Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.58.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.58 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:

June 2021 (version 1.58)

Welcome to the June 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.58.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

+1MiKE_B
9 juli 2021 08:24
Ik gebruikte terminals in de editor nooit, omdat ze zo lomp onderaan 'hingen'. Als alternatief gebruik ik een los terminal-window maar als je VS Code full-screen hebt is dat weer niet zo handig. Ik ga deze feature gelijk proberen en hoop dat het doet wat ik wil!
+2xCake
@MiKE_B9 juli 2021 08:53
Ik begrijp precies wat je bedoeld. Wat ik persoonlijk doe, is mijn terminal 'togglen' met CTRL + ` (~). Zelfde trouwens met de file explorer ( CTRL + B ). Kortom: het is best handig om wat basis keyboard shortcuts te leren!

(Mijn persoonlijke favorite is double tab SHIFT voor de command pallete/file explorer, d.m.v. AutoHotKey)

[Reactie gewijzigd door xCake op 9 juli 2021 08:53]

0Mister T
@xCake14 juli 2021 11:34
(Mijn persoonlijke favorite is double tab SHIFT voor de command pallete/file explorer, d.m.v. AutoHotKey)
Volgens mij kan dit nu ook native in VS Code, zie dit antwoord op StackOverflow: https://stackoverflow.com/a/66493308
0BezurK
10 juli 2021 13:58
Ik vind het nog steeds fascinerend hoe geweldig uitgebreid deze editor is voor "slechts" een test editor. En dan te bedenken dat ik jarenlang tevreden was met Notepad++ en later Sublime. Dit is toch wel van een ander niveau. Een niveau wat je normaal kent en verwacht bij een "echte" IDE.

Ik moet voor mijn werk vaak schakelen tussen Python, JavaScript (nodejs), PHP en Bashscripts en dat gaat met de gemiddelde IDE niet. VS code is wat dat betreft best of both worlds. Ik ga iig niet meer terug!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

