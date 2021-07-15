Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.71

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.71 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and Improvements
  • We’re introducing a new entertainment widget! The entertainment widget allows you to see new and featured movie titles available in the Microsoft Store. Selecting a movie will direct you to the Microsoft Store to see more information about that title. Just open widgets and click or tap on the “Add widgets” button and choose the entertainment widget.
  • The new context menus and other right-click menus have been updated to use acrylic material.
  • We are testing the usability of a SplitButton for making new folders and files in the File Explorer command bar.
  • The Taskbar previews (when you mouse-over open apps on the Taskbar) have been updated to reflect the new visual design of Windows 11.
Fixes
  • Taskbar:
    • We fixed an issue where if you drag app icons on the Taskbar to rearrange them, it was making the apps launch or minimize when you released the icon.
    • Using a long press with touch on an app icon in the Taskbar to open the jump list should now work.
    • After right-clicking the Start icon in the Taskbar, clicking somewhere else should now dismiss the menu more reliably.
    • Shift + Right-click on an app icon in the Taskbar will now bring up the window menu like it used to and not the jump list.
    • We’ve addressed an issue that was making your mouse move slowly when hovering over the Taskbar previews.
    • We’ve included the fix for an issue when using multiple Desktops where an app icon in the taskbar might give the appearance of multiple windows being open when that wasn’t the case on that Desktop.
    • When using the Amharic IME you should no longer see an unexpected X next to the IME icon in the taskbar.
    • The issue where if you click on the input indicator on the Taskbar and it would unexpectedly highlighted Quick Settings has been fixed.
    • When you hover over Task View, the preview flyout for your Desktops will no longer pop back up after using Esc to dismiss them.
    • We made a fix to address an issue where explorer.exe might crash after hovering over the Task View icon in the Taskbar.
    • We fixed an issue where the selected date in the calendar flyout was out of sync with the date in the Taskbar.
    • We made an update to address a scenario resulting in some Insiders not seeing the lunar calendar text in the calendar flyout when enabled in Settings.
    • This flight addressed an issue that could unexpectedly make the Taskbar background transparent.
    • Right-clicking the focus assist icon in the taskbar should now show a context menu.
    • The issue from the previous flight where icons in the taskbar corner were getting crushed against the top of the Taskbar has been addressed.
    • The tooltip for the location in use icon in the Taskbar should no longer appear blank sometimes.
  • Settings:
    • We fixed an issue making Settings crash on launch periodically.
    • Using the volume mixer sliders in Sound Settings should be more responsive now, as well as the page responsiveness as a whole.
    • We fixed an issue resulting in Disk and Volumes Settings’ change size option being clipped.
    • There was a non-functional verify link under Backup Settings – this has been fixed.
    • The Power and Battery Settings page should no longer be reporting that battery saver is engaged in it’s not.
    • The Power and Battery Settings page should also now not crash when launched from Quick Settings.
    • We fixed a grammatical error in the Sign-in Settings text.
    • The “I forgot my PIN” link was unexpectedly missing in Sign-in Settings when a PIN was set up and has now been returned.
    • The issue where the Move option under Apps & Features in Settings wasn’t working reliably should be addressed in this build.
    • We’ve mitigated a problem where some of the colors in Settings weren’t updating after switching between dark and light mode, leaving unreadable text.
    • We’ve done some work to help improve the performance of Settings when switching between light and dark mode.
    • We addressed an issue where some of the elements of the Themes page in Settings would end up crowded together when the window size was small.
    • We resolved an issue where the Pen menu toggle under Taskbar Settings was not in sync with the actual state of the feature.
    • Changes made to “Dismiss notification after this amount of time” in Accessibility Settings should now persist.
    • Some of the icons you could enable in Taskbar Settings were erroneously labeled Windows Explorer even though that’s not what they were – this should now be fixed.
    • The Connect text in Quick Settings has been updated to say Cast.
  • File Explorer:
    • Clicking the command bar button twice should now close any dropdown that appeared.
    • The new command bar should now appear when “Open folders in a separate process” is enabled under File Explorer Options > View.
    • This build addresses an issue where right clicking a file and selecting Open With > Choose another app might launch the file in the default app rather than opening the Open With dialog.
    • Fixed an issue the desktop and File Explorer context menu would stop launching.
  • Search:
