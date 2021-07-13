Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4805

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.23.4.4805 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.23.1.4602 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.23.2.4625 is now available to everyone.

Fixes:
  • (Music) Fix regression with Add to Library when adding artists and albums from TIDAL (#12741)
  • (PlayQueues) Playing a special could result in starting playback on wrong episode (#12505)
Notice: (we have removed the availability of this update as we investigate an issue for Windows users creating duplicate or new servers)

Plex Media Server 1.23.3.4692 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Library) Add ability to sort things randomly.
  • (Music) Add “artist last played” field.
  • (Music) Add popularity as a new track sort field.
  • (Music) Allow periodic music refresh to perform metadata upgrades.
  • (Music) If a single directory appears to have multiple albums, match them all.
  • (Music) Support for ‘releasetime’ tags in FLAC to give precise release dates.
  • (Search) Ability to search for track artists.
Fixes:
  • (Jobs) The server could get into a state where it no longer processed media index files until the next restart (#12698)
  • (Library) Changes to local metadata wouldn’t be detected automatically for movies and episodes using the Plex agents (#12700)
  • (Music) Improvements to Smart Shuffle to improve diversity.
  • (Music) Use style radios over genre unless the library has genres coming from tags.
  • (Photos) Photos with geolocation metadata failed to load.
  • (Preferences) Fix temporary preferences.xml files on Windows (#12718)
  • (Preferences) Use international time format for hours of day preferences (#12664)
  • (Radio) Play queues could end up repeating in some rare cases.
  • (Search) Improve searching for exact matches.

Plex Media Server 1.23.3.4706 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Library) Add ability to sort things randomly.
  • (Music) Add “artist last played” field.
  • (Music) Add popularity as a new track sort field.
  • (Music) Allow periodic music refresh to perform metadata upgrades.
  • (Music) If a single directory appears to have multiple albums, match them all.
  • (Music) Support for ‘releasetime’ tags in FLAC to give precise release dates.
  • (Search) Ability to search for track artists.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Scheduling sports team subscription would cause server to crash. (#12768)
  • (Jobs) The server could get into a state where it no longer processed media index files until the next restart (#12698)
  • (Library) Changes to local metadata wouldn’t be detected automatically for movies and episodes using the Plex agents (#12700)
  • (Music) Improvements to Smart Shuffle to improve diversity.
  • (Music) Use style radios over genre unless the library has genres coming from tags.
  • (Photos) Photos with geolocation metadata failed to load.
  • (Preferences) Fix temporary preferences.xml files on Windows (#12718)
  • (Preferences) Use international time format for hours of day preferences (#12664)
  • (Radio) Play queues could end up repeating in some rare cases.
  • (Search) Improve searching for exact matches.

Plex Media Server 1.23.3.4707 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Library) Add ability to sort things randomly.
  • (Music) Add “artist last played” field.
  • (Music) Add popularity as a new track sort field.
  • (Music) Allow periodic music refresh to perform metadata upgrades.
  • (Music) If a single directory appears to have multiple albums, match them all.
  • (Music) Support for ‘releasetime’ tags in FLAC to give precise release dates.
  • (Search) Ability to search for track artists.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Scheduling sports team subscription would cause server to crash. (#12768)
  • (Jobs) The server could get into a state where it no longer processed media index files until the next restart (#12698)
  • (Library) Changes to local metadata wouldn’t be detected automatically for movies and episodes using the Plex agents (#12700)
  • (Music) Improvements to Smart Shuffle to improve diversity.
  • (Music) Use style radios over genre unless the library has genres coming from tags.
  • (Photos) Photos with geolocation metadata failed to load.
  • (Preferences) Fix temporary preferences.xml files on Windows (#12718)
  • (Preferences) Use international time format for hours of day preferences (#12664)
  • (Radio) Play queues could end up repeating in some rare cases.
  • (Scanner) Certain music files could cause a crash during scanning.
  • (Search) Improve searching for exact matches.

Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4712 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Transcoder) Improved audio quality when encoding AAC (#12743)
Fixes:
  • (Debian) Nvidia hardware transcoding could fail on some system configurations
  • (Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)
  • (PlayQueue) Server would sometimes play the wrong episode when show contains specials with no air date (#12758)
  • (Transcoder) Transcode sessions using NVDEC for video decode could use excessive amounts of GPU memory (#12765)
  • (Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)
  • The server could become unresponsive after certain play queue operations (#12749)

Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4755 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Transcoder) Improved audio quality when encoding AAC (#12743)
Fixes:
  • (Debian) Nvidia hardware transcoding could fail on some system configurations
  • (Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)
  • (PlayQueue) Server would sometimes play the wrong episode when show contains specials with no air date (#12758)
  • (Transcoder) Transcode sessions using NVDEC for video decode could use excessive amounts of GPU memory (#12765)
  • (Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)
  • The server could become unresponsive after certain play queue operations (#12749)

Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4805 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Transcoder) Improved audio quality when encoding AAC (#12743)
  • (QNAP) Add preliminary support for QTS 5.0 Beta
Fixes:
  • (Debian) Nvidia hardware transcoding could fail on some system configurations
  • (Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)
  • (PlayQueue) Server would sometimes play the wrong episode when show contains specials with no air date (#12758)
  • (Transcoder) Transcode sessions using NVDEC for video decode could use excessive amounts of GPU memory (#12765)
  • (Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)
  • The server could become unresponsive after certain play queue operations (#12749)

Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4805 is now available to everyone.

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.23.4.4805
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-07-2021 08:084

13-07-2021 • 08:08

4 Linkedin

Bron: Plex

Update-historie

21-04 Plex Media Server 1.26.0.5715 6
16-03 Plex Media Server 1.25.7.5604 26
23-02 Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 26
08-02 Plex Media Server 1.25.5.5492 50
31-01 Plex Media Server 1.25.4.5468 4
13-01 Plex Media Server 1.25.3.5385 13
09-12 Plex Media Server 1.25.1.5286 18
01-12 Plex Media Server 1.25.0.5282 16
13-10 Plex Media Server 1.24.4.5081 18
30-07 Plex Media Server 1.23.6.4881 69
Meer historie

Lees meer

Plex Media Server

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia Plex

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0StartAdress
13 juli 2021 13:23
Jammer dat Tidal niet omlaag gaat in de prijs nu Apple Music 'gratis' lossless erbij heeft.
0Kenhas
@StartAdress14 juli 2021 07:54
En wat heeft dit te maken met Plex?

On topic : hoewel velen altijd afkomen met alternatieven, ben ik best tevreden met deze software. Doet eigenlijk altijd perfect zijn werk. Gebruik dan eigenlijk ook maar het stukje Movies en TV Shows. De rest is beetje overbodig maar ja, je kan het dan verwijderen uit je startscherm.
Moet me wel nog eens verdiepen in het muziek gedeelte. Heb een collectie van een 1200 cd's die ik eens geript heb en aangezien je Plex kan toevoegen in een Sonos systeem, zou dat wel interessant kunnen zijn.
0StartAdress
@Kenhas14 juli 2021 08:51
Plex en Tidal zijn nogal nauw verbonden qua geprogrammeerd eco-systeem. Sterker nog, TIDAL is het standaardmuziekabonnement wat wordt aangeboden bij Plex. Dus om nu te stellen wat het te maken heeft met Plex? Verdiep je nog eens goed in de software zou ik zeggen, time will tell...
0Kenhas
@StartAdress14 juli 2021 09:57
Ik ken de software maar al te goed maar tidal is een dienst die wordt aangeboden via Plex maar er eigenlijk volledig los van staat. Plex heeft niet meer banden met Tidal als bijvoorbeeld Mercedes (om maar iets totaal anders te noemen).
Tidal wordt waarschijnlijk enkel maar gebruikt omdat het procentje dat ze krijgen bij iedere verkocht abonnement hoger ligt dan bij een andere dienst.

Je kan Tidal ook gebruiken binnen Sonos. Ga je dan ook bij iedere update van Sonos de vraag stellen waarom Tidal niet omlaag gaat in prijs?

Ik zou dus zeggen, verdiep je zelf eens in de software. Dit is een goede plaats om te beginnen: https://support.tidal.com...88009-Enjoy-TIDAL-at-home

Hier zie je de honderden partners, waar plex er eentje van is, waar Tidal mee samenwerkt

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True