Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.65

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.65 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and Improvements
  • Start now has a search box to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.
  • Taskbar will now show across multiple monitors which can be enabled via Settings > Personalization > Taskbar.
  • We have updated several system alert dialog boxes such as the alert for when the battery is running low on your laptop or when you change your display settings with the new Windows 11 visual design.
  • The ‘Power mode’ settings are now available on the Power & battery page in Settings.
  • Right clicking the desktop now directly has a Refresh option without needing to click “Show more options”.
  • Right clicking a .ps1 file in File Explorer now directly has a Run with PowerShell options without needing to click “Show more options”.
  • Available snap layouts when using smaller PCs in portrait orientation have been optimized for that posture. You can now choose to snap three apps on top of each other, instead of four quadrants.
  • Based on the collaboration with the most popular GIF provider in China, weshineapp.com, GIF selections are now available for Windows Insiders in China via the emoji panel (WIN + .). If the location is set as China, then GIF data will appear from weshineapp.com.
  • Right-clicking on the volume icon in the taskbar now includes an option to troubleshoot sound problems.
Fixes
  • We fixed a remote code execution exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service, known as “PrintNightmare”, as documented in CVE-2021-34527. For more information, see KB5004945.
  • Taskbar:
    • We fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to click the Show Desktop button with your mouse at the very edge of the Taskbar.
    • We fixed an issue where the date and time in the Taskbar weren’t reflecting your preferred format.
    • We fixed an issue where the preview window might not display the entire window when hovering over Task View on the Taskbar.
    • We fixed an issue pressing ESC or clicking the desktop wouldn’t dismiss the window of open app preview thumbnails if you set focus to it after pressing WIN + T.
    • We fixed an issue where if you rotate a PC to portrait orientation and back to landscape, it could result in app icons not displaying in the Taskbar despite there being room.
  • Settings:
    • We fixed an issue resulting in Settings failing to launch. If you were impacted in the previous flight, please see here.
    • We fixed a noticeable stutter in the animation when closing Quick Settings and Notification Center by clicking on their respective icons in the taskbar.
    • We fixed an issue where the Quick Settings and Notification Center windows were missing shadows.
    • We fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to launch Quick Settings by setting keyboard focus to it in the taskbar and pressing the Enter key.
    • We fixed an issue where Quick Settings wouldn’t render correctly if you removed all settings except volume.
    • We fixed an issue that mitigates Focus Assist enabling unexpectedly.
    • We fixed an issue with the animation in the touch keyboard when resizing it in Settings.
    • We fixed an issue where Sign-in Options in Settings had an unexpected checkbox under Facial Recognition with no text.
    • We fixed an issue where the button to disconnect a work or school account in Account Settings wasn’t working.
    • We fixed an issue where Lock screen Settings had a toggle with no text.
    • We fixed an issue where the title of the Advanced Options page under Windows Update in Settings could be missing.
    • We fixed an issue where the “Windows privacy options” at the bottom of Privacy & Security > Search Permissions in Settings wasn’t working.
    • We fixed an issue where the Open Navigation button could become overlapped with other text.
    • We fixed an issue causing Settings to crash when applying a theme under Contrasts.
    • We fixed an issue where parts of Settings were unexpectedly in English for some non-English languages.
  • File Explorer:
    • We fixed an issue resulting in pinning and unpinning apps from Start not working, the command bar in File Explorer disappearing, and the snap layouts unexpectedly not appearing until rebooting your PC.
    • We fixed an issue that could result in the elements of File Explorer’s title bar being unreadable due to low contrast.