    • We fixed an issue where the option to verify your account in Search wasn’t working.
    • Hovering over the Search icon on a secondary monitor will now show the flyout on the correct monitor.
    • Search should now work if you open Start and start typing after having gone to the apps list and back.
  • Widgets:
    • When using the Outlook client with a Microsoft account, Calendar, and To Do updates should sync faster down to the widgets.
    • We addressed an issue where if you added multiple widgets quickly from the widgets settings, it could result in some of the widgets not being visible on the board.
    • We fixed a bug where widgets could all become stuck in a loading state (blank squares in the window).
    • The traffic widget should now follow the Windows mode (light or dark).
    • The title of the sports widget should no longer mismatch with the content of the widget.
  • Other:
    • This build addresses an issue where Alt + Tab was getting stuck open sometimes after you released the keys and had to be manually dismissed.
    • We made a fix for an issue where Narrator focus wasn’t ending up on the emoji panel after using the keyboard shortcut to open it.
    • Magnifier’s lens view has been updated so the lens now has rounded corners.
    • We found an issue that was noticeably impacting Start launch reliability for some Insiders, and have addressed it with this flight.
    • We’ve updated the “Most Used” text in the Start menu’s app list so it should no longer be getting clipped.
    • Using the semantic zoom in Start’s app list should no longer result in the list being pushed down and to the right off the edge of the window.
    • We fixed an issue where if you pressed Win + Z you would need to press Tab before you could use the arrow key to navigate through the snap layouts.
    • We addressed an issue where an acrylic area could get left on the screen after repeatedly snapping and unsnapping a window with touch.
    • We’ve done some work to mitigate an unexpected flash when moving a snapped window with touch.
    • We made a change to help window borders have a little more contrast when “Show accent color on title bars and windows borders” was turned off.
Known issues
  • [REMINDER] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.
  • Start:
    • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
    • Based on feedback, we are working on adding access keys to Win + X so that you can do things like “Win + X M” to launch Device Manager. Insiders may see this functionality in this build, however we are currently investigating an issue in which sometimes the option is unexpectedly unavailable.
  • Taskbar:
    • There is an issue in this build where Explorer.exe will crash when the date and time button on the Taskbar is clicked to access new notifications with Focus Assist turned off. The workaround for this is to enable Focus assist to priority or alarms mode. Note that when focus assist is turned on, notification popups won’t appear, but they will be in the notification center when opened.
    • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
    • Taskbar previews may draw partially offscreen.
  • Settings:
    • When launching the Settings app, a brief green flash may appear.
    • When using Quick Settings to modify Accessibility settings, the settings UI may not save the selected state.
    • The button to rename your PC doesn’t work in this build. If needed, this can be done using sysdm.cpl.
    • Settings will crash when clicking “Facial recognition (Windows Hello)” under Sign-in Settings if Windows Hello is already set up.
    • Reset this PC and Go back buttons in Settings > System > Recovery do not function. Reset and roll back can be accessed from the Windows Recovery Environment by selecting System > Recovery > Advanced startup, and pressing Restart now. Once in Windows Recovery, choose Troubleshoot.
      • Choose Reset this PC to perform a reset.
      • Choose Advanced options > Uninstall Updates > Uninstall latest feature update to perform a rollback.
  • File Explorer:
    • Explorer.exe crashes in a loop for Insiders using the Turkish display language when battery charge is at 100%.
    • When right clicking the desktop or File Explorer, the resulting context menu and submenus may appear partially off screen.
    • Clicking a desktop icon or context menu entry may result in the wrong item being selected.
  • Search:
    • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
    • When you hover your mouse over the Search icon on the Taskbar, recent searches may not be displayed. To work around the issue, restart your PC.
    • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.
  • Widgets:
    • Widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
    • Launching links from the widgets board may not invoke apps to the foreground.
    • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.
  • Store:
    • The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios.
    • Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.
  • Windows Security:
    • Device Security is unexpectedly saying “Standard hardware security not supported” for Insiders with supported hardware.
    • “Automatic sample submission” is unexpectedly turned off when you restart your PC.
  • Localization:
    • There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.71
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-07-2021 20:57
73 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

