Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.58 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:
June 2021 (version 1.58)
Welcome to the June 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Terminals in the editor - Create or move terminals into the editor area.
- Workspace Trust - Quickly customize Workspace Trust settings, disable Restricted Mode banner.
- Editor scroll bar customization - Set bar visibility and width, click navigation behavior.
- Markdown preview KaTeX support - Math support in the Markdown preview.
- Settings editor improvements - Support for multiple checkboxes and enumeration dropdowns.
- Sticky debug environment choice - Debugger remembers your previous environment choice.
- Jupyter Interactive window - Run Jupyter code directly in an interactive window.
- Jupyter notebook debugging - Debug Jupyter notebook code from within VS Code.
- 'Open in VS Code' badge - Lets visitors quickly open your GitHub repo in VS Code.
- Data Science tutorials - Learn about Jupyter Notebooks, PyTorch, and more.