    • We fixed an issue where some of the icons in File Explorer’s context menu could be blurry.
    • We fixed an issue where the “see more” menu in File Explorer’s command bar wouldn’t dismiss when you clicked on Options.
    • We fixed an issue that could result in not being able to create a new folder on the desktop.
  • Search:
    • We fixed an issue resulting in Search having grey boxes sometimes instead of app icons.
    • We fixed an issue that could result in Search dropping the first keystroke when pressing the Windows key and starting to type.
    • We fixed an issue where when hovering your mouse over the Search icon on the taskbar, the third recent search would not load and remained blank.
    • We fixed an issue where if you searched for Windows Update, it would open Settings but not navigate to the Windows Update settings page.
  • Widgets:
    • We fixed an issue where system text scaling was scaling all widgets proportionally and could result in cropped widgets.
    • We fixed an issue where when using screen reader/Narrator in widgets it wasn’t properly announcing content sometimes.
    • We fixed an issue where resizing the Money widget could result in the bottom half of it not displaying anything.
  • Other:
    • We fixed a memory leak that was noticeable when using one of the C# printing samples.
    • We fixed an issue causing an error in safe mode saying 0xc0000005 – Unexpected parameters.
    • We fixed two issues that could cause explorer.exe to start crashing in a loop, when the display language was set to Russian or when multiple input methods enabled.
    • We fixed an issue where if you minimize a full screen window and later restore it, there was a chance it could result in a bug check with win32kfull.
    • We fixed an issue resulting in some WSL users seeing “The parameter is incorrect” when opening Windows Terminal.
    • We fixed an issue causing blurry windows in ALT + Tab.
    • We fixed an issue resulting in a flicker in the taskbar when Korean IME users used ALT + Tab.
    • We fixed an issue impacting reliability of displaying the UI when using WIN + Space to switch input methods.
    • We fixed an issue impacting voice typing reliability.
    • We fixed an issue resulting in the “New snip in X seconds” options in Snip & Sketch not working.
Known issues
  • When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.
  • Start:
    • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
  • Taskbar:
    • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
    • Dragging an app icon to rearrange it in the Taskbar will result in the app launching or minimizing.
  • Settings:
    • When launching the Settings app, a brief green flash may appear.
    • When using Quick Settings to modify Accessibility settings, the settings UI may not save the selected state.
  • File Explorer:
    • The new command bar may not appear when “Open folders in a separate process” is enabled under File Explorer Options > View.
    • Explorer.exe crashes in a loop for Insiders using the Turkish display language when battery charge is at 100%.
    • When right clicking the desktop or File Explorer, the resulting context menu and submenus may appear partially off screen.
  • Search:
    • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
    • When you hover your mouse over the Search icon on the Taskbar, recent searches may not be displayed. To work around the issue, restart your PC.
    • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.
  • Widgets:
    • Widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
    • Launching links from the widgets board may not invoke apps to the foreground.
    • When using the Outlook client with a Microsoft account, Calendar, and To Do changes may not sync to the widgets in real time.
    • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.
    • After adding multiple widgets quickly from the widgets settings, some of the widgets may not be visible on the board.
  • Store:
    • The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios.
    • Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.
  • Windows Security
    • Device Security is unexpectedly saying “Standard hardware security not supported” for Insiders with supported hardware.
    • “Automatic sample submission” is unexpectedly turned off when you restart your PC.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.65
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2021 09:06
49 • submitter: HKLM_

