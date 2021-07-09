Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Bitwarden 1.27.1

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en biedt voor een klein bedrag per jaar diverse extra's, zoals het gebruik van een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, op de computer, als mobile app en als plug-in voor een groot aantal browsers. De changelog van de desktop client van de afgelopen paar versies is hieronder te vinden.

Version 1.27.1
  • Bug fixes
Version 1.27.0
  • Master password reprompt
  • Bug and accessibility fixes
Version 1.26.5
  • Bug Fixes
Version 1.26.4
  • Resolves an issue with perpetual loading after unlock
Version 1.26.3
  • Re-packaging browser extension updates
Version 1.26.2
  • Re-packaging browser extension updates
Version 1.26.1
  • Re-packaging browser extension updates
Version 1.26.0
  • Bitwarden Send Files Upload directly to Azure
  • Premium Membership inheritance/offer [mimic web vault on all clients]
  • Hide Email from Send landing page
  • 1 character searching for Chinese languages
  • Require email address verification to create file Sends
  • Trash items now deleted after 30 days
  • Various bug fixes
Version 1.24.7 (Frozen)

This is a "frozen" legacy build of the Bitwarden Desktop client which contains the Safari App extension, v1.48.1 for those users still using Safari 13 or earlier which is not compatible with Safari's Web extensions.

  • This version will not be maintained or officially supported; no new patches will be released for it.
  • Auto-update and "check for updates" has been removed from this version.
  • This version does not contain new functionality such as Bitwarden Send and will not get native biometrics support.
  • This release is currently only to support macOS and therefore the .dmg is the only release asset available for this version.
Version 1.25.1
  • Electron update to 11.3.0 (#784) and Electron Builder update to 22.10.5 (#783)
    • Fixes nsis installer & portable incorrectly using the wrong architecture
    • Electron update includes other bug fixes and improvements
Version 1.25.0
  • Bitwarden Send: an end-to-end encrypted solution for ephemeral sharing. There’s lot of material about Send on our website and Help Center, but you can start here.
  • Edge support for Biometrics
  • TOTP quick copy buttons
  • Electron 11 update
  • Various bug fixes

Bitwarden

Versienummer 1.27.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-07-2021


Reacties

+2Hmmbob
9 juli 2021 08:56
Wat bijzonder prettig is, is dat Bitwarden volledig open source is en ook zélf gehost kan worden. Dat kan zowel met de officiele Bitwarden optie, als met Vaultwarden (voorheen bitwarden_rs) welke een groot gedeelte van de officiele functies ondersteunt (ook een aantal waarvoor je bij de normale Bitwarden optie een betaald abonnement voor moet hebben):
Basically full implementation of Bitwarden API is provided including:
  • Organizations support
  • Attachments
  • Vault API support
  • Serving the static files for Vault interface
  • Website icons API
  • Authenticator and U2F support
  • YubiKey and Duo support
Deze laatste draai ik thuis op mijn Docker server voor mijn gezin, en door gebruik te maken van de "organisation" en "collections" features kunnen we makkelijk onderling wachtwoorden delen. Zo is het Netflix wachtwoord gedeeld met alle gezinsleden, maar is de login voor bol.com alleen gedeeld tussen mijn vrouw en mij. Ideaal!

Recente review/write-up van Bitwarden door Tweakers' Security redacteur @Tijs Hofmans: reviews: Vijf wachtwoordmanagers onder de loep - Waarin verschillen ze?.
Passwordmanager topic op GoT: [Password Managers] Discussie- en reviewtopic

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hmmbob op 9 juli 2021 15:38]

0naaitsab
@Hmmbob9 juli 2021 22:13
Is er in deze setup nog een beetje een elegante (lees veilig en automatisch) manier om je vault ook bij Bitwarden zelf te laten draaien? Zou wel fijn zijn om een complete 'backup' te hebben in het geval van een storing bij hun eigen servers. Tot nu toe hebben ze een goeie score qua uptime maar voorkomen is altijd beter dan genezen. Op dit moment neig ik daarom nog naar de hosted variant ten faveure van de self-hosting versie. Zeker gezien een docker image op een NAS natuurlijk verre van 'bulletproof' is.
0Hmmbob
@naaitsab10 juli 2021 18:38
Ik maak een nachtelijke backup van al mijn Docker configuratie mappen, incl die waar de database in staat. Ben dus hoogstens de meest recent gewijzigde wachtwoorden kwijt, maar dat kunnen er over het algemeen maar 1 of 2 zijn.
0PuckStar
@Hmmbob10 juli 2021 15:26
Erg interessant. Is er ergens een full guide om Vaultwarden + certificaat te installeren?
De guide om Vaultwarden te installeren heb ik gevonden en wat config files voor nginx bijvoorbeeld. Maar ik ben niet goed thuis in nginx en certificaten.
0Hmmbob
@PuckStar10 juli 2021 18:36
Bij mij draait hij achter een Traefik proxy, die regelt alle certificaten. Kan je niet helpen met nginx.

