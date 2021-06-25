Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.84

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.84 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.84:
  • New option to auto-stop downloads on low disk space in Settings > Transfers > Files
  • Adjustable low disk space threshold
  • Updated file allocation routines, better behavior on non-sparse file systems
  • Minor optimizations to piece-cache file read/write timing
  • Fixed rare file handle leak in Linux build
  • New password-lock feature in Settings > User Interface > Behavior
  • User interface can be locked when hidden in tray
  • Main settings window can be password protected
  • Option to force program to start locked and hidden in tray
  • Fixed minor problems with DHT/Channel announce sequencing
  • On Windows build, fixed problem with receive-message window causing unexpected main window raise
  • Fixed problem with DHT-off warning being shown at startup when DHT is actually still loading
  • Fixed problem with inaccurate file system free space reading on location tooltips in preload window
  • When adding new contacts, current incoming message status is now correctly transferred from the channel
  • A few other minor GUI fixes and adjustments
  • Updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.84
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

25-06-2021 • 10:17

Bron: Tixati

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+16+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1skunkopaat
25 juni 2021 10:25
Ik gebruik nu qbittorrent. Enig voordeel met gebruik van tixati?
+1HADES2001
@skunkopaat25 juni 2021 10:42
niet echt. ze doen beide hetzelfde. ben zelf destijds deze gaan gebruiken omdat utorrent zo raar deed met allerlij randsoftware. Het doet zijn werk maar de interface is verre van mooi of gebruiksvriendelijk. Tis dat ik niet veel verwacht van torrent software en het nu draait maar als ik me PC herinstaleer pak ik wel een ander programma
+1Marcozrules
@skunkopaat25 juni 2021 10:45
Zou het dan gewoon bij qbittorrent houden :)
+1faxityy
@skunkopaat25 juni 2021 10:52
qBittorrent is nog steeds één van de betere torrent clients die er is.
Ik gebruik zelf de web UI van qB (die op NAS staat) met een mooiere skin voor een beetje vernieuwing. :)
https://github.com/WDaan/VueTorrent
+1GeroldM

@skunkopaat25 juni 2021 10:58
Vind de oudbollige interface geen bezwaar. Stikt van de mogelijkheden en werkt uitstekend als PortableApp. Gebruik het daarom al jaren en heb nog geen reden gevonden om naar een andere client om te kijken.

Heb het idee dat hetzelfde voor jou geldt.
+1Revolvist
@skunkopaat25 juni 2021 12:39
Ligt eraan wat je wilt. Als je alles tot in de puntjes wilt instellen en in de gaten houden is er v.z.i.w. geen andere applicatie die in de buurt komt. Een hoop functies zal je waarschijnlijk niet gebruiken, maar dingen als de Bandwidth-tab, waar je grafieken vindt van de inkomende en uitgaande bytes/seconde van de afgelopen 10 min., vind ik erg handig. Onder Channels vind je een of andere bittorrent-chatfunctie waar ik me na jaren nog steeds niet aan gewaagd heb.

Met een goed kleurenschema en de knopjes ingesteld zoals op de screenshot (Mixed Size Buttons) ziet het er ook nog mooi uit. Hier vind je een paar leuke kleurenschema's, zodat je zelf niet hoeft te kloten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Revolvist op 25 juni 2021 12:42]