15-07-2021 • 20:57

73 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Windows 11 Home

vanaf € 100,96

Alles over dit product

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

vanaf € 132,35

Alles over dit product

Besturingssystemen Microsoft Windows

Reacties (73)

-Moderatie-faq
-173072+158+20+30Ongemodereerd9
Wijzig sortering
+1NickyVDP
15 juli 2021 21:07
Heb het een aantal dagen geleden gedraaid op mijn thinkpad maar ben snel weer terug gegaan naar win10, Veel features mis ik zoals oa een battery perfomance slider, een indicatie van hoelang je battery mee gaat, in diepere menus is het een en ander weg gehaald en ik kwam veel bugs tegen.
+1Gé Brander
@NickyVDP15 juli 2021 21:14
Ik ben wel nieuwsgierig wat voor bugs. Tot op heden draait het bij mij op drie systemen zonder problemen.
+1NickyVDP
@Gé Brander15 juli 2021 21:23
Vooral de nieuwe taakbalk glitchde of bugde veel bij mij, verkeerde alignment of de achtergrond renderd niet Voornaamste reden dat ik terug ben gegaan is dat mijn WLAN speeds not done waren (Win 10 voor referentie)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NickyVDP op 15 juli 2021 21:25]

+1Gé Brander
@NickyVDP15 juli 2021 21:28
Ok, mij nog niet opgevallen of nog niet meegemaakt. Misschien met een verdere build beter
+1jimzz
@Gé Brander15 juli 2021 22:35
Hier draait t ook op mijn productie pc. Best goed, games draaien tot nu toe ook allemaal.

Dit ben ik tegengekomen in de dev beta's:

BETA 1:
- taakbalk niet op meerdere schermen, alleen op hoofdscherm
- rechtermuisknop op bureaublad laat regelmatig explorer crashen
- V sync wordt niet gerespecteerd tijdens games (oplossing voor nvidia is om deze via de nvidia settings vast te zetten)
- af en toe rare bugs/crashes zonder enige uitleg

BETA2:
- v sync en taakbalk problemen uit beta 1 zijn opgelost, helaas nog steeds niet mogelijk te verplaatsen.
- app slepen op de taakbalk en loslaten opent of minimaliseert die app.
- zoekfunctie faalt af en toe waarbij het startmenu verdwijnt naar een niet bestaand scherm, de zoekknop werkt nu ook niet meer (oplossing: explorer.exe restarten)
- soms haperende animaties bij explorer en taakbalk
- explorer doet ooit lang over simpele zoekopdrachten
- widgets alleen op hoofdscherm te zien

Voor de rest is er prima mee te werken, heb ik bovengenoemde klachten niet bijster veel gezien en meegemaakt en werken al mijn applicaties en games naar behoren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jimzz op 15 juli 2021 23:14]

+1TheVMaster

@Gé Brander15 juli 2021 23:18
Zo is dat. Ik begrijp het ook niet helemaal. Draai hem hier gewoon op mijn productie machine en heb eigenlijk geen issues.
+1iLymion
@Gé Brander15 juli 2021 23:26
Bij mij crashed file explorer vaak als ik een file download via Chrome. Op het moment dat die opent loopt die vast en valt na een minuut of twee uit.
+1boulderdash1978
@Gé Brander16 juli 2021 02:03
Een weekje of 2 draait 11 ook als een zonnetje op mijn werklaptop. Xampp doet het. Games, Photoshop en FL Studio vertonen ook geen rariteiten.

Fingers crossed. Ik heb zo het vermoeden dat MS afwijkt van haar Good / Crap release tick tock.
0discy
@Gé Brander17 juli 2021 13:35
Zitten best wat bugs in. Oa natuurlijk de known issues die in het artikel genoemd worden.
- Heb op dit moment bijvoorbeeld dat de klok in de taakbalk half wegvalt.
- Gisteren waren de mini/max/close knoppen rechtsboven in een venster half verdwenen.
- Settings crashed bij mij regelmatig
- Eergisteren kon ik in Explorer niet zippen met rechtsklik, reageerde gewoon niet.
- In sommige listviews, zoals Explorer - maar ook in Task Scheduler paktie in sommige gevallen bij het klikken, het element erboven ipv waar je op klikt

