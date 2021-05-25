Versie 1.1 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten uit deze uitgave:

Release highlights A Welcome dialog, where the look of Inkscape can be selected, and some choices for the new document's size or file to open are available

A Command palette that opens when the ? key is pressed and that allows to search and use many functions without having to use a keyboard shortcut or going through the menus

key is pressed and that allows to search and use many functions without having to use a keyboard shortcut or going through the menus It is now possible to copy, cut and paste parts of paths with the Node tool

The dialog docking system has been rewritten, which resolves many issues with Inkscape's docked dialogs and allows you to dock dialogs on either side of the screen

New Outline Overlay mode that displays object outlines while also showing their real colors

Preferences options are now easier to find by using the new search field

It is no longer necessary to remember to click on 'Export' in the PNG Export dialog, as the exporting will already happen after the click on 'Save' in the file selection dialog.

Export as JPG, TIFF, optimized PNG and WebP directly from Inkscape

When pasting a copied object, Inkscape now pastes it directly on top of the currently selected object by default

An extension for updating extensions and installing additional extensions, called the Extension Manager (currently in beta stage)