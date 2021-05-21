Software-update: Subtitle Edit 3.6.1

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.1 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

New:
  • Add "Subtitle formats" settings
  • ASSA attachments manager
  • Add Categories in ASSA style manager
  • Auto load ASSA styles for new files
  • Add support for attached fonts in ASSA style manager
  • Add "Apply" button in ASSA style manager
  • Allow multiple selection in ASSA style manager
  • Add bookmarks to modify selection
  • Add shortcut for toggling video controls on/off
  • Add "Show/hide waveform" shortcut
  • Add "Move parts after cursor position to next subtitle" shortcut
  • Add a quick way to remove blank lines via shortcut
  • Add "Set start, offset all" shortcut
  • Add export to csv of bookmarks
  • Add basic read support of .mcc files
  • Add toggle quotes and HI tags shortcuts
Improved:
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Spanish translations
  • Update Romanian translation
  • Update Basque translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Greek translation
  • Update Turkish translation
  • Minor tweaks for font/appearance settings
  • Only set listview backcolor if visual styles enabled
  • Optimize merge lines with same text/time
  • Minor update of icon/install image
  • Save translate merge options
  • Allow some errors when reading mkv files
  • Improve Bulgarian language auto detect
  • A few improvements for EDL/CLIPNAME
  • Allow hex color paste in advanced color dialog
  • Improve labels in "Show earlier/later"
  • Make "load second subtitle" work with more subtitle formats
  • Improve compare colors for dark theme
  • Minor UI improvements for nOCR character inspect
  • Add "Clear" to "File - Recent files"
  • Make bd sup edit work better with full frame images
  • Point sync now also works on original subtitle
  • Keep Text box height when resizing
  • Add "Slovenian" to language auto detect
  • Update Tesseract 5 Alpha to "2021-05-06"
  • Add French letters in OCR char inspect
  • Handle Unicode control char in "Remove empty lines"
Fixed:
  • Fix for unwanted line copy with alt+arrow-up/down fast
  • Fix for reading bdsup position
  • Fix a few crashes in translation engine
  • Fix mpv dll loading from a folder with e.g. cyrillic chars
  • Fix for EBU time code writing
  • Fix show (correct) EBU properties for current file
  • Fix non-ASCII chars when enc 20269 is unavailable (Linux)
  • Fix a crash in RTL when activating syntax coloring
  • Fix auto translate shortcut
  • Some fixes for editing source view
  • Fix bug converting vtt two line color text to srt
  • Fix FCE issue w missing spaces/French language
  • Fix crash in karaoke/typewriter effect due to invalid color
  • Fix spell check replace with Unicode hidden spaces
  • Netflix quality check - use current frame rate

Versienummer 3.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/3.6.1
Bestandsgrootte 7,86MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-05-2021 • 09:01

21-05-2021 • 09:01

Bron: Nikse.dk

Reacties (2)

+1Anoniem: 100386
21 mei 2021 10:39
Fijn dat ik deze voorbij zie komen. Kan ik even updaten.

Fijne tool om ondertitels fijn te slijpen. Synchroniseren, spelfouten of tekstuele verbetering is zo geregeld met deze tool. Gebruik het al jaren, volgens mij al sinds de DivX/XviD tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 100386 op 21 mei 2021 10:39]

+1Randfiguur
21 mei 2021 13:05
Het mooie is dat er echte voouitgang in zit. Met 'Fix common errors' heften sommige fixes elkaar op, zodat het een aardig gepuzzel werd, maar sinds een recente versie heb ik daar geen last meer van.

Heb persoonlijk wel de videoplayer en de waveforn uitgezet, vind het programma zonder veel vlotter werken. De donkere modus is imho zo goed als onbruikbaar, maar ik zie dat daar ook actief aan wordt gesleuteld, goede zaak.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

