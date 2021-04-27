Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple WatchOS 7.4

Apple logo (75 pix)Apple heeft versie 7.4 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze release zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

watchOS 7.4

watchOS 7.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

  • Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask
  • Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
  • Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices
  • Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Australia and Vietnam
  • Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Australia and Vietnam

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Apple Watch

Versienummer 7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204641
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Apple

Smartwatches Apple Watch

Reacties (20)

+1pang-frang-punk
27 april 2021 08:49
Watch series 3: capaciteit is 4,2 GB, met slechts 5 basic applicaties is er maar 1,7 GB vrij van de noodzakelijke 3 GB om deze update van +/- 650 MB te laden. Zeer jammer want nu kan ik waarschijnlijk een volledige wipe gaan doen om deze update er op te krijgen. Vervelend dat er niet gewoon een gedeeltelijke offload naar de iPhone of een encrypted iCloud backup kan gebeuren van de watchdata, om dan de update er op te kunnen zetten. Kijk wel uit naar de functionaliteit!
+1giantgiantus
@pang-frang-punk27 april 2021 08:52
Ja de 3 heeft echt te weinig capaciteit. Het is me ook een raadsel waarom ze die nog verkopen moet ik zeggen.
+1Carlos0_0
@giantgiantus27 april 2021 08:54
Wou zeggen ze verkopen hem al niet meer door even op tweakers te kijken, maar inderdaad vreemd dat ze hem nog verkopen(Even na de apple website gegaan).
Zeker nu ze een nieuwe budget versie als de SE hebben, kunnen ze de 3 toch makkelijk van de site halen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 27 april 2021 08:57]

+1pang-frang-punk
@giantgiantus27 april 2021 09:00
Ja, naast de al dan niet huidige verkoop is de software wel degelijk uitgebracht natuurlijk voor de reeds bestaande toestellen, dan verwacht ik toch een redelijk toegankelijke manier om deze dan ook te installeren.
+1DigitalExorcist
@giantgiantus27 april 2021 09:21
Ik heb ook een AW3, maar inderdaad de capaciteit is wel een issue. Misschien moet ik ook eens kritisch kijken naar wat ik daadwerkelijk dóe met m'n Watch: er zijn maar een paar apps die ik daadwerkelijk gebruik, ik neem me altijd wel voor om ook iets aan muziek op de Watch te hebben maar feitelijk heb ik ook gewoon altijd m'n iPhone bij me dus hoeft dat ook niet eens perse. En dingen als ABRP, leuk, maar de standaard navigatie voldoet voor mij ook uitstekend (heerlijk, die Kaarten integratie!).
+1Keypunchie

@pang-frang-punk27 april 2021 15:54
Yup. Unpair, set up as new, update, unpair, restore from backup.

Het is een irritant dansje.

Eentje die Apple makkelijk kan oplossen (ook voor vollere nieuwe watches), maar niet doet.
+1Carlos0_0
@Keypunchie27 april 2021 17:18
De nieuwere watches krijg je niet zo snel vol, de watch5 en 6 heeft 32gb aan opslag.
De watch3 is gewoon een beetje de iphone 5c issue, op zich was ruimte toen prima maar hij is te lang mee gegaan met updates eigenlijk.

Toen de Watch echt WatchOs kreeg in plaats van ios is er veel veranderd, en was in feite de 8gb niet meer voldoende.
Ja wellicht leeg met geen extra apps erop of muziek.
+1pang-frang-punk
@Keypunchie28 april 2021 00:17
Ik voeg even tore dat er inderdaad een eenvoudige popup komt die voorstelt om een backup terug te zetten. Helemaal niet ingewikkeld en eigenlijk zoals te verwachten zou vallen. Maar wel jammer dat dit niet kan zo der een factory reset en een unpair.
+1TheVivaldi
@pang-frang-punk27 april 2021 16:50
Of nóg beter: delta-updates. Met delta wordt alleen datgene bijgewerkt waaraan iets veranderd is en dan ook alleen dat stukje.
+1Erulezz
@TheVivaldi27 april 2021 19:08
Dat is er ook al voor watchOS. Alleen is 7.4 een erg grote update waardoor er nu weer problemen ontstaan.

