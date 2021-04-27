Apple heeft macOS 11.3 uitgebracht. In versie 11, bekend als Big Sur en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gegeven met iconen die aan iOS doen denken en knoppen die verschijnen wanneer ze nodig zijn en verdwijnen wanneer dat niet het geval is. Verder hebben ook het berichtencentrum, Apple Maps en Safari grote verbeteringen gekregen. Versie 11.3 voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor AirTags toe, heeft extra stemopties voor Siri en verhelpt diverse problemen, waaronder een belangrijk beveiligingsprobleem in de gatekeeper.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes iPhone and iPad app improvements for Macs with M1, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for Siri.

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack, and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

Option to change an iPhone and iPad app's window size

Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen

Keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games designed to use device tilt

Keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for iPhone and iPad games that support game controllers

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri now includes more diverse voice options

Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you've reached the end of a song or playlist

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Start Page section order can now be customized

Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their webpages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support

Ability to sort Today Smart list

Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

Option to print your reminder lists

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller support

Hibernation support

About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac

Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

iCloud Keychain might not turn off

AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C

Login window may not display properly after restarting Mac mini (M1, 2020)

The Dwell feature may not work in the Accessibility Keyboard

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices, and require an Apple ID.