En zo over de afgelopen tijd wel meer "gekke dingetjes". Gebruik het dan ook alleen op m'n mediapc en zou het bijvoorbeeld nog niet bij m'n vriendin installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door discy op 17 juli 2021 13:44]

0jetse55
@Gé Brander19 juli 2021 17:55
hier net zo geen bugs werk perfect en ontwerp is veel fijner nu
+1TheVMaster

@NickyVDP15 juli 2021 21:11
Is niet heel gek natuurlijk, want het is een beta versie.
+1FerOne
@TheVMaster15 juli 2021 21:18
Weet jij of ik met deze Insider builds gewoon in een verder stadium d.m.v de WU de RTM/final release uiteindelijk heb?
+1jimzz
@FerOne15 juli 2021 23:16
Waarom je minpunten krijgt voor een goede vraag gerelateerd aan Windows 11 mag Joost weten.

Gelukkig zijn er ook mensen die niet zoveel hechten aan het social media gehalte van sommige mensen. Bij deze dus een antwoord waar je wél wat aan hebt!

Volgens Microsoft is alleen Windows 11 Pro/Enterprise geschikt om straks naar een retail versie te updaten. Volgens Microsoft zul je met een Windows 11 Home versie Windows opnieuw moeten installeren zodra die officieel gereleased is.
+1Kenhas
@jimzz16 juli 2021 08:45
En heb je daar een bron van? De post van @Amorac lijkt toch iets anders te suggereren
In de huidige W11 build zit een optie om uit de insider te stappen. Deze is greyed out maar de verwoording lijkt aan te duiden dat je kan stoppen als de full release er is, zonder een clean install te doen.
Als er een optie inzit om eruit te stappen, zal een volledige herinstallatie waarschijnlijk niet nodig zijn. Maar kan natuurlijk dat het om de Pro versie gaat
+1Croga
@FerOne15 juli 2021 21:46
Voor Win10 was dat indertijd niet zo. Bij release bleven de insider gebruikers op de laatste Beta hangen. Om naar de release versie te gaan was indertijd een full reinstall nodig.

Dat zegt uiteraard niets over Win11. Het kan zijn dat ze het dit keer anders doen.
0HB1962
@Croga15 juli 2021 21:55
Volgens mij niet. Op een gegeven moment hadden alle builds hetzelfde buildnumber en kon je gewoon via windows insiders naar de Release Preview of geen preview builds meer ontvangen.
+1Croga
@HB196215 juli 2021 22:13
Volgens mij wel...

In de basis heeft Microsoft simpelweg gezegd: Insider beta builds en preview builds vielen onder de Win8 licentie. De release versie, uiteraard, niet. En dus kon je van insider niet naar full release met behulp van de updates maar moest je echt een clean install doen. Ik heb indertijd een eerst een clean install Win8 gedaan en daarna de gratis upgrade maar je moest, om op Win10 release uit te komen, eerst van insider af.

De insider-ring updates van Win10 kon je daarna dan weer aan zetten.
+1Amorac
@Croga15 juli 2021 23:21
In de huidige W11 build zit een optie om uit de insider te stappen. Deze is greyed out maar de verwoording lijkt aan te duiden dat je kan stoppen als de full release er is, zonder een clean install te doen. Er is een 2de keuze om meteen te stoppen maar die geeft duidelijk aan dat je moet herinstaleren.

Ben vrij zeker dat dit ook mogelijk is in de latere W10 insider builds en ben ik er een jaar gelden uit gestapt. In het begin was die optie er inderdaad niet mogelijk, zelfde met voorgaande beta versies van xp/7/8.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Amorac op 15 juli 2021 23:22]

+1LogiForce
@FerOne15 juli 2021 21:33
Het zijn dev builds, en uiteindelijk zal daar een release tussen zitten die gold beschauwd word, echter gaat het ontwikkelen natuurlijk door en zal je immer meer updates krijgen bovenop die gold release build versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LogiForce op 15 juli 2021 21:34]

0discy
@FerOne17 juli 2021 13:42
Dat kan in ieder geval niet als de dev build die je hebt een hoger build nummer heeft dan de release.
Dat gebeurt nog wel eens als ze een aftakking van een eerder dev build maken die ze vervolgens alleen bugfixen zonder insider features toe te voegen.

