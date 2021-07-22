Versie 5.3.9 van Ultimate Boot CD is kort geleden uitgebracht. Ultimate Boot CD is een verzameling opensource- en freewareprogramma's, die bedoeld zijn voor het vinden en oplossen van voornamelijk hardwareproblemen. De complete lijst met tools is op deze pagina te vinden. De iso wordt als bittorrent- of http-download aangeboden en is 800MB groot. Sinds versie 5.3.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.3.9 Downgraded SeaTools for DOS (GUI) to V2.22 at Kaur Kuut's recommendation. Apparently the only feature introduced in V2.23 was long test timeout failure, but that prevents large capacity HDDs from completing the long generic test. Seagate subsequently removed this feature in SeaTools for Windows V1.4.0.2, but never did for SeaTools for DOS V2.23.

Updated Parted Magic to 2013_08_10. Thanks to James LaBarre for the tip.

Updated photorec, testdisk and fidentify to v7.1 through new module.

Updated Q&D Unit Clone to V1.1r. Thanks to author for the update. Changes in version 5.3.8 Added CPUID V2.19.

Replaced netboot.me with netboot.xyz. Thanks to Kevin96AT for the suggestion.

Updated ASTRA to V6.50.

Updated g4u to V2.6.

Updated HDClone to V7.0.2.

Updated PCISniffer to V3.0.0.

Updated Q&D Unit Clone to V1.1q. Thanks to author for the update.

Updated Q&D Unit/Track/Head/Sector to V1.3j Thanks to author for the update.

Updated Q&D Vital Data Manager V1.4h. Thanks to author for the update.