Had je deze gevonden? https://github.com/dani-g...arden/wiki/Proxy-examples

Maak je niet druk om "websockets", ben er gisteren achter gekomen dat dat al een tijdje stuk is - zowel upstream (bij Bitwarden zelf) als in Vaultwarden.
+1Cliootje
9 juli 2021 11:08
Zo erg jammer dat de browser extensie voor Vaultwarden er niet is.
Daarom dat ik voorlopig bij Bitwarden blijf, en niet de overstap maak naar Vaultwarden.

Maar Bitwarden/Vaultwarden is een prima produkt, dus deze update gaat er direct overheen.
+2fanatic_david
@Cliootje9 juli 2021 13:47
Ik volg even niet. Ik heb Bitwarden_rs (nog niet gemigreerd naar Vaultwarden, hier pas over gelezen) draaien in een docker container, en ik kan gewoon de officiële Bitwarden clients en browserextensies gebruiken. Alvorens aan te melden kan je de server-URL aanpassen waarmee verbinding moet worden gemaakt.
+1jvwou123
@Cliootje9 juli 2021 22:55
Gewoon de bitwarden plugin installeren, even op het tandwieltje klikken, eigen url invoeren en klaar
+1Cliootje
@jvwou12310 juli 2021 10:37
@fanatic_david @Hmmbob en @jvwou123 :

Bedankt voor jullie commentaar ! Zie nu pas dat je de URL kunt aanpassen in het inlogscherm.
Gouden tip.

Thx allemaal !
+1Hmmbob
@Cliootje9 juli 2021 15:37
Vaultwarden is 100% compatible met de officiele apps, dus ook de browser plugin. Je kan dus de officiele apps gebruiken tegen je zelf gehoste Vaultwarden server.
+1hiccup
9 juli 2021 08:17
De reden dat ik niet naar deze ben overgestapt is dat iedere keer als ik Firefox had gesloten en weer opende, ik iedere keer opnieuw het master password moest invoeren.

Dat was een bekend issue voor meer gebruikers, maar er leek geen interesse bij de ontwikkelaars te zijn om daar iets voor te verzinnen.

Weet iemand of daar inmiddels een oplossing voor is?
+1AoxSon
@hiccup9 juli 2021 08:22
Is gewoon configureerbaar, zie: https://bitwarden.com/help/article/vault-timeout/
+1hiccup
@AoxSon9 juli 2021 08:30
Dat was nooit het geval.
En ik lees daar: "Regardless of Vault Timeout settings, closing the Browser or Browser Tab will end your Web Vault or Browser Extension session, meaning you’ll be required to log in to access your Vault."
Zo was het dus normaal.

Maar er staat ook iets over een PIN optie waarmee het nu te omzeilen zou moeten zijn.

Ik zal het eens gaan proberen, bedankt.
+1Hmmbob
@hiccup9 juli 2021 09:01
Webvault is niet hetzelfde als de extension/plugin. Daarvoor kan je wel degelijk instellen dat hij niet lockt als je de browser afsluit. Webvault is zeg maar de gewone webpagina, waarvoor het logisch is dat je opnieuw moet inloggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hmmbob op 9 juli 2021 09:02]

0dycell

@hiccup9 juli 2021 11:41
Ja, je moet de PIN optie gebruiken. Ik vind het zelf juist een voordeel want je wil password manager niet de hele tijd open hebben staan, zeker niet als deze met je browser is geïntegreerd.

Het zou wel fijn zijn als ze het werkende kunnen maken zoals op de mobiele platformen. Daar 'weet' het OS wel dat er een wachtwoord is voor de site en dan hoef je enkel nog te authenticeren.
0hiccup
@dycell9 juli 2021 12:05
… want je wil password manager niet de hele tijd open hebben staan, zeker niet als deze met je browser is geïntegreerd.
Wel op een PC waar anderen sowieso geen toegang toe hebben.
0dycell

@hiccup9 juli 2021 13:41
Nee, ook dan niet. Dat is namelijk helemaal niet veilig.
Je maakt iets met beveiliging in de basis. Dat betekent standaard op slot..

De hele reden waarom wij hedendaags zoveel beveiligingsproblemen hebben is omdat beveiliging niet standaard is. Dingen moeten dus standard veilig zijn, ook al hebben anderen geen (fysieke) toegang tot het apparaat.

Nu kun je beargumenteren dat mensen dat zelf moeten weten maar zeker voor een product als een wachtwoordmanager gaat dat gewoon simpelweg niet op. Als jij per ongeluk iets aanklikt wat niet je bedoeling was, dan wil je niet dat in die milliseconde je hele wachtwoord manager leeg wordt getrokken.
0hiccup
@dycell9 juli 2021 13:50
Nu kun je beargumenteren dat mensen dat zelf moeten weten
Inderdaad ;-)
Als ik m'n Firefox de hele dag open laat staan is de passwordmanager de hele dag beschikbaar.
Als ik al dan niet per ongeluk FF sluit en weer open wil ik dat de manager ook direct beschikbaar is.