Dan kun je bijvoorbeeld met de insider build op 22000.71 zitten, terwijl voor de release bij 21000.00 al een aftakking is gemaakt. Die versie wordt dan wel opgehoogd, maar niet hoger dan 22000.71, welke ook andere veranderingen kan bevatten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door discy op 17 juli 2021 13:49]

+1afterburn
@TheVMaster15 juli 2021 23:30
De dev channel is geen beta, maar alpha.
+1kameleon20
@afterburn16 juli 2021 09:03
Precies.

En er worden nog teveel functies toegevoegd om het echt een beta te noemen.

Ik draai deze versie ook, en inderdaad het voelt al een stuk natuurlijker aan dan Windows 10 maar het neemt niet weg dat ook ik nog behoorlijk wat bugs ervaar.
Gelukkig zijn o.a. wij er. Rapporteren, dan kan er straks hopelijk een mooi eindproduct uit komen.
0kameleon20
@TheVMaster15 juli 2021 22:25
Je kan het nog niet eens een beta noemen mijns inziens
+1TheVMaster

@kameleon2015 juli 2021 23:18
Tja, het heet gelukkig officieel ook geen beta :-) Maar ik moet zeggen dat ik dat niet echt begrijp, draai hem hier op mijn productie machine en heb eigenlijk weinig tot geen issues. Niet minder goed dan de ‘normale’ Windows 10 Insider builds.
0jimzz
@kameleon2015 juli 2021 23:20
Waarom niet? De huidige beta is in alle opzichten een betere dan die van Windows 10 destijds. Het settings scherm voelt zelfs meer polished aan dan in de huidige Windows 10.

Ik heb tot nu toe de oude settings (uit Windows 7 en below) al bijna nergens meer nodig gehad (in Windows 10 gebruik ik die nog altijd eigenlijk).

Maar ofc het blijft een product die nog niet af is
+1TJRef
@NickyVDP15 juli 2021 23:32
dat is dan ook omdat het een dev build is. Niet eens een beta versie. Geen idee wat je had verwacht?
+1Jackb01
@NickyVDP15 juli 2021 23:36
Er zit een hele uitgebreide optie in Windows 11 om batterij verbruik te zien. Zelfs per app net als op je telefoon.
+1MrFax
@NickyVDP16 juli 2021 00:21
De slider is deel van een power management driver van je laptop. Die verschjint alleen als de driver goed is geinstalleerd. Misschien is deze nog niet compatible met Win11?
0teacup
@NickyVDP15 juli 2021 21:14
Ik heb het zelf nog niet in handen gehad maar begreep dat er de nodige rechtermuisknop menu's zijn gesneuveld, specifieker kan ik helaas niet zijn. Persoonlijk vind ik dat jammer. Een rechtermuisknop menu is mooi context-afhankelijk te maken en het is niet nodig toetsenbord toetsen te onthouden om een functie te "ontsluiten".
+1Gé Brander
@teacup15 juli 2021 21:27
De opties zijn er zeker nog wel. Alleen is er een menu item bij gekomen: show more options waar de overige zaken te vinden zijn.
+1Croga
@Gé Brander15 juli 2021 21:48
Één van de belangrijkste die ik mis is Task Manager in de RMB van de taakbalk. Die is er niet, ook niet in "more options" (die is er namelijk ook niet)

Maar ja, buiten dat werkt het wel lekker dus als dat het enige is wat ik moet missen dan leer ik daar wel mee leven.
Op m'n HP omklaplaptabletop is het zelfs een verademing; de touch interface is enorm verbeterd.
+1teacup
@Croga15 juli 2021 22:00
De discussie die ik met een persoon over W11 had (niet perse deze specifieke build) had ook inderdaad relatie met dat start menu. Maar ik begreep van hem dat er ook op andere plaatsen met de rechtermuisknop menu's was gestoeid. Trouwens "more options" betekend een indirectheidslaag.

Ik wil hier niet de interface-puritein gaan uithangen, want zo sta ik er zelf ook niet in. Wel hoop ik dat Microsoft goede redenen heeft voor de veranderingen (die ik op dit moment ook nog niet kan overzien).

