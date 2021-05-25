Software-update: Foxit PDF Reader 11.0.0

Foxit Software logo (45 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 11.0.0 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements:
  • The software has been renamed from Foxit Reader to Foxit PDF Reader.
  • The user interface is now simpler, clearer, and more intuitive to improve efficiency and productivity.
    • Redesign the overall interface, including icons, the ribbon, and panels, with simple appearances and clear function arrangement.
    • Discard the Arrange tab and Format tab that appear on the ribbon when you annotate. Instead, a Format tab appears in the right panel when you make comments.
    • We now provide the Share function on the File page.
    • The software update workflows have been redesigned to offer tips and guidance, to improve usability.
  • Support more 3D functions.
    • View PRC format 3D PDF files.
    • Add (2D) comments to a 3D model, or convert 3D measurements to comments.
    • Enhanced the 3D measurement tool with radius measurement support, and provide Snap To options that can help you to precisely position the elements of 3D content you want to measure.
  • Digital signature enhancements
    • Support EUTL (European Union Trusted Lists) certificates for convenient signature validation
    • Provide an option to customize the logo (Foxit PDF Editor icon by default) shown on digital signature appearances.
  • More seamless integration with ECM
    • Various enhancements in SharePoint integration. For example, when saving a PDF document in a SharePoint library that is configured with Content Types, enable users to change the document content type, and access and edit the metadata related to content type.
  • Offers more text patterns (like IBAN and Driving License Number) and countries in the Search panel.
  • Adjust the login UI for easier access to your DocuSign account, and allow login using your corporate SSO.
  • Provide more settings for enterprise deployment using GPO (Group Policy) or FCW (Foxit Customization Wizard).
  • Show the number of files contained in the folder in PDF portfolios. Users can work with PDF files directly in the portfolio preview pane.
  • (MSI Package Only) Classify and protect with labels in Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP)
    • The feature is helpful for enterprises to classify and protect documents by applying labels that are configured by administrators with protection settings such as which people can read and use protected documents.
  • Other enhancements to the user experience.
Issues Addressed:
  • Fixed some stability issues.

Versienummer 11.0.0.49893
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxit.com/downloads/#Foxit-Reader/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

