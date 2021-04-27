Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Apple macOS 11.3

Apple macOS Big Sur logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 11.3 uitgebracht. In versie 11, bekend als Big Sur en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gegeven met iconen die aan iOS doen denken en knoppen die verschijnen wanneer ze nodig zijn en verdwijnen wanneer dat niet het geval is. Verder hebben ook het berichtencentrum, Apple Maps en Safari grote verbeteringen gekregen. Versie 11.3 voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor AirTags toe, heeft extra stemopties voor Siri en verhelpt diverse problemen, waaronder een belangrijk beveiligingsprobleem in de gatekeeper.

macOS Big Sur 11.3

macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes iPhone and iPad app improvements for Macs with M1, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for Siri.

AirTag and Find My
  • Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack, and more, privately and securely in the Find My app
  • The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby
  • Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted
iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
  • Option to change an iPhone and iPad app's window size
  • Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen
  • Keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games designed to use device tilt
  • Keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for iPhone and iPad games that support game controllers
Emoji
  • Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji
  • New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji
Siri
  • Siri now includes more diverse voice options
Apple Music
  • Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you've reached the end of a song or playlist
  • City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world
Podcasts
  • Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening
  • Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access
  • Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis
  • Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows
News
  • Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues
  • All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories
Safari
  • Start Page section order can now be customized
  • Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page
  • Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their webpages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation
  • WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support
Reminders
  • Ability to sort Today Smart list
  • Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices
  • Option to print your reminder lists
Gaming
  • Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller support
Mac computers with the M1 chip
  • Hibernation support
About This Mac
  • About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID
  • Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac
This release also fixes the following issues:
  • Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours
  • iCloud Keychain might not turn off
  • AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching
  • AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated
  • External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C
  • Login window may not display properly after restarting Mac mini (M1, 2020)
  • The Dwell feature may not work in the Accessibility Keyboard

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices, and require an Apple ID.

Apple macOS

Versienummer 11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/macos/big-sur/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-04-2021 08:53
submitter: GekkePrutser

27-04-2021 • 08:53

Submitter: GekkePrutser

Bron: Apple

Reacties (52)

+1Winduss
27 april 2021 08:56
Hibernation support? Is dit dan niet het zelfde als slaapstand? Ik neem aan dat slaapstand al in die M1 computers zat, dus wat is dan het verschil
+2The Third Man
@Winduss27 april 2021 09:25
Slaapstand is suspend to RAM. Dat kost nog wel wat stroom omdat het systeem niet uit kan schakelen (=RAM leeg) maar het 'doet' vrijwel niks. Hibernation is suspend to disk, dan wordt wat in het RAM staat naar disk geschreven en kan het systeem uit net als bij uitschakelen. Met het verschil dat bij inschakelen je weer terug komt waar je was ipv een full boot. Er is ook nog Fast Boot wat er tussenin zit, dan wordt de state van het OS op disk opgeslagen en teruggeladen bij de 'boot'. Wat dan eigenlijk een hibernation zonder het bewaren van de applicaties is.
+1Timo002
@The Third Man27 april 2021 10:06
Waarom zou dit alleen voor M1 Macs zijn? Zou dit ook graag willen op mijn Intel MacBook. Nu zet ik hem in de avond uit en start alles weer op de volgende dag.

Slaapmodus kan ook, maar dat trekt toch al snel 10% accu weg in een nacht. En ik ben zelf zuinig met m’n accu dus heb het liefst zo min mogelijk laadcycli. Of ik moet de MacBook de hele nacht aan de lader hangen, weet niet wat beter is.
+1Dreamvoid
@Timo00227 april 2021 11:06
Hibernation is er toch al jaren voor Intel macs?
+1The Third Man
@Timo00227 april 2021 11:57
Het is er wel, maar de UI toont alleen 'Sleep' en die is standaard suspend to RAM. Zie bijvoorbeeld https://superuser.com/a/62677 hoe je dat naar hybernation kan veranderen. Men noemt ook apps zoals SmartSleep om dit dynamischer te kunnen doen maar ik heb daar geen ervaring mee.
+1xFeverr
@The Third Man27 april 2021 11:46
En dan heb je ook nog hybrid sleep, waarbij de state zowel in RAM als op de harddisk wordt bewaard. Ik dacht dat dit de standaard was voor desktops op Windows.

