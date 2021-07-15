ShanaEncoder is een opensource video-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen of een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Zojuist is versie 5.2.2.2 uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.2 changelog: Modified to use the default HDR to SDR tone mapping option, which is an option that automatically tone maps original HDR images to SDR.

Modified all built-in presets to use the HDR to SDR tone mapping option

Fixed the issue where ShanaFFplay.exe process intermittently remained and ShanaEncoder hangs when exiting the screen during precise browsing

Fixed an issue that could not search for images with only an audio stream and no audio data when using Precise Search

Fixed the problem that version information and RSS information could not be retrieved by modifying Windows 7 to connect with TLS 1.2

Fixed an issue where the sharpness option was not available for images with an original bit depth of 10bit

Fixed AAC, AC3, MP2, MP3, OPUS, VORBIS audio codec delay handling issue

Fixed an issue where rotation metadata was not saved when a file without rotation metadata was randomly put in rotation metadata and the video codec was stream copied

Added Auto mode that automatically sets the original ratio (SAR) and output ratio (DAR) of the ratio change and modified to use it as the default

Select Auto mode and set to Original Ratio (SAR) when cropping is enabled, Set Output Ratio (DAR) if not using Image Cropping and Output Ratio (DAR), otherwise set to Original Ratio (SAR). Improving

Image size Auto horizontal (-1 value) and vertical auto (-1 value) added, and if the automatically calculated value is odd, 1 is added to make it an even number

Improved to output the rotation angle next to the image size in the input file information if the original file has rotation metadata

Improved to automatically rotate and process images if rotation metadata is present, even if the user does not select a rotation filter