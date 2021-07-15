Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AIMP 5.00 build 2317 bèta

AIMP logo (75 pix) De tweede bètarelease van versie 5.0 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds bèta 1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP v5.00 Beta 2, build 2317:
  • Default skin: an ability to hide music library and playlist panes
  • Skin engine: potential abilities has been extended
  • Fixed: general - inverted scrolling of the list during drag-n-drop operations
  • Fixed other minor issues
AIMP v5.00 Beta, build 2315:
  • Common: localizations has been updated
  • Common: BASS libraries has been updated
  • Player: the "Exit" command has been added to command list of tray icon
  • Fixed: player - import files from external apps settings are ignored if files has been drop to main window
  • Fixed: tag editor - FLAC - app does not save values of the AlbumArtist / DiskTotal / TrackTotal tag fields (regression)
  • Fixed: skin engine - transparency mask ignores on import the skins in ACS3 / ACS2 file formats (regression)
  • Fixed: plugins - visualizations - peak-based visualizations does not work (regression)
  • Fixed: plugins - MyClouds - access token was not updated automatically during long playlist playback
  • Fixed: plugins - SACD - the replay gain information is ignored
  • Fixed other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.00 build 2317 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-07-2021 19:415

15-07-2021 • 19:41

5 Linkedin

Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

26-04 AIMP 5.03 build 2383 bèta 7
25-03 AIMP 5.02 build 2368 3
22-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2365 4
11-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2363 bèta 1
01-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2361 bèta 0
28-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2358 3
21-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2355 1
19-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2354 bèta 6
03-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2350 bèta 1
07-11 AIMP 5.00 build 2342 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

AIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+13+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1skunkopaat
15 juli 2021 20:12
In het screenshot heeft het meer wat weg van Foobar2000 dan Winamp. Ik heb Aimp geprobeerd en het is wel rente snel. Heb niet echt een voorkeur en gebruik daardoor de muziek speler van Windows 10 gewoon…
+1Qalo
15 juli 2021 20:22
Ik gebruik Windows zelden, maar als ik het al eens opstart, dan is AIMP wat mij betreft de beste audiospeler die onder Windows draait. Heerlijke, no-nonsense speler zonder al teveel opschmuck. Doet wat het moet doen, is makkelijk in het gebruik, zit nooit in de weg en is desondanks toch nog steeds geavanceerd genoeg om vele in- en afstellingen te doen.

Als je de speler tegen de rand van het scherm aan beweegt, dan wordt het een intrekbare schuifpaneel. Ga je met je muispijl naar de rand waar je 'm hebt geplaatst, dan zie je een lipje verschijnen waarmee je 'm weer zichtbaar maakt.

Kortom: voor mij in ieder geval de allerbeste player onder Windows.
+1Rainboww
15 juli 2021 21:18
Van 1997 tot 2021 met Winamp gewerkt, maar toch overgestapt omdat de beloofde nieuwe versie van Winamp er maar niet lijkt te komen. Plus dat die de laatste maanden steeds onverwachte crashes had.
Met deze skin tover je AIMP om tot Winamp: https://www.aimp.ru/?do=catalog&rec_id=604
Je hoeft alleen nog meer de toetsencombinaties te tweaken :)
0Nasizen
@Rainboww15 juli 2021 23:44
Thanks!! Net wat ik zocht :)
0Marsmillo
16 juli 2021 23:30
Hoe vergelijkt AIMP tegenover MusicBee?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True