"Waarom?" zul je waarschijnlijk denken. Het is puur bedoeld om een stroomuitval op te vangen zodat je geen data verliest als je computer in sleep mode staat, want dan kan er nog hersteld worden vanaf de hard disk. En anders gewoon vanuit RAM. Een laptop op accu heeft dat probleem niet.

Ik weet eigenlijk niet of MacOS ook zo'n systeem heeft.
0WimV48
@The Third Man27 april 2021 11:24
Ik vind dit een goede en heldere uitleg van de toestanden verschillende "slaap'-toestanden. Chapeau!
+1Sinnergy
@Winduss27 april 2021 08:59
Als ik ff moet gokken. Slaapstand: zeer laag stroom verbruik. Hibernation: geen stroom verbruik.
+1Jan-E
27 april 2021 09:14
Overigens is macOS Big Sur nu vereist om Xcode 12.5 te installeren. Exit Catalina als ontwikkelplatform.
+2SadBob
@Jan-E27 april 2021 10:56
Maar je kunt nog steeds een oudere versie van XCode naast de nieuwste installeren. De oudere versie kun je ophalen van het Apple developers website.
0Lord Anubis
@SadBob27 april 2021 19:48
Is dat ook zo op de M1 mac's? las ergens van niet.
0SadBob
@Lord Anubis27 april 2021 21:59
Dat heb je ongetwijfeld goed gelezen.
0K-aroq
@Jan-E27 april 2021 11:16
Een developer zou altijd het nieuwste systeem moeten hebben, dus ik zie dit niet als een probleem.
+1Exirion
@K-aroq27 april 2021 14:49
Oneens. Een developer moet bij uitstek ook een stabiel systeem hebben, zeker als ie er z'n centen mee verdient. Ik word er zelf niet goed van hoe weinig moeite Apple en Microsoft nog steken in het supporten van oudere toolversies en OS-versies. Laatst moest ik voor de laatste versie van een framework ook de laatste Visual Studio for Mac hebben, die vervolgens de laatste Xcode moest hebben, waarvoor ik weer naar een nieuwe MacOS moest updaten. De kwaliteit van tooling is sowieso een drama tegenwoordig, want het publiek is ongewild betatester voor alles. Met dit soort luiheid maken ze wat mij betreft geen vrienden.
+1xFeverr
@K-aroq27 april 2021 18:51
Ik geef je gelijk, maar de MacOS en Xcode updates duren zo ontzettend lang... Je bent zo een hele tijd kwijt, en dat is jammer onder werktijd. En zo begint het uitstellen.

Nu heb ik vandaag even de tijd genomen om alles te updaten aangezien er toch niet gewerkt hoefde te worden, maar dat is nog wel iets waar ze bij Apple aan mogen werken. Ook iOS updates duren ontzettend lang als je er op moet wachten.
0tweazer
@K-aroq27 april 2021 14:10
Een developer compileert natuurlijk final versions op een zeer gecontroleerde vm. met minimale tools. Developen gebeurt daarentegen op de meest customerfriendly manier, zeer waarschijnlijk niet onder microsoft bob :).
+1georgekoeneman
27 april 2021 09:43
is de accuduur van de intel based macbooks nog steeds zo bedroevend onder big sur?
heb toendertijd na het uitbrengen van big sur mijn mba2015 terug gezet naar catalina aangezien de accu door big sur echt gedrained werd. meer dan gehalveerd...
+1bzzzt

@georgekoeneman27 april 2021 14:50
Na een macOS installatie en update moet je batterij opnieuw gekalibreerd worden. Bovendien wordt je schijf opnieuw geindexeerd door Spotlight. Ik heb totaal geen accu drain gehad al duurt het soms even voor de indicator betrouwbaar is...
+1Zwelgje
@georgekoeneman27 april 2021 15:35
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211094

While battery health management benefits your battery's long-term lifespan, it can also reduce the amount of time your Mac runs on one battery charge when capacity limits are applied. If your priority is making your Mac notebook last as long as possible before recharging, you can turn the feature off.

zet het eens uit zou ik zeggen
+1IkWilbert
27 april 2021 11:01
Mijn macbook air m1 2020 vindt geen update.
Versie 11.2.3 big sur staat er nu op.

