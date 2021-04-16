Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 90.0.818.39

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 90 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 90, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer Single Sign On voor Microsoft accounts nu mogelijk op macOS en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de kiosk modus, printen en de font rendering. Verder worden downloads nu in een zogenaamd flyout-scherm weergegeven en is er een kindermodus toegevoegd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • Single Sign On (SSO) is now available for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) accounts and Microsoft Account (MSA) on macOS. A user signed in on Microsoft Edge on macOS will now get automatically signed into websites that are configured to allow single sign on with Work and Microsoft accounts (for example, bing.com, office.com, msn.com, and outlook.com).
  • Kiosk mode. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 90, we have locked down the UI print settings to only allow the configured printers and “Print to PDF” options. We have also done improvements within the assigned access single app kiosk mode to restrict the launch of other applications from the browser. For more information about the kiosk mode features please go here.
  • Printing:
    • New print rasterization mode for non-PostScript printers. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 90, Admins can use a new policy to define print rasterization mode for their users. This policy controls how Microsoft Edge prints to non-PostScript printers on Windows. Sometimes print jobs on non-PostScript printers need to be rasterized to print correctly. The print options are Full and Fast.
    • Additional page scaling options for printing. Users are now able to customize scaling while printing webpages and PDF documents using additional options. The "Fit to Page" option ensures that the webpage or document is fit into the space available in the selected "Paper size" for printing. The "Actual size" option ensures that there are no changes in the size of the contents being printed regardless of the selected "Paper size".
  • Productivity:
    • Autofill suggestions are extended to include address fields content from clipboard. Clipboard content is parsed when you click on a profile/address field (for example, phone, email, zip code, city, state, etc.) to show as autofill suggestions.
    • Users can search for autofill suggestions even if a form or field isn’t detected. Today if you have your information saved on Microsoft Edge, autofill suggestions pop up automatically and help you save time while filling out forms. In cases where autofill misses a form, or if you want to fetch data in forms that don't typically have autofill (like temporary forms), you can search for your information use autofill.
  • Access downloads from a flyout in the menu bar. Downloads will appear in the top-right corner with all the active downloads in one place. This menu is easily dismissible so users can continue browsing uninterrupted, and they can monitor overall download progress right from the toolbar. Learn more.
  • Improvements to font rendering. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 90, we made improvements to the rendering of text to improve clarity and reduce blurriness. Part of the font rendering improvements will land in Beta version 90 but are disabled by default.
  • Kids mode. We have updated the policy so that when the policy is enabled, it will disable the Kid Mode feature in addition to family safety. More about Kids Mode here
New policies

Eight new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added:

Deprecated policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 90.0.818.39
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2021 10:39
22 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

16-04-2021 • 10:39

22 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
22-10 Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30 32
25-09 Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31 21
03-09 Microsoft Edge 93.0.961.38 17
07-'21 Microsoft Edge 92.0.902.55 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
-122022+119+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1WRT54G
16 april 2021 12:52
Ik weet niet of het of het aan deze versie van de browser ligt of dat er een algeheel probleem is met de Edge Extension store maar ik kan geen extensies installeren van de officiële MS Edge Extension store.
De Chrome Extension store werkt wel onder Edge.

Getest op MacOS 11.2.3 en Windows 10 20H2.
+1afterburn
@WRT54G16 april 2021 14:11
Ik zit nog op versie 89, maar ik krijg een "download interrupted" error op de MS site voor addons. Ook werkt de check voor updates niet onder help > about. Ik denk dus dat het aan de kant van Microsoft ligt.
+1M!chel
@afterburn16 april 2021 15:12
Hier ook al de hele dag foutmelding als ik via de browser wil updaten.
Geen software draaien die iets tegen houd. Probleem ligt bij Microsoft.
Als ik de foutcode opzoek wordt ook duidelijk dat de server gewoon te druk is.
Misschien onderhoud oid?

Hier de laatste versie handmatig gedownload: https://msedge.sf.dl.deli...softEdgeEnterpriseX64.msi

[Reactie gewijzigd door M!chel op 16 april 2021 18:35]

+1Carlos0_0
@M!chel16 april 2021 19:07
Zo is het updaten wel gelukt bedankt, ik denk ook dat bij Microsoft ligt.
Ook nu met de nieuwe versie updates checkt gaat niet goed, en voorheen kon ik edge zonder problemen bijwerken.

