Software-update: Total Commander 10.00 bèta 6

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 10 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de zesde bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 beta 6 available

New: Dialog boxes will now resize automatically for larger fonts, it's no longer necessary (but still possible) to choose a higher DPI value. Other than that, bèta 6 mainly fixes bugs. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00 (beta test):

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Versienummer 10.00 bèta 6
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1000_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,54MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2021 10:45
16 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-04-2021 • 10:45

16 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

05-05 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 4 0
27-04 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 3 32
21-04 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 2 19
16-04 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 1 13
06-'21 Total Commander 10.00 29
06-'21 Total Commander 10.00 RC3 47
05-'21 Total Commander 10.00 RC2 5
05-'21 Total Commander 10.00 RC 1 42
05-'21 Total Commander 10.00 bèta 10 12
05-'21 Total Commander 10.00 bèta 9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+111+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0Cergorach
16 april 2021 10:48
Hoe makkelijk is Total Commander weer te deinstalleren als het toch niet bevalt? Er staat mij bij (van heel lang geleden) dat een aantal van dit soort software pakketten na installatie vrij bagger te deinstalleren waren (of lieten een berg troep achter).
+1MsD
@Cergorach16 april 2021 10:50
Dat weet eigenlijk niemand die TC heeft geïnstalleerd. Dit zet je op je pc en laat je erop staan. Ik persoonlijk ken niemand die het niet bevalt ;)
+1GNID
@MsD16 april 2021 14:48
Dan ken je er nu in ieder geval één :)

TC heeft geen Undo voor bestandsoperaties (kopieren, verplaatsen, etc) en dat is voor mij een reden om deze file manager links te laten liggen [1].

Verder vrij muis-onvriendelijk - je kunt bijvoorbeeld geen text bestand op notepad.exe droppen - en een archaïsche look and feel.
Ook zit ik niet te wachten om elke bestandsoperatie met ENTER te moeten bevestigen. Als een actie ongedaan kan worden, is dit volstrekt onnodig en zelfs gevaarlijjk: als alleen in nooodzakelijke gevallen om bevestiging wordt gevraagd, let je beter op. Nu ram je op ENTER zonder verder na te denken.

Als je je bestandsbeheerder met de muis wilt bedienen, kijk dan eens naar XYPlorer.


[1] Overigens wel geinstalleerd tbv het beantwoorden van TC forumvragen en een aantal programmaatjes die ik geschreven heb die zich in TC kunnen integreren..
+1Arfman
@GNID16 april 2021 16:25
Ik vind het juist fijn dat ik eens geen muis nodig heb. To each their own :)
+1mjcm
@Cergorach16 april 2021 11:53
Hij zet wat ini bestanden in je c:\Users\<user name>\AppData\Roaming\GHISLER\ directory en voor de rest een paar regkey's in Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Ghisler\Total Commander en that's it!

Maar om het je eerlijk te zeggen, ik weet niet of die bij het de-installeren verwijderd worden, want zoals eerder gezegd heb hem nog nooit verwijderd!
+1bilbob
@mjcm16 april 2021 12:08
En je kan er voor kiezen de ini files in de map van Total Commander (in program files) op te slaan.
Is een setting voor.
+1mjcm
@bilbob16 april 2021 12:22
Of een util

inireloc - tool to set different ini locations

https://www.ghisler.com/tools.htm en dan zoeken naar inireloc
0bilbob
@mjcm16 april 2021 12:33
handig! dank
0mjcm
@bilbob16 april 2021 12:38
Er staat bij
Tool to set the locations of the settings files wincmd.ini and wcx_ftp.ini. This works only with the 32-bit version of Commander 4.53 and later.
Maar dat is volgens mij verouderd omdat hij bij mij (x64 versie 9.51) nog steeds werkt
0GNID
@bilbob16 april 2021 14:54
Plaats WINCMD.INI in de applicatie folder en specificeer:
[Configuration]
UseIniInProgramDir=7

Dat zorgt ervoor dat de instellingen in de applicatiefolder worden opgeslagen

Of starten met parameters, zodat je de locatie van de INI file kan specificeren:
TOTALCMD64.EXE /i="c:\pad naar\mijn.ini"

[Reactie gewijzigd door GNID op 16 april 2021 14:57]

+1Orion64
@Cergorach16 april 2021 10:52
Als je de Commander echt schoon op je PC wil hebben, maak je van de installatiedirectory een kopie en kopieert die één op één naar je nieuwe installatie, even met de hand een snelkoppeling en ces't ca.
Geen installer nodig en zeker géén bagger achterlatend!
+1P_Tingen

@Cergorach16 april 2021 11:02
Voor zover ik weet (maar ik gebruik TC als portable app op mijn dropbox) laat het je systeem redelijk met rust. Maar zoals @MsD al zegt: wórdt het überhaupt wel eens gedeïnstalleerd? O-)
+1downtime
@Cergorach16 april 2021 11:41
Volgens mij is dat heel simpel. TC kun je ook gewoon vanaf een USB stick gebruiken en installatie is dus niet eens echt nodig.
+1Orion64
16 april 2021 10:49
Ah, hoe geslaagd. Mijn meest favoriete file-manager. In mijn beheerdersperiode nog heel wat migraties gedaan door een ouderwetse kopiëerslag mbv. de Total Commander. Erg handig toendertijd, voortgangsparameters en zoveel meer wat het ideaal maakte voor zoiets.
En zelfs nu, hobbymatig een licentie en nog altijd genietend van mijn all-time-favorite!
0xyques
16 april 2021 15:58
Het wordt zo onderhand wel eens tijd om de (interne) inpakkers UC2 en ACE eruit te gooien, want die zijn nu echt voltooid verleden tijd. Of is dat al in een vorige beta gedaan en heb ik dat over het hoofd gezien?
+1robvh99
@xyques16 april 2021 17:06
Volgens mij niet
En interne ondersteuning voor 7z zat in de vorige beta ook nog niet in
Kan nu wel uitpakken, maar niet inpakken zonder extra plugin

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