Moet ik geduld hebben of gaat er iets niet goed?
+1ede
@IkWilbert27 april 2021 11:58
Ik vond hem bij Systeemvoorkeuren > Software-update
+1tweazer
@IkWilbert27 april 2021 14:12
Misschien boek je meer resultaat vanuit terminal:
softwareupdate -l
+1HerrSchicksall
27 april 2021 10:24
Klopt dat wel, GPL license?
+1Maurits van Baerle

@HerrSchicksall27 april 2021 10:43
Nee, dat klopt niet. Het OS in z'n geheel is niet onder de GPL license uitgebracht. Er zijn onderdelen van macOS die onder verschillende open source licenties zijn uitgebracht, van MIT, BSD en Apple Public Source License tot MPL, CDDL én GPL maar Apple is al jaren bezig het aandeel GPL software in macOS terug te brengen, zo'n beetje sinds de GPLv3 uit kwam. Voor zover ik weet is de GPLv2 wel compatible met macOS distributie maar GPLv3 niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 27 april 2021 10:46]

+1HerrSchicksall
@Maurits van Baerle27 april 2021 11:01
Ik bedoelde het ook meer als stille hint als foutje in het artikel. Maar bedankt.
+1Jerie
@Maurits van Baerle27 april 2021 17:38
Apple houdt niet van GPLv3. Daarom leveren ze software die nog onder GPLv2 uit is gebracht, zoals een zwaar verouderde Bash. Inmiddels hebben ze sinds Catalina de standaard shell veranderd naar Zsh. Dat is niet omdat GPLv3 incompatible is met macOS, het is een keuze van Apple om niets met GPLv3 te maken te willen hebben. Een nieuwere Bash versie is eenvoudig te installeren via Nix(pkgs) of Homebrew.
+1SpoekGTi
27 april 2021 09:11
Geen lijstje met security fixes? adh van deze https://objective-see.com/blog/blog_0x64.html

Ah ‘twas nog vroeg stond wel in het artikel…

[Reactie gewijzigd door SpoekGTi op 27 april 2021 09:24]

+1satya
@SpoekGTi27 april 2021 10:33
Er wordt een zeroday opgelost die actief wordt uitgebuit volgens Daniel Verlaan op Twitter.
+1tom.cx
27 april 2021 09:38
Deze is ook bijzonder: WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support

Die had ik eigenlijk nooit verwacht van Apple.
+1bzzzt

@tom.cx27 april 2021 14:48
Heeft er misschien mee te maken dat Wikipedia alleen vorbis audio clips aanbiedt...
+1Greatsword

27 april 2021 09:47
De update is 6.62GB en duurde bij ongeveer 20 minuten om te downloaden/installeren.

Ik zie het er niet tussen staan maar hopelijk zijn de resolutie issues ook voorbij.

Telkens als ik mijn monitor/tv uitzet en de Mac mini in sluimerstand, vergeet hij de "onderscan" waardoor de scaling niet meer klopt.

Super irritant aangezien je beeld dan telkens iets te groot is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Greatsword op 27 april 2021 10:29]

+1sypie
27 april 2021 11:35
En nog steeds het bluetooth probleem niet opgelost waarmee mijn QCY T5 oortjes werken op mijn MacBook Air. Op dezelfde MacBook met Catalina is het allemaal geen enkel probleem.

Het probleem is dat koppelen wel wil, dat het ook als koptelefoon in de bluetooth eigenschappen staat maar dat het niet in de lijst met audio-uitgangen staat. Dus kun je er niks mee.

EDIT: Na het verwijderen van de HAL-map, een herstart en de oortjes uit de bluetoothvoorkeuren verwijderen en weer toevoegen werkt het nu wel weer. YAY!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sypie op 27 april 2021 12:11]

+1Microkid
27 april 2021 11:51
Nou, geen success hier met 11.3 op mijn MBP 2015. Na de update eerst heel lang een leeg scherm met alleen mijn achtergrondplaatje. Daarna een herstart en een foutmelding dat er iets mis was gegaan (Your computer restarted because of a problem). Daarna weer een herstart en was ik weer terug op 11.2.3. Ik heb het vermoeden dat er iets niet goed zit in de update. Ik wacht wel even af tot de volgende update.
0Micheljf
@Microkid28 april 2021 17:33
Hier hetzelfde, ook MBP early 2015, alleen blijft de update in het voorbereiden hangen en gaat geen stap verder.
Wacht ook wel tot een volgende update.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

