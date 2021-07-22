Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.9

Ultimate Boot CD logo (45 pix) Versie 5.3.9 van Ultimate Boot CD is kort geleden uitgebracht. Ultimate Boot CD is een verzameling opensource- en freewareprogramma's, die bedoeld zijn voor het vinden en oplossen van voornamelijk hardwareproblemen. De complete lijst met tools is op deze pagina te vinden. De iso wordt als bittorrent- of http-download aangeboden en is 800MB groot. Sinds versie 5.3.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.3.9
  • Downgraded SeaTools for DOS (GUI) to V2.22 at Kaur Kuut's recommendation. Apparently the only feature introduced in V2.23 was long test timeout failure, but that prevents large capacity HDDs from completing the long generic test. Seagate subsequently removed this feature in SeaTools for Windows V1.4.0.2, but never did for SeaTools for DOS V2.23.
  • Updated Parted Magic to 2013_08_10. Thanks to James LaBarre for the tip.
  • Updated photorec, testdisk and fidentify to v7.1 through new module.
  • Updated Q&D Unit Clone to V1.1r. Thanks to author for the update.
Changes in version 5.3.8
  • Added CPUID V2.19.
  • Replaced netboot.me with netboot.xyz. Thanks to Kevin96AT for the suggestion.
  • Updated ASTRA to V6.50.
  • Updated g4u to V2.6.
  • Updated HDClone to V7.0.2.
  • Updated PCISniffer to V3.0.0.
  • Updated Q&D Unit Clone to V1.1q. Thanks to author for the update.
  • Updated Q&D Unit/Track/Head/Sector to V1.3j Thanks to author for the update.
  • Updated Q&D Vital Data Manager V1.4h. Thanks to author for the update.

Versienummer 5.3.9
Releasestatus Final
Website Ultimate Boot CD
Download http://www.ultimatebootcd.com/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 803,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-07-2021 21:02
0 • submitter: Domokun

22-07-2021 • 21:02

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Domokun

Bron: Ultimate Boot CD

Update-historie

07-'21 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.9 0
03-'17 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.7 9
09-'16 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.6 4
05-'15 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.5 5
05-'15 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.4 6
11-'14 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.3 8
09-'14 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.2 1
08-'14 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.1 7
05-'14 Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.0 29
03-'14 Ultimate Boot CD 5.2.9 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Ultimate Boot CD

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True