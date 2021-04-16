Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 5.15

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.15 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Allow auto scrolling through the list of books by pressing the X key or right clicking on the cover browser. Closes tickets: 1917634.
    Useful to have a "slideshow" of book covers. The speed of scrolling can be controlled in Preferences -> Look & feel -> Cover browser.
  • E-book viewer: Speed up first time open for EPUB files with lots of styling.
  • E-book viewer preferences: Allow searching for keyboard shortcuts.
  • Edit book: Allow editing WEBP images.
  • Various improvements to the template language, see here for more info.
  • E-book viewer: Show the current progress percentage in the bottom bar of the viewer controls. This can be customized in the viewer preferences under Headers and footers. Closes tickets: 1921610.
  • E-book viewer: Add an option under Preferences->Miscellaneous to not restore open panels such as Search, Table of Contents etc on restart. Closes tickets: 1921689.
  • When exporting highlights as text or markdown also output top level chapter titles
  • Allow downloading metadata from amazon.se. Closes tickets: 1922327.
  • Preferences->Tweaks: Allow specifying that calibre should open the book details window when double clicking on a book. Closes tickets: 1922591.
  • MOBI Output: Convert WebP images to PNG so they work with Amazon's software. Closes tickets: 1922341
  • DOCX Input: When converting embedded fonts, replace spaces in the filename with underscores to keep the execrable epubcheck happy. Closes tickets: 1921793.
  • E-book viewer: Selection bar: Add keyboard shortcuts for all buttons. Hover over a button in the bar to see the shortcut.
Bug fixes
  • FB2 Output: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that caused paragraphs containing only non-breaking spaces to be removed. Closes tickets: 1924232.
  • Metadata comments editor: Fix setting block alignment destroying other block level properties. Closes tickets: 1924187.
  • E-book viewer: Fix margins not being adjusted immediately when preferences are changed.
  • Edit book: Upgrade book internals: Fix skipping the NCX removal dialog not remembering the chosen option. Closes tickets: 1921604.
  • Conversion: When specifying a line-height do not apply it to the <html> tag, as it is pointless and causes the execrable epubcheck to complain. Closes tickets: 1922570.
  • E-book viewer: Improve scrolling behavior when extending the selection using keyboard shortcuts.
  • E-book viewer: Fix read percent for HTML files that are rendered in a single screen being 0% rather than 100%.
  • E-book viewer: Highlights panel: Do not expand all sections when adding/deleting/modifying highlights. Closes tickets: 1924598.
  • CHM Input: Fix a regression in calibre 5.0 that broke opening of some files that dont specify a character encoding. Closes tickets: 1922503.
  • EPUB2 metadata: Read ISBNs in identifier elements without schemes if they are valid ISBNs and no properly identified isbns are present.
  • Update Amazon metadata plugin for changes to amazon websites. Closes tickets: 1922309.
  • Edit book: Fix detection of class names containing hyphens/underscores.
New news sources
  • Los Danieles – Columnas sin techo by CAVALENCIA
Improved news sources
  • New Scientist
  • Irish Times
  • 1843
  • The Straits Times
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-04-2021 • 10:16

16-04-2021 • 10:16

Bron: Calibre

