Oracle heeft de twaalfde update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.24 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: Storage: Fixed starting a VM if a device is attached to a VirtIO SCSI port higher than 30 (bug #20213)

Storage: Improvement to DVD medium change signaling

Serial: Fixed a the guest missing interrupts under certain circumstances (6.0 regression, bug #18668)

Audio: Multiple fixes and enhancements

Network: Fixed connectivity issue with virtio-net after resuming VM with disconnected link

Network: Fixed UDP GSO fragmentation issue with missing 8 bytes of payload at the end of the first fragment

API: Fixed VM configuration for recent Windows Server versions

Extension Pack: Fixed issues with USB webcam pass-through on Linux

Host and guest driver: Fix small memory leak (bug #20280)

Linux host and guest: Support kernel version 5.13 (bug #20456)

Linux host and guest: Introduce support for SUSE SLES/SLED 15 SP3 kernels (bug #20396)

Linux host: Installer will not attempt to build kernel modules if system already has them installed and modules versions match current version

Windows host: Fix DLL signature validation to work better with an invalid certificate

Guest Additions: Fixed crash on using shared clipboard (bug #19165)

Linux Guest Additions: Introduce support for Ubuntu specific kernels (bug #20325)

Solaris guest: Increased default memory and disk sizes

EFI: Support network booting with the E1000 network controller emulation

EFI: Stability improvements (bug #20090)