Dat ie niet automatisch weer opent na een herstart van de computer of nadat ik Windows of Bitwarden zelf heb gelockt lijkt me logisch en verstandig.
Maar ik (en vele anderen) wensen een andere optie voor bovenstaande situatie.

Dan blijf ik voorlopig op Dashlane.
Die kan dat wel, en bevalt verder ook prima.
0PuckStar
@hiccup9 juli 2021 21:15
mijn FF bitwarden extentie kan ik gewoon instellen dat bij een browser herstart ik niet weer het ww of een pin hoef in te toetsen.
niet dat ik het zo doe want zoals anderen zeggen is het niet zo veilig. maar het kan dus wel degelijk!
0hiccup
@PuckStar9 juli 2021 21:33
Ok, bedankt PuckStar,

Dan ga ik komend weekend toch maar eens testen of en hoe dat nu werkt.
0pbb
@hiccup10 juli 2021 18:56
Een belangrijk punt: het maakt een groot verschil of je de browser zelf afsluit, of dat die (geforceerd) afgesloten wordt bij een herstart van je computer. Ik heb gemerkt dat veranderingen in de instellingen van de browser plugin voor Bitwarden (zoals het instellen van een pin code) *niet* worden bewaard als de browser afgesloten wordt bij een reboot. Maar eenmalig zelf de browser afsluiten, en je instelling wordt *wel* bewaard. Daarna blijft het actief ook bij afsluiten met een reboot.
0Lauwes
@dycell9 juli 2021 14:34
Het zou wel fijn zijn als ze het werkende kunnen maken zoals op de mobiele platformen. Daar 'weet' het OS wel dat er een wachtwoord is voor de site en dan hoef je enkel nog te authenticeren.
Dat gaat alleszins als je de windows applicatie hebt en dan kiezen dat je wilt aanmelden via biometrisch ontgrendelen, dan gebruik je de windows authenticatie (pin, hello, fingerprint) om te unlocken.
0dycell

@Lauwes9 juli 2021 14:45
Ik zal er eens naar kijken. Ik gebruik het nu enkel de browser extensie en mobiele apps (gezien ook vrijwel alles in de browser zit tegenwoordig).
0Lauwes
@dycell9 juli 2021 15:43
Ook de browser plugins kunnen gebruik maken van biometrisch ontgrendelen als de windows applicatie op de achtergrond draait
+13raser
@hiccup9 juli 2021 08:49
Volgens mij heb jij het over de Bitwarden browser plugin. Dit gaat over de Windows client. Die heeft een instelbare kluis timeout. Bijvoorbeeld na 30 minuten of na een bepaalde systeemactie zoals desktop vergrendeling.
+1hiccup
@3raser9 juli 2021 08:53
Ik heb het inderdaad over de functionaliteit die Firefox betreft.
Als dat via de plugin werkt, betekent dat dat je inderdaad nog steeds iedere keer als je Firefox hebt gesloten het master password opnieuw moet invoeren?
+13raser
@hiccup9 juli 2021 08:59
Dit kun je zelf instellen. Zie hier alle opties. Daar staat een aparte optie bij voor "Bij herstart van browser" dus ik ga er vanuit dat als je die optie niet selecteert je je browser moet kunnen herstarten zonder je sessie te verliezen. Heb het eigenlijk nooit getest want mijn browser staat altijd open.
+1MeneM
@hiccup9 juli 2021 08:29
Zeker, de "lock" optie is nu zodanig dat je zelfs "never" kunt kiezen. Of beter: een pincode!
+1gert_jan
@hiccup9 juli 2021 09:23
voor die reden heb ik een usb fingerprint scanner met windows hello ondersteuning gekocht op ali, op die manier kan ik met mijn vinger inloggen op windows en mijn bitwarden unlocken.
+1dimmak
9 juli 2021 08:31
Sinds een half jaartje begonnen met een password manager en gestart met Bitwarden. Nooit enige reden gehad om te denken aan een alternatief.
+1unixland
9 juli 2021 08:58
Misschien handig om er bij te vertellen dat dit nieuwe versie nummer alleen geldt voor de client, en niet voor de server software. Die zit inmiddels op 2.21.1, met bitwarden.sh versie 1.41.5, docker versie 19.03.14 en docker-compose versie 1.27.4.
+1EchoWhiskey
9 juli 2021 09:29
Een jaar geleden overgestapt van LastPass en nooit meer omgekeken.
Bitwarden bevalt prima
0jfeelders
9 juli 2021 08:11
Raar dat de versie niet gelijk loopt met de Chrome-app. Die staat op dit moment bij mij op 1.51.0.
+13raser
@jfeelders9 juli 2021 08:46
Waarom is dat raar? Het zijn 2 aparte programma's met totaal andere functionaliteiten en een heel andere codebase.
0PuckStar
10 juli 2021 15:22
Handig is ook dat je bijvoorbeeld je creditcard gegevens erin kunt opslaan. Bij de meeste formulieren herkent hij de velden van naam, expiratiedatum en CVC code!



