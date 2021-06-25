Versie 2.84 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.84:
- New option to auto-stop downloads on low disk space in Settings > Transfers > Files
- Adjustable low disk space threshold
- Updated file allocation routines, better behavior on non-sparse file systems
- Minor optimizations to piece-cache file read/write timing
- Fixed rare file handle leak in Linux build
- New password-lock feature in Settings > User Interface > Behavior
- User interface can be locked when hidden in tray
- Main settings window can be password protected
- Option to force program to start locked and hidden in tray
- Fixed minor problems with DHT/Channel announce sequencing
- On Windows build, fixed problem with receive-message window causing unexpected main window raise
- Fixed problem with DHT-off warning being shown at startup when DHT is actually still loading
- Fixed problem with inaccurate file system free space reading on location tooltips in preload window
- When adding new contacts, current incoming message status is now correctly transferred from the channel
- A few other minor GUI fixes and adjustments
- Updated IP location tables