09-07-2021 • 09:06

49 Linkedin

Submitter: HKLM_

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Windows 11 Home

vanaf € 100,66

Alles over dit product

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

vanaf € 121,97

Alles over dit product

Besturingssystemen Microsoft Windows

Reacties (49)

-Moderatie-faq
-149049+137+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1STING
9 juli 2021 10:14
Ik ben erg benieuwd of en wanneer ze de TPM requirement los gaan laten, nog gedurende de Insider builds bijvoorbeeld vanwege te weinig testers, of pas als ze er officieel Live mee gaan.
+1dycell
@STING9 juli 2021 11:36
Zeer waarschijnlijk niet. Microsoft moet simpelweg wel meegaan want ze zijn momenteel het enige platform dat geen 'security hardware' vereist. Door het te vereisen brengen ze Windows weer een beetje up2standard. Windows 11 moet ook weer tijd mee kunnen, natuurlijk.
+1Rinyuu
@dycell9 juli 2021 18:21
What's up met die processorlijst, though?

Als ik het goed begrijp is TPM de security hardware, maar toch zijn er genoeg processors met ingebouwd TPM 2.0 (zoals mijn 6th gen i7-6700T) die niet op het lijstje staan, en dus niet de update krijgen.
Ik snap dat security belangrijk is, maar zouden systemen met TPM 2.0 en SecureBoot niet gewoon goed genoeg moeten zijn? Mits ze ook aan alle andere specs zoals RAM, Scherm, Opslag etc. voldoen?
0dycell
@Rinyuu9 juli 2021 18:38
Eens hoor, ik reageer enkel op het TPM stuk. Geen idee waarom ze mensen daarmee de boom in jagen.
+1Relief2009
@STING9 juli 2021 12:09
Dan ga je ervanuit dat testers allemaal verouderde hardware draaien. Wat waarschijnlijk niet zo is.
+1Bruin Poeper
@STING9 juli 2021 12:52
@STING
Die TPM heb ik geen problemen mee.
Wel met de processorvereisten: generation 8 or higher, want ik zit met een laptop op i5-6300HQ
Maar er is hoop!
"Microsoft May Drop Windows 11 CPU Requirements to Intel 6th Gen Skylake Processors"
https://www.hardwaretimes...h-gen-skylake-processors/

Er zit een i5-6300U in deze: pricewatch: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (Core i5, 4GB, 128GB) Zilver

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 9 juli 2021 13:03]

+1pandit
@STING9 juli 2021 16:43
Bekijk deze video heel leerzaam om Windows 11 op tien jaar oude hardware te installeren. https://youtu.be/wK40EFgzmqM

Niks secureboot en tpm.
0pauluzz178
@pandit11 juli 2021 11:26
tnx! interessant om te zien
0gwystyl
@pandit14 juli 2021 14:29
Ik heb het geïnstalleerd op mijn Lenovo Yoga 2 13 (i5-4210U) zonder TPM en secureboot. Ik ben dus ook wel benieuwd of die TPM requirement losgelaten wordt, en zo niet wat dat voor invloed heeft op al lopende installaties. Krijg je dan geen updates meer, of houdt Windows gewoon op te werken? In het ergste geval ga ik terug naar Windows 10, maar Windows 11 draait best fijn (zelfs op die oude hardware), dus het liefst hou ik dat.....
0beerse

@STING11 juli 2021 18:18
Dat zal wel gebeuren op het moment dat het echt in oem-release gebruikt gaat worden. Ooit was er een msWindows versie die 4 GB geheugen 'eiste'. Dat is toen ook bijgesteld naar 2 GB. De grote leveranciers in de pc-wereld zullen vast wel tot elkaar komen.

Kleine nuance: Als de tpm-vereisten voor een habbekrats ingevoerd kan worden in de huidige hardware (lees: ze zit al in de huidige cpu/architectuur) Dan kan de eis zomaar blijven staan. Vooral omdat de marketing-goeroes van die leveranciers dan weer dromen van de omzetten die ze (niet) gaan halen...
+1MASiR
9 juli 2021 09:13
Ik zie het voor t eerst maar de gecentreerde taskbar komt wel heel appelig over.. ziet er wel clean uit eigenlijk.. nadeel is dat als je een icoontoevoegd, effectief ieder ander icoon niet meer stond waar het stond.. dan wordt de positie relatief ipv absoluut

dark mode is weer uit?

[Reactie gewijzigd door MASiR op 9 juli 2021 09:14]

