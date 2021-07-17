Versie 15.00 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

I've removed the previous chromium component/libraries and added support for Microsoft WebView2 (Microsoft Edge component) instead. WebView2 is already installed on most Windows 10 systems and is built into Windows 11. The installer will check and ask the user to install WebView2 if needed (e.g. on Windows 7).

This means I don't have to distribute large libraries in the installations anymore. The WebView2 component is also much easier to use. The old one had some strange behaviors (you can actually see the difference in the task manager).

Chrome and Microsoft Edge use the same code base, so there is no difference in the displayed content. The Edge preview tab has a new button for "IE Mode". You can use it to display the content in a Internet Explorer view. The Internet Explorer tab has been removed. You can use the Edge preview tab and press the toolbar button "IE Mode".

Made some changes to the code completion. It should work better now and behave more as in other code editors.

Created a new hover hint when using a language server. The hint can now display:

Code information presented by the server

Diagnostic errors, warnings, information or hints

Links. These can be code actions, goto definition, show references, rename identifier...

Highlight all references in the current document for the item found under the mouse cursor. This is similar to the find references feature, but the referenced identifier is highlighted and not added to a list. Highlight references can be found in the hover hint and right click context menu. In the context menu two items have been added:

Highlight references

Clear highlights

Code actions can be found in the hover hint and right click context menu. Code actions in the context menu include all available code actions presented by the language server. Code actions in the hover hint only include quick fixes.

Minor updates and beta version are downloaded and installed as before. But for major version the only option is to open the download site in your browser and download it manually. This was done to make the XP/Vista version consistent with the Windows 10/11 version and it also fix a few problems. It also allows the user to download and install the new version when they are ready...

Shift-DblClick can be used instead of Alt-DblClick if you have trouble with column mode is being activated.