Versie 2.84 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.84: New option to auto-stop downloads on low disk space in Settings > Transfers > Files

Adjustable low disk space threshold

Updated file allocation routines, better behavior on non-sparse file systems

Minor optimizations to piece-cache file read/write timing

Fixed rare file handle leak in Linux build

New password-lock feature in Settings > User Interface > Behavior

User interface can be locked when hidden in tray

Main settings window can be password protected

Option to force program to start locked and hidden in tray

Fixed minor problems with DHT/Channel announce sequencing

On Windows build, fixed problem with receive-message window causing unexpected main window raise

Fixed problem with DHT-off warning being shown at startup when DHT is actually still loading

Fixed problem with inaccurate file system free space reading on location tooltips in preload window

When adding new contacts, current incoming message status is now correctly transferred from the channel

A few other minor GUI fixes and adjustments

Updated IP location tables