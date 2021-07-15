De tweede bètarelease van versie 5.0 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds bèta 1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP v5.00 Beta 2, build 2317:
AIMP v5.00 Beta, build 2315:
- Default skin: an ability to hide music library and playlist panes
- Skin engine: potential abilities has been extended
- Fixed: general - inverted scrolling of the list during drag-n-drop operations
- Fixed other minor issues
- Common: localizations has been updated
- Common: BASS libraries has been updated
- Player: the "Exit" command has been added to command list of tray icon
- Fixed: player - import files from external apps settings are ignored if files has been drop to main window
- Fixed: tag editor - FLAC - app does not save values of the AlbumArtist / DiskTotal / TrackTotal tag fields (regression)
- Fixed: skin engine - transparency mask ignores on import the skins in ACS3 / ACS2 file formats (regression)
- Fixed: plugins - visualizations - peak-based visualizations does not work (regression)
- Fixed: plugins - MyClouds - access token was not updated automatically during long playlist playback
- Fixed: plugins - SACD - the replay gain information is ignored
- Fixed other minor issues