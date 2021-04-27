Apple heeft versie 7.4 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze release zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

watchOS 7.4 watchOS 7.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Australia and Vietnam

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Australia and Vietnam For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.