik gebruik Virtualbox alleen maar om
-boekhouding in Windows te doen (XP is genoeg)
-voor security experimenten.
-in mijn bedrijf draait Virtualbox prima onder Windows.
Omdat alle Windows Virtualbox zich gedragen als dezelfde Windows heb ik maar e e n OVA nodig.

Ik woon op vijf verschillende plekken. Volgens mij moet ik dan Parallels evenveel keer aanschaffen/huren.

Maar ik biedt mijn nederige exuses aan dat ik gierig ben, verdorie.

Enneh.. ik heb om die reden nog twee Intel I7 MacMinis gekocht. Wel lekker opgetuigd, datdanweerwel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door herpideperpi op 23 juli 2021 03:49]

+1Eonfge
@herpideperpi23 juli 2021 11:29
-boekhouding in Windows te doen (XP is genoeg)
-in mijn bedrijf draait Virtualbox prima onder Windows
Kijk uit met het gebruik van Virtualbox. Als je de Restricted Extras gebruikt dan mag je dat niet doen voor Commerciële doeleinden.

Jij en je werkgever zijn Oracle 700.- Euro schuldig per machine:
https://shop.oracle.com/apex/f?p=700:6::::::

Dit is trouwens een bekende truc van Oracle om gebruikers te naaien, en ik adviseer jou om direct te stoppen met het gebruik van Oracle VirtualBox:
https://metrixdata360.com.../oracle-virtualbox-risks/
0herpideperpi
@Eonfge23 juli 2021 18:17
In mijn bedrijf uitsluitend legale software, dus ook vm ware.
0Eonfge
@herpideperpi23 juli 2021 21:20
Chapeau, maar waarom vindt je Parallels dan duur? is letterlijk een 1/10de van de prijs.
0herpideperpi
@Eonfge24 juli 2021 06:31
Beetje uit principe. Honderd jaar geleden al die truuk met geen update of abo en max 1 computer..
Het is voor prive op een mac om Davilex op te draaien. Te onbeduidend voor woorden.
Virtualbox werkte perfect.
Apropos: die werkgever ben ikzelf:-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door herpideperpi op 24 juli 2021 06:32]

0JeroenED
@herpideperpi22 juli 2021 23:31
Ik denk niet dat virtualbox zich gaat bezighouden met arm-x86 vertalingen, als het dat is wat je bedoelt. Hooguit werken ze aan een soort library die rosetta aanspreekt. Voor Windows-on-arm te virtualiseren op m1, mag je volgens mij hoopvoller zijn. Zeker als apple arm-only is gegaan. Bovendien denk ik dat parallels ook enkel die doet en dus geen vertaling arm-x86 of api-call richting rosetta.
0herpideperpi
@JeroenED23 juli 2021 03:35
Ja, dat laatste dacht ik ook van Parallels.
Ben helaas niet terzake kundig genoeg.
Het is ook niet super urgent. Was gewoon nieuwsgierig
Dank voor het meedenken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True