Zo'n diepere laag zou ik trouwens nog niet zo'n punt vinden als de menu's op level een user afhankelijk de meest gebruikte opties aanbiedt.
+1Croga
@teacup15 juli 2021 22:14
Op de meeste plaatsen ben ik wel blij met de beperkingen in de RMB menus. Ze begonnen aardig bloated te raken en zijn nu meer overzichtelijk.

Behalve dan bij de taakbalk.... :/
+1teacup
@Croga15 juli 2021 22:37
Daar heb je ook weer een punt, soms werden ze wel erg groot. Dan is dat voordeel van directe toegang ook zo weer ondergraven.
+1jimzz
@Croga15 juli 2021 23:31
Precies dit, ik vond het eerst ook vreemd, maar eigenlijk is dit echt veel beter. En komt veel meer polished over. Windows 11 geeft mij persoonlijk (ondanks de huidige bugs enzo) toch een meer polished gevoel over het geheel. Het oerlelijke Windows 10 startmenu die ik toch al helemaal stripte hebben ze veel mooier en usable gemaakt. Notificaties klinken fijner, zien er veel veel gelikter uit en voelen enigszins nuttig aan waar Windows 10 notificaties bij mij altijd maar deden opstapelen (als in dat menu wordt nooit geopend). Wel heb ik het startmenu naar links verplaatst gezien ik dat persoonlijk prettiger vind dan het midden.

Explorer is ondanks de minimale veranderingen fijner in gebruik. Vensters zijn eenvoudiger te plaatsen op delen van je scherm (bijv 3 naast elkaar).

Alle geluiden voelen minder hard aan en klinken moderner en vooral prettiger. Animaties zijn mooier. En de Windows store is eindelijk functioneel (apps zijn nog steeds meh, maar het design is zeker in orde)

Mijn conclusie hieruit is wel een beetje: ze halen nu alles uit de kast met hun "Acrylic" design, wat eigenlijk gewoon een vorm van Windows Aero is in mijn ogen (geïntroduceerd in Windows Vista)

Al met al vind ik het een welkome verbetering, ik kijk al uit naar de Android apps die we kunnen downloaden!
+1Tomas Hochstenbach
@Croga15 juli 2021 22:39
Rechts klikken op de startknop geeft je wel nog altijd de optie om task manager te openen he ;). De shortcut daarvoor is trouwens ctrl+shift+esc.
+1okkies
15 juli 2021 21:18
ik draai windows 11 nu al een weekje op mn main desktop, heerlijk dat auto HDR in windows 11
+1Evernote
@okkies15 juli 2021 22:05
Jammer dat de gaming performance verder zo ruk is. AutoHDR is namelijk heel fijn ja!
+1Visgek82
@Evernote15 juli 2021 22:53
Nergens problemen mee met game performance. Draait identiek of iets sneller dan 10 op mijn ryzen 5 3600,16gb ram en een 6800xt.

Mss driver probleempje?
+1Evernote
@Visgek8215 juli 2021 23:02
Hier echt enorme performance hits, misschien een Nvidia dingetje. (Al scoort m’n CPU ook slechter)

