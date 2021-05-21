Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.1 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

New: Add "Subtitle formats" settings

ASSA attachments manager

Add Categories in ASSA style manager

Auto load ASSA styles for new files

Add support for attached fonts in ASSA style manager

Add "Apply" button in ASSA style manager

Allow multiple selection in ASSA style manager

Add bookmarks to modify selection

Add shortcut for toggling video controls on/off

Add "Show/hide waveform" shortcut

Add "Move parts after cursor position to next subtitle" shortcut

Add a quick way to remove blank lines via shortcut

Add "Set start, offset all" shortcut

Add export to csv of bookmarks

Add basic read support of .mcc files

Add toggle quotes and HI tags shortcuts Improved: Update Polish translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Spanish translations

Update Romanian translation

Update Basque translation

Update Korean translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Greek translation

Update Turkish translation

Minor tweaks for font/appearance settings

Only set listview backcolor if visual styles enabled

Optimize merge lines with same text/time

Minor update of icon/install image

Save translate merge options

Allow some errors when reading mkv files

Improve Bulgarian language auto detect

A few improvements for EDL/CLIPNAME

Allow hex color paste in advanced color dialog

Improve labels in "Show earlier/later"

Make "load second subtitle" work with more subtitle formats

Improve compare colors for dark theme

Minor UI improvements for nOCR character inspect

Add "Clear" to "File - Recent files"

Make bd sup edit work better with full frame images

Point sync now also works on original subtitle

Keep Text box height when resizing

Add "Slovenian" to language auto detect

Update Tesseract 5 Alpha to "2021-05-06"

Add French letters in OCR char inspect

Handle Unicode control char in "Remove empty lines" Fixed: Fix for unwanted line copy with alt+arrow-up/down fast

Fix for reading bdsup position

Fix a few crashes in translation engine

Fix mpv dll loading from a folder with e.g. cyrillic chars

Fix for EBU time code writing

Fix show (correct) EBU properties for current file

Fix non-ASCII chars when enc 20269 is unavailable (Linux)

Fix a crash in RTL when activating syntax coloring

Fix auto translate shortcut

Some fixes for editing source view

Fix bug converting vtt two line color text to srt

Fix FCE issue w missing spaces/French language

Fix crash in karaoke/typewriter effect due to invalid color

Fix spell check replace with Unicode hidden spaces

Netflix quality check - use current frame rate