+1Pret
@MASiR9 juli 2021 09:14
je kan hem ook wel weer links neerzetten hoor, dit is gewoon makkelijker voor mensen met touchscreen.
+1hiostu
@Pret9 juli 2021 09:22
Ik denk dat het voornamelijk is gedaan voor mensen met een widescreen. Anders moet je altijd helemaal naar links onder op je scherm, terwijl je groot deel van de tijd in het midden aan het werk bent.
+1mduijvendijk
@hiostu9 juli 2021 09:26
ik heb een wide screen en vind het juist eenvoudig dat ik met 1 muisbeweging (lees ruk naar links onder) de cursor op de start knop heb zitten.
Als die in het midden zit moet je gaan mikken.
Overigens gebruik ik voornamelijk de start knop ipv de cursor voor start.
+1hiostu
@mduijvendijk9 juli 2021 10:14
Voor wat betreft de startknop geef ik je gelijk. De balk bevat echter meer dan alleen de start knop. Ook het opstarten van applicatie gaat via de balk.
+1Mangu429
@hiostu9 juli 2021 14:49
Ik denk dat het voornamelijk is gedaan voor mensen met een widescreen. Anders moet je altijd helemaal naar links onder op je scherm, terwijl je groot deel van de tijd in het midden aan het werk bent.
In het midden bezig als je een wide screen hebt? Waarom dan een wide screen gebruiken?
+1hiostu
@Mangu4299 juli 2021 15:28
Focus ligt doorgaans meer rond het centrum van het scherm. Als je kijkt naar heatmaps van schermen, dan zie je in het midden een groot rood deel vwb muis en focus van ogen. De zijkanten van een ultrawide worden voornamelijk voor secundaire informatie gebruikt. Waarbij het centrum wordt gebruikt voor het geen waar de meeste focus op ligt.
+1Exhonor
@MASiR9 juli 2021 09:14
Dark mode zit er gewoon in.
+1MASiR
@Exhonor9 juli 2021 09:16
dat snap ik maar ms vindt wit de beste.. zegmaar net als autofabrikanten die nieuwe modellen default presenteren in een specifieke kleur
+1triflip
@MASiR9 juli 2021 09:18
Dark mode is er nog steeds, maar light mode is nog steeds de standaard setting. En vind de light mode in Windows 11 een stuk beter uitzien als in Windows 10. Maar prefereer zelf nog steeds the dark side :)
0beerse

@MASiR11 juli 2021 18:20
Dan heb je vast nog geen gebruik gemaakt van ChromiumOS of zo. :+
Uiteindelijk zijn er 'design' goeroes die allemaal bij elkaar inspiratie op doen.
+1rtenklooster
9 juli 2021 09:11
Zo dat is wel knap zeg. Vorige week getest, gemeld dat disconnect from work / school button niet werkte, vandaag al opgelost.
Krijgen natuurlijk een hele lading met meldingen binnen, toch indrukwekkend dat ze dan zo snel al zo veel zaken weten te fixen!
+1MiesvanderLippe
@rtenklooster9 juli 2021 09:33
Die feature heeft ook wel echt vaak slecht gewerkt in Win10. Kan dus wel zijn dat men daar sowieso mee bezig was.
+1hottestbrain
@rtenklooster9 juli 2021 09:36
Ik ben niet anders gewend als ik eerlijk ben, met name in het DEV insiderkanaal. Willen bugfixes nog wel erg snel verschijnen.
+1wildhagen

@rtenklooster9 juli 2021 11:18
Microsoft staat bekend om heel snel te reageren op door Insiders gemelde bugs. Ik ben zelf Insider voor Windows 10, en heb al vaker enkele bugs gemeld. Ze zijn niet altijd in de volgende build al opgelost, maar vaak wel in één of twee builds later (waarbij er gemiddeld 1 build per week uitkomt).

Wat dat betreft is het Insider-systeem erg goed uitgewerkt bij Microsoft, met een snelle respons op gemelde bugs. Waar mogelijk uiteraard.
+1Daivdav11
9 juli 2021 10:06
Gebruik het nu een weekje. Vind het al erg snappy en het flowt allemaal net wat lekkerder dan Windows 10. Beetje het MacOS gevoel.
+1Pret
@Daivdav119 juli 2021 10:40
Is het al verstandig om te gaan migreren naar windows 11, of kun je als consument gewoon beter wachten tot de final release uit is eind dit jaar? En zijn er nog veel bugs, of valt het allemaal wel mee?
+1mhnl1979
@Pret9 juli 2021 11:01
Ben eerlijk gezegd al een weekje bezig als gewone consument, maar wil niet meer terug. Het voelt lekker in Windows 11 bezig te zijn. En ben nog niet bugs tegen gekomen in mijn beperkte gebruik voor surfen, gamen en dergelijke/
+1eXadrian
@Pret9 juli 2021 11:32
Voor de gewone gebruiker is het verstandiger om te wachten tot de final release, vooral vanwege mogelijke bugs en de veranderingen die in de tussentijd nog gaan komen. En het kan in elke build wel een keer mis gaan, daarom raden ze het meestal ook af om het op productie machines die je dagelijks gebruikt te zetten.