https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/21519282/spy/21519072
+1Visgek82
@Evernote15 juli 2021 23:10
Das wel gek ja.. Zal dan mss toch aan de Nvidia driver liggen, geen idee
+1Fonta
@okkies15 juli 2021 23:18
Wat doet AutoHDR precies? Zet het dan HDR automatisch aan als je een HDR film of game speelt?
+1okkies
@Fonta15 juli 2021 23:27
Windows schaalt dan sdr op tot hdr. Uiteraard moet je wel een hdr monitor hebben. Lijkt mij
0Fonta
@okkies16 juli 2021 19:14
Die heb ik. Ben benieuwd.
+1Fariq
16 juli 2021 06:13
Ik werk (nu ja 'werk') al een poosje met Windows 11 op een aparte laptop. Ik heb tot op dit moment vooral problemen met het gebruik van het vernieuwde contextmenu (waar is in hemelsnaam de optie 'openen met' gebleven). Verschillende (voor mij) overbodige opties kan ik niet meer verwijderen of leiden tot foutmeldingen (en dan verandert de vernieuwde explorer weer in de oude staat). Ook over het gebruikte systeem font kan ik nog steeds niet enthousiast zijn; sommige teksten zijn nauwelijks leesbaar. In Windows 10 gebruik ik standaard het Bahnschrift font, maar in Windows 11 is dit op dit moment maar beperkt mogelijk (sommige items veranderen eenvoudigweg niet en houden het Segoe font.
+1Carlos0_0
@Fariq16 juli 2021 13:31
Er is van alles verstopt met de rechte muisknop optie, je moet voor zowat alles Show more options klikken.
Ik zie echter open with er wel default bij staan, tenminste in deze nieuwe versie.
+1Fariq
@Carlos0_016 juli 2021 15:41
U hebt gelijk.. Ik heb vanochtend de .71 versie gedownload en op mijn laptop gezet en daar is de open with inderdaad weer aanwezig. Feit blijft echter nog steeds dat verwijdering van items tot fouten leidt. Ik kan niet zeggen dat ik dit nieuwe contextmenu een verslechtering vind, maar wennen is het zeer zeker.
0Carlos0_0
@Fariq16 juli 2021 19:17
Inderdaad mee eens sommige dingen valt nog wel simpel aan te wennen, dat kopie/ knip enzo een icoontje bijv zijn geworden(In het simpele kleinere menu).
Maar bepaalde zaken gaat echt wennen worden als het zo blijft, dat zie ik nou niet echt in als een verbetering op dit moment.

Gelukkig ben ik net blij met mijn macbook air vandaag, mijn ipad pro ingeruild dus ik zal windows niet vaak prive zien(Alleen als eens spelletje wil spelen).
En mijn oude windows laptop ook weg van weekend, dit werkt voor mij zo fijn een MacBook en is echt al jaren amper veranderd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 16 juli 2021 19:52]

+1batjes

@Fariq16 juli 2021 17:10
Openen met ook niet als je ctrl of alt ingedrukt houd terwijl je met de rechtermuis klikt? Daar is het oude runas ook terug te vinden.
+1Dj Neo Ziggy
16 juli 2021 09:19
Hoe graag ik het ook zou willen proberen, ik krijg het op geen mogelijkheid aan de praat.
Niet via het insider programma of een gemaakte iso van de command promt.
Vroeger was het hapklaar iso downloaden en testen. Nu wordt het me erg moeilijk gemaakt.
+1Fariq
@Dj Neo Ziggy16 juli 2021 10:52
Probeert u het eens met een oudere Windows 10 versie (t/m 1909). Ik heb de iso probleemloos als upgrade geïnstalleerd met een draaiende 1809 versie (zonder secureboot en zonder tpm).
+1Carlos0_0
@Dj Neo Ziggy16 juli 2021 13:21
Via insider programma krijg je hem gewoon binnen, je moet wel op dev channel zitten.
Je moet in privacy wel beide diagnotic en optionale data aan hebben, dit wordt ook duidelijk vermeld onder het genoemde tabje.
+1Anoniem: 378762
16 juli 2021 07:06
Ik draai nu een maand zakelijk Windows 11 Pro. Ik doe het systeembeheer in dit grote bedrijf en ik heb de gok genomen om te testen op mijn werkcomputer :9 }>

Het werkt fantastisch. Ik heb nog geen bugs ontdekt in de laatst release voor de werkzaamheden die ik doe. Geen vastlopers. Startmenu in het midden vind ik nu geweldig. Het is even wennen maar daarna wil je niet meer terug.
Software wat werkt:
  • Google Chrome
  • Exact Globe(boekhouding)
  • Solid Edge 2020
  • Office 365
  • Gimp
  • Modest(kloksysteem software)
  • OMC Alcatel(Om de telefooncentrale te programmeren)
  • Mobile SSL VPN van Watchguard
  • Lansweeper
  • Remote desktop om alle virtuele servers over te nemen
  • VLC Mediaplayer
  • Telegram desktop
Ik kan ook zonder problemen deze computer vanaf thuis overnemen voor beheer. Computer staat dag en nacht aan. Taakbalk heb ik een gratis tool voor gedownload vanuit de Microsoft Store om helemaal doorzichtig te maken. https://www.microsoft.com...tivetab=pivot:overviewtab

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 378762 op 16 juli 2021 07:08]

+1WildemanM
@Anoniem: 37876216 juli 2021 07:53
Vraag. Ik had al een plan W10 opnieuw te installen, maar nu omdat W11 om de hoek is komen kijken ga ik natuurlijk voor W11.

