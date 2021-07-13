Versie 1.23.4.4805 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.23.1.4602 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.23.2.4625 is now available to everyone. Fixes: (Music) Fix regression with Add to Library when adding artists and albums from TIDAL (#12741)

(PlayQueues) Playing a special could result in starting playback on wrong episode (#12505) Notice: (we have removed the availability of this update as we investigate an issue for Windows users creating duplicate or new servers) Plex Media Server 1.23.3.4692 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Library) Add ability to sort things randomly.

(Music) Add “artist last played” field.

(Music) Add popularity as a new track sort field.

(Music) Allow periodic music refresh to perform metadata upgrades.

(Music) If a single directory appears to have multiple albums, match them all.

(Music) Support for ‘releasetime’ tags in FLAC to give precise release dates.

(Search) Ability to search for track artists. Fixes: (Jobs) The server could get into a state where it no longer processed media index files until the next restart (#12698)

(Library) Changes to local metadata wouldn’t be detected automatically for movies and episodes using the Plex agents (#12700)

(Music) Improvements to Smart Shuffle to improve diversity.

(Music) Use style radios over genre unless the library has genres coming from tags.

(Photos) Photos with geolocation metadata failed to load.

(Preferences) Fix temporary preferences.xml files on Windows (#12718)

(Preferences) Use international time format for hours of day preferences (#12664)

(Radio) Play queues could end up repeating in some rare cases.

(Search) Improve searching for exact matches. Plex Media Server 1.23.3.4706 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Library) Add ability to sort things randomly.

(Music) Add “artist last played” field.

(Music) Add popularity as a new track sort field.

(Music) Allow periodic music refresh to perform metadata upgrades.

(Music) If a single directory appears to have multiple albums, match them all.

(Music) Support for ‘releasetime’ tags in FLAC to give precise release dates.

(Search) Ability to search for track artists. Fixes: (DVR) Scheduling sports team subscription would cause server to crash. (#12768)

(Jobs) The server could get into a state where it no longer processed media index files until the next restart (#12698)

(Library) Changes to local metadata wouldn’t be detected automatically for movies and episodes using the Plex agents (#12700)

(Music) Improvements to Smart Shuffle to improve diversity.

(Music) Use style radios over genre unless the library has genres coming from tags.

(Photos) Photos with geolocation metadata failed to load.

(Preferences) Fix temporary preferences.xml files on Windows (#12718)

(Preferences) Use international time format for hours of day preferences (#12664)

(Radio) Play queues could end up repeating in some rare cases.

(Search) Improve searching for exact matches. Plex Media Server 1.23.3.4707 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Library) Add ability to sort things randomly.

(Music) Add “artist last played” field.

(Music) Add popularity as a new track sort field.

(Music) Allow periodic music refresh to perform metadata upgrades.

(Music) If a single directory appears to have multiple albums, match them all.

(Music) Support for ‘releasetime’ tags in FLAC to give precise release dates.

(Search) Ability to search for track artists. Fixes: (DVR) Scheduling sports team subscription would cause server to crash. (#12768)

(Jobs) The server could get into a state where it no longer processed media index files until the next restart (#12698)

(Library) Changes to local metadata wouldn’t be detected automatically for movies and episodes using the Plex agents (#12700)

(Music) Improvements to Smart Shuffle to improve diversity.

(Music) Use style radios over genre unless the library has genres coming from tags.

(Photos) Photos with geolocation metadata failed to load.

(Preferences) Fix temporary preferences.xml files on Windows (#12718)

(Preferences) Use international time format for hours of day preferences (#12664)

(Radio) Play queues could end up repeating in some rare cases.

(Scanner) Certain music files could cause a crash during scanning.

(Search) Improve searching for exact matches. Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4712 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Transcoder) Improved audio quality when encoding AAC (#12743) Fixes: (Debian) Nvidia hardware transcoding could fail on some system configurations

(Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)

(PlayQueue) Server would sometimes play the wrong episode when show contains specials with no air date (#12758)

(Transcoder) Transcode sessions using NVDEC for video decode could use excessive amounts of GPU memory (#12765)

(Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)

The server could become unresponsive after certain play queue operations (#12749) Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4755 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Transcoder) Improved audio quality when encoding AAC (#12743) Fixes: (Debian) Nvidia hardware transcoding could fail on some system configurations

(Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)

(PlayQueue) Server would sometimes play the wrong episode when show contains specials with no air date (#12758)

(Transcoder) Transcode sessions using NVDEC for video decode could use excessive amounts of GPU memory (#12765)

(Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)

The server could become unresponsive after certain play queue operations (#12749) Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4805 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Transcoder) Improved audio quality when encoding AAC (#12743)

(QNAP) Add preliminary support for QTS 5.0 Beta Fixes: (Debian) Nvidia hardware transcoding could fail on some system configurations

(Network) DNS lookups could fail on some Linux systems that rely solely on systemd-resolved (#12791)

(PlayQueue) Server would sometimes play the wrong episode when show contains specials with no air date (#12758)

(Transcoder) Transcode sessions using NVDEC for video decode could use excessive amounts of GPU memory (#12765)

(Utilities) The Plex SQLite utility failed to launch on FreeBSD systems (#12796)

The server could become unresponsive after certain play queue operations (#12749) Plex Media Server 1.23.4.4805 is now available to everyone.