Alsnog valt het voor mij nog wel mee kwa bugs, ikzelf heb alleen problemen met grafische storingen op de taakbalk, enkele apps en het startmenu als 10bit kleuren aan staat op mijn gtx 1070.
+1Silversatin
@Daivdav119 juli 2021 10:21
Dat is zowat hoe elk nieuw installatie aanvoelt. De kwestie zit er om hoe het aanvoelt na langdurig gebruik :Y)

Ik vind btw macos slordig aanvoelt t.o.v mijn windows 10 pro, maar goed het zal wel aan mijn mac mini liggen.
+1Visgek82
9 juli 2021 13:48
Zou best graag 11 proberen , maar ik wil liever geen update daar mijn huidige 10 installatie al vrij oud is , en ik toch een herinstallatie overweeg. Kan ik ergens als niet-insider aan een geverifieerde ISO van de laatste Windows 11 build komen? uiteraard legaal, gewoon om te installeren. Heb een officiele windows 10 key.
+1680x0
@Visgek829 juli 2021 14:17
https://uupdump.net/
+1Visgek82
@680x09 juli 2021 16:06
Dank je . en dit zijn 100% crc correcte iso's , rechtstreeks van Microsoft? dus er is niet mee geknoeid door iemand?
+1Zorian
@Visgek829 juli 2021 18:56
Dat ding trekt de bestanden rechtstreeks van MS af, gooit ze even in de oven en er komt enkele minuten later een keurige iso uitrollen met originele MS bestandjes.
Of je skipt moeilijk doen en klikt gewoon op die links want daar is het al gedaan.
Van wat ik heb gehoord is het geheel legitiem spul qua bestanden, niet geknoeid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zorian op 9 juli 2021 18:57]

+1Visgek82
@Zorian9 juli 2021 19:37
Juist. Dank je wel.

Heb het inmiddels al draaien trouwens, geen probleem!
+1IffyIffy
9 juli 2021 09:52
Nu nog de taskbar weer verticaal links kunnen zetten. Als ze dit niet voor de publieke release gefixed hebben dan wordt ik wel _heel_ erg verdrietig.

Op de feedback hub staat er al een issue van met bijna 10k upvotes, maar ja, officiele respons is "we gaan er naar kijken" waar je vrij weinig aan heb
+1Mangu429
@IffyIffy9 juli 2021 14:51
Nu nog de taskbar weer verticaal links kunnen zetten. Als ze dit niet voor de publieke release gefixed hebben dan wordt ik wel _heel_ erg verdrietig.
Er zijn al registry hacks voor en die worden later wel opgenomen in tooltjes als Winaero Tweaker. Maar wellicht ziet MS zelf het licht en bieden ze de gebruiker deze optie gewoon weer aan.
+1IffyIffy
@Mangu4299 juli 2021 15:24
Alleen nog maar om hem aan de bovenkant te zetten; links en rechts veroorzaakt een crash loop in explorer :'(
+1Shift
9 juli 2021 14:44
Kunnen we vanaf Insider builds naar RTM zonder clean install?
+1triflip
@Shift9 juli 2021 18:09
Beta en release preview channel normaal wel, Dev channel niet.

Hij komt waarschijnlijk later deze maand naar Beta channel.
+1IJuanTM
9 juli 2021 10:31
Nice! Veel kleine dingen die ik al had opgemerkt die misten of niet helemaal goed werken zijn opgelost! Lekker bezig Microsoft! :)
+1swhnld
9 juli 2021 11:12
Een nieuwe feature is dat je nu niet meer in een keer aan kunt zetten dat ze alles laten zien van de iconen naast de klok, dat moet je voor elk icoon handmatig aanzetten. Op de vorige build was het schuifje nog aanwezig om dat automatisch te doen.
0Davidoff1976
9 juli 2021 11:17
Android meet Windows
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True