Stel, ik installeer nu deze build, moet ik dan ergens in de toekomst de official release nog een keer installen of blijft deze build zichzelf updaten zover tot de official release en is dan hetzelfde?
+1Anoniem: 378762
@WildemanM16 juli 2021 08:28
Ik heb alles behouden. Vanaf Windows 10 Pro naar Windows 11 pro gegaan. Dus alle instellingen en apps behouden. Werkte perfect. Daarna moet ik wel iedere keer handmatig even kijken bij Windows update of er een nieuwe release is. Deze installeert razendsnel trouwens. Alles blijft behouden. Ik weet haast wel zeker dat met de beta en de final je alles blijft behouden.

De allereerste upgrade duurde wel lang van Windows 10 naar 11.
0WildemanM
@Anoniem: 37876216 juli 2021 09:37
Ah thanks, ik wil hem zoiezo helemaal clean installen. Ik check het wel even!
+1Carlos0_0
16 juli 2021 13:18
Jammer ik had het win10 start menu in windows 11 terug door een register hack, is echter ongedaan gemaakt in deze nieuwe versie.
Het nieuwe win11 start menu is echt een deal breaker en tevens ook de taskbar, je kan niet eens rechts meer klikken voor task manager voorbeeld.

Ik vond het ideaal met 1 druk op de knop van start zag je all applicaties in een lijst, en de meest gebruikte had ik als tegel in groepjes vast gepint.
Zo kon ik de dingen die vaak openende direct zien en aanklikken, ook het start menu altijd helemaal naar boven uitgerekt.

Het nieuwe win11 menu is waardeloos je kan er helemaal niks mee, dit is een echte deal breaker voor mij.
+1Fariq
@Carlos0_016 juli 2021 13:32
Waardeloos is niet het woord dat ik zou willen gebruiken, maar ik kan aardig met u mee denken. In Windows 10 heb ik 64 programma's in het startmenu staan (en nog eens 20 op de taakbalk). Ook ik vind het startmenu van Windows 11 niet ideaal en ik kan me ook nauwelijks voorstellen dat dit het eindresultaat zal zijn. Gelukkig kan ik ook in deze Windows 11 versie het WinX menu bewerken met de WinX Menu editor en ik heb de voor mij meest noodzakelijke programma's hieraan toegevoegd als voorlopige oplossing.
+1Carlos0_0
@Fariq16 juli 2021 15:11
Ja ik wist het ook niet anders te omschrijven, je kan tevens gewoon dingen toevoegen zonder extra programma aan het start menu(Je heb gewoon pin to start optie).

Maar ik vind het te klein je kan geen onderscheid niks maken, het is allemaal recht toe recht aan 1 achter / onder elkaar van apps.
Een beetje het apps menu van android waar je alle apps terug vind, maar dit vind ik in een OS als windows juist weer niet handig.
+1Jackb01
15 juli 2021 23:38
Ik snap niet dat er in File Explorer nog steeds geen Tabbladen zitten in Windows 11. Gemiste kans. Wederom!
+1Lounge Deluxe
@Jackb0116 juli 2021 10:18
Helemaal met je eens, onbegrijpelijk. Ik gebruik daarom Directory Opus als vervanger voor Explorer, maar dat zou toch niet nodig moeten zijn als het slechts om tabs gaat.
+1bitflusher
15 juli 2021 21:01
Mooie lijst, fijn dat er zo’n changelog gepubliceerd wordt. Ik kan me wel eens ergeren aan het volgende

Changelog: improvements and stability fixes.
+1JustinTheYenzen
15 juli 2021 21:36
Offtopic mischien, maar is windows 11 nog steeds een no go qua online (competitive) games? Anti-cheat enzo?
+1Fariq
16 juli 2021 05:45
Of bbr gelijk krijgt weet ik niet, maar ook ik ben niet erg enthousiast over het startmenu. Ik werk om privacy redenen nooit met de laatst geopende bestanden optie en zit nu met een half leeg startmenu dat op dit moment op geen enkele manier is aan te passen.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True