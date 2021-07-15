Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.2

ShanaEncoder logo (79 pix)ShanaEncoder is een opensource video-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen of een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Zojuist is versie 5.2.2.2 uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.2 changelog:

  • Modified to use the default HDR to SDR tone mapping option, which is an option that automatically tone maps original HDR images to SDR.
  • Modified all built-in presets to use the HDR to SDR tone mapping option
  • Fixed the issue where ShanaFFplay.exe process intermittently remained and ShanaEncoder hangs when exiting the screen during precise browsing
  • Fixed an issue that could not search for images with only an audio stream and no audio data when using Precise Search
  • Fixed the problem that version information and RSS information could not be retrieved by modifying Windows 7 to connect with TLS 1.2
  • Fixed an issue where the sharpness option was not available for images with an original bit depth of 10bit
  • Fixed AAC, AC3, MP2, MP3, OPUS, VORBIS audio codec delay handling issue
  • Fixed an issue where rotation metadata was not saved when a file without rotation metadata was randomly put in rotation metadata and the video codec was stream copied
  • Added Auto mode that automatically sets the original ratio (SAR) and output ratio (DAR) of the ratio change and modified to use it as the default
  • Select Auto mode and set to Original Ratio (SAR) when cropping is enabled, Set Output Ratio (DAR) if not using Image Cropping and Output Ratio (DAR), otherwise set to Original Ratio (SAR). Improving
  • Image size Auto horizontal (-1 value) and vertical auto (-1 value) added, and if the automatically calculated value is odd, 1 is added to make it an even number
  • Improved to output the rotation angle next to the image size in the input file information if the original file has rotation metadata
  • Improved to automatically rotate and process images if rotation metadata is present, even if the user does not select a rotation filter

Versienummer 5.2.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ShanaEncoder
Download https://master.dl.sourceforge.net/project/shanaencoder/ShanaEncoder5.2.2.2.exe
Bestandsgrootte 67,20MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-07-2021 19:351

15-07-2021 • 19:35

1 Linkedin

Bron: ShanaEncoder

Update-historie

11-03 ShanaEncoder 5.3.0.1 4
03-10 ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.3 8
07-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.2 1
04-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.1 3
04-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.0.5 9
03-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.0.4 3

Lees meer

ShanaEncoder

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0beerse
16 juli 2021 21:12
Zoals met de meeste video-formaat conversie tools, vraag ik mij af of deze tool onder water ook ffmpeg gebruikt. Dat schemt meteen een idee over het (bizar grote) aantal ondersteunde formaten en opties.

Het gebruik van een executable met '....ffplay...' in de naam geeft mij in ieder geval een hint :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True