Software-update: Inkscape 1.1

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.1 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten uit deze uitgave:

Release highlights

  • A Welcome dialog, where the look of Inkscape can be selected, and some choices for the new document's size or file to open are available
  • A Command palette that opens when the ? key is pressed and that allows to search and use many functions without having to use a keyboard shortcut or going through the menus
  • It is now possible to copy, cut and paste parts of paths with the Node tool
  • The dialog docking system has been rewritten, which resolves many issues with Inkscape's docked dialogs and allows you to dock dialogs on either side of the screen
  • New Outline Overlay mode that displays object outlines while also showing their real colors
  • Preferences options are now easier to find by using the new search field
  • It is no longer necessary to remember to click on 'Export' in the PNG Export dialog, as the exporting will already happen after the click on 'Save' in the file selection dialog.
  • Export as JPG, TIFF, optimized PNG and WebP directly from Inkscape
  • When pasting a copied object, Inkscape now pastes it directly on top of the currently selected object by default
  • An extension for updating extensions and installing additional extensions, called the Extension Manager (currently in beta stage)

Inkscape screenshot

Versienummer 1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release
Bestandsgrootte 127,30MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-05-2021 12:26
2

25-05-2021 • 12:26

Submitter: aliencowfarm

Bron: Inkscape

+1Evo94
25 mei 2021 12:49
Super! Fijn dat ze de Export functie hebben glad getrokken, ga hem meteen uitproberen. :D
+1VirtualGuineaPig
25 mei 2021 16:53
Nu nog een multi-page support (en dan het liefst generic SVG...)

Werkt onder Linux als een zonnetje, onder Windows iets achter op Xara.


edit: vond een export extension die in eerste instantie niet bleek te werken. Installatie van Inkporter via de github release maakte dat het wel werkt. Exporteren van multi-page PDF's is nu dus mogelijk.

Extensie is te downloaden van https://github.com/raniaamina/inkporter/releases

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 25 mei 2021 21:10]