Ik draai ook geen pi hole ofzo dus kan haast niet aan onze kant liggen.
+1Carlos0_0
@afterburn16 april 2021 18:38
Ik zelf ook download interrupteden ik blokkeer helemaal niks, zal probleempje bij microsoft zijn.
+1afterburn
@WRT54G16 april 2021 14:20
Follow-up: heb jij misschien Pi-Hole of AdGuardHome draaien? Ik heb de laatste en zag dat er verschillende MS hosts geblocked werden. Heb deze ge whitelists en toen kon ik zowel Edge updaten als addons installeren vanaf de MS store/website
+1Vorkie
@afterburn16 april 2021 14:26
Als dit zo is, zal er wel een reden zijn dat ze geblokkeerd zijn :?

Kan je delen welke je op de allow-list hebt gezet?
+1afterburn
@Vorkie16 april 2021 14:41
Deze:
@@||self.events.data.microsoft.com^$important
@@||js.monitor.azure.com^$important

En als ik die van de whitelist af haal, doet de update check het niet meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door afterburn op 16 april 2021 14:42]

+1WRT54G
@afterburn16 april 2021 15:28
Ik gebruik idd AdGaurd Home (net geswitched van Pihole). Beide zojuist toegevoegd.
@@||self.events.data.microsoft.com^$important
@@||js.monitor.azure.com^$important
Maar het probleem blijft bij mij.
Overigens zonder deze 2 toevoegingen deed de update checker het wel. Zo heb ik vanmiddag mijn Windows 10 machine voorzien van de laatste versie van Edge. Maar het installeren van extensies blijft vooralsnog een probleem.
+1wes-
@WRT54G16 april 2021 17:50
Toevallig ook nog een /etc/host bestand lokaal staan met adblocklijsten?
+1WRT54G
@wes-16 april 2021 18:23
Nope. De Mac is sowieso net clean geïnstalleerd met laatste MacOS.
+1Carlos0_0
@WRT54G16 april 2021 18:49
Ik heb het zelfde zowel vmware als mijn fysieke pc updaten niet, heb gewoon idee dat er een fout bij microsoft is.
Ik blokkeer helemaal niks geen Pihole of AdGuard ofzo draaien, alleen Ublock in de browser meer niet(Ook verwijderen van die kwam de update niet).

Het zal wel heel toevallig zijn mijn router ineens Microsoft blokkeert, waar die het voorheen niet deed.
Want ik heb Edge altijd normaal kunnen updaten.

Wat mij dan wel weer verbaast ik heb de downloader van Edge binnen gehaald, en ook deze krijgt geen verbinding met Microsoft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 16 april 2021 19:03]

0WRT54G
@Carlos0_016 april 2021 19:19
Denk idd gewoon een probleem bij MS. We wachten geduldig af.
+1Vorkie
@afterburn16 april 2021 14:45
Op mijn MacOS werkt het met deze in de blocklist :)
PING self.events.data.microsoft.com (0.0.0.0): 56 data bytes

Die andere niet trouwens:
js.monitor.azure.com
PING standard.t-0009.t-msedge.net (13.107.246.19): 56 data bytes

Dus misschien is dat het verschil :)
+1afterburn
@Vorkie16 april 2021 14:51
Ik heb ze ook niet een voor een getest. 👍
+1jimmy_dg
16 april 2021 12:05
Helaas de enige browser met goede native vertical tab support
+1Carlos0_0
@jimmy_dg16 april 2021 18:05
Wat is er helaas aan werkt Edge verder niet goed ?
Ik moet zeggen ik deed dit deze week eens per ongeluk verticale tabs, ik zat te kijken wat heb ik nu weer gedaan :+
+1ShadowFX
16 april 2021 18:49
Ik krijg Kids Mode niet te zien, ook niet op een Engelse/US Windows 10. Weet iemand hoe dat zit?
+1wes-
@ShadowFX16 april 2021 19:12
Kennelijk wordt dit vooralsnog alleen in US uitgerold (het land, niet de W10 versie)
+1Carlos0_0
16 april 2021 18:08
Heb jaren Firefox gebruikt en nooit wat anders gewild, maar sinds enkele weken nu Edge in gebruik.
Het werkt echt heerlijk en Firefox is inde tussentijd verwijderd.
0cazzie
17 april 2021 08:55
Goedenmorgen Tweakers,
vanmorgen wilde upgrade naar de 90x versie wel lukken.
Probleem zat dus elders.
0dexx2233
17 april 2021 10:00
gisteren met moeite edge V90 geinstalleerd, extensies wilde toen nog niet... inmiddels werkt dat ook weer ;) problem solved!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True