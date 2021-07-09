Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en biedt voor een klein bedrag per jaar diverse extra's, zoals het gebruik van een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, op de computer, als mobile app en als plug-in voor een groot aantal browsers. De changelog van de desktop client van de afgelopen paar versies is hieronder te vinden.

Bug fixes

Master password reprompt

Bug and accessibility fixes

Bug Fixes

Resolves an issue with perpetual loading after unlock

Re-packaging browser extension updates

Bitwarden Send Files Upload directly to Azure

Premium Membership inheritance/offer [mimic web vault on all clients]

Hide Email from Send landing page

1 character searching for Chinese languages

Require email address verification to create file Sends

Trash items now deleted after 30 days

Various bug fixes

This is a "frozen" legacy build of the Bitwarden Desktop client which contains the Safari App extension, v1.48.1 for those users still using Safari 13 or earlier which is not compatible with Safari's Web extensions.

This version will not be maintained or officially supported; no new patches will be released for it.

Auto-update and "check for updates" has been removed from this version.

This version does not contain new functionality such as Bitwarden Send and will not get native biometrics support.

This release is currently only to support macOS and therefore the .dmg is the only release asset available for this version.

Electron update to 11.3.0 (#784) and Electron Builder update to 22.10.5 (#783) Fixes nsis installer & portable incorrectly using the wrong architecture Electron update includes other bug fixes and improvements