Overigens was bij mij alleen Unpairen -> koppelen -> herstellen van backup genoeg. Er was daarna 3.3 GB vrij waardoor ik 7.4 kon installeren. Alleen Apple Pay moest opnieuw ingesteld worden.
+1TheVivaldi
@Erulezz27 april 2021 19:09
Ik geloof er niks van dat die 650 MB alleen uit delta bestaat.
+1Carlos0_0
@pang-frang-punk27 april 2021 17:24
En je kan niet even de apps verwijderen vanuit de watch app, en ze later terug zetten.
Verwijderen zo gedaan even schuifje in de watch app op de iphone, wellicht dat je dan makkelijker kan updaten ?.
+1Lothiriel
27 april 2021 09:37
WatchOS heb ik al een tijd niet geüpdatet omdat het zo’n irritant proces is op de AW3. Jammer want wil graag meezijn met de nieuwigheden, maar zelfs als ik alle niet standaard apps verwijder is er niet genoeg plaats voor een update.

Nooit last van te weinig plaats maar Apple zou wel eens mogen bekijken of ze het updateproces kunnen veranderen. Zou handig zijn als de Watch bijvoorbeeld de opslag op je iPhone zou kunnen gebruiken voor het updateproces, zolang er maar genoeg open ruimte is voor de update zelf (in dit geval 700 mb).
+1pang-frang-punk
@Lothiriel27 april 2021 10:30
Op iPhone inderdaad of via een iCloud Backup.
+1Carlos0_0
@Lothiriel27 april 2021 12:41
Op zich hoeven ze het update process niet aan te passen, ze hadden de verkoop van de watch3 gewoon moeten stoppen.
De 3 was erin gebleven als instap model echter is dat vorig jaar de SE geworden, ze hadden makkelijker vorig jaar de 3 eruit kunnen gooien(Ook stoppen aan Coolblue enzo verkoop).

Zo raakt de voorraad op en zal de 3 niet zo snel meer verkocht worden, uiteraard heb je nog altijd paar die dan nog hebben.
Maar ja die hebben keuze want ze lopen dan al met oud model om te vernieuwen, en nu kan iedereen nog gewoon deze 3 kopen.
0neos1991
@Lothiriel27 april 2021 15:53
Zie mijn eerdere post ;)
+1tvtech
27 april 2021 11:37
update wel gelukt op de AW3 maar kostte me wel anderhalf uur. Proces is enorm traag en waarom je nog een keer je code moet intikken voor de update met een grote cancel knop eronder snap ik ook niet. Ik heb er maar een paar kleine apps op en 2,7GB in gebruik dus net te weinig. Reboot hielp ook niet dus een wipe wat ook meerdere malen moest en een restore die ook niet helemaal lekker ging. Kortom, updaten is een ellendig proces. Het is dat hij het verder nog gewoon goed doet.
+1Carlos0_0
@tvtech27 april 2021 17:21
Dit zal wel 1 van de laatste grote updates zijn, dus voor de watch3 zal je niet vaak hele proces opnieuw hoeven te doen(Wellicht eens een bugfix).
+1tvtech
@Carlos0_027 april 2021 17:53
Dit is de 3e keer dat ik dit heb moeten doen helaas. Kleinere updates gaan ook meestal niet in 1 keer maar dan is een herstart meestal voldoende
+1neos1991
27 april 2021 09:36
Ik heb zelf ook een 3, het is niet gebruiksvriendelijk maar via unpairen, Dan als lege nieuwe watch updaten en weer back up terug zetten werkt het wel. Hier de volledige instructie: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211283#unpair

[Reactie gewijzigd door neos1991 op 27 april 2021 09:39]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

