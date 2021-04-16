Versie 5.15 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Allow auto scrolling through the list of books by pressing the X key or right clicking on the cover browser. Closes tickets: 1917634.

Useful to have a "slideshow" of book covers. The speed of scrolling can be controlled in Preferences -> Look & feel -> Cover browser.

E-book viewer preferences: Allow searching for keyboard shortcuts.

Edit book: Allow editing WEBP images.

Various improvements to the template language, see here for more info.

E-book viewer: Show the current progress percentage in the bottom bar of the viewer controls. This can be customized in the viewer preferences under Headers and footers. Closes tickets: 1921610.

E-book viewer: Add an option under Preferences->Miscellaneous to not restore open panels such as Search, Table of Contents etc on restart. Closes tickets: 1921689.

When exporting highlights as text or markdown also output top level chapter titles

Allow downloading metadata from amazon.se. Closes tickets: 1922327.

Preferences->Tweaks: Allow specifying that calibre should open the book details window when double clicking on a book. Closes tickets: 1922591.

MOBI Output: Convert WebP images to PNG so they work with Amazon's software. Closes tickets: 1922341

DOCX Input: When converting embedded fonts, replace spaces in the filename with underscores to keep the execrable epubcheck happy. Closes tickets: 1921793.

E-book viewer: Selection bar: Add keyboard shortcuts for all buttons. Hover over a button in the bar to see the shortcut. Bug fixes FB2 Output: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that caused paragraphs containing only non-breaking spaces to be removed. Closes tickets: 1924232.

Metadata comments editor: Fix setting block alignment destroying other block level properties. Closes tickets: 1924187.

E-book viewer: Fix margins not being adjusted immediately when preferences are changed.

Edit book: Upgrade book internals: Fix skipping the NCX removal dialog not remembering the chosen option. Closes tickets: 1921604.

Conversion: When specifying a line-height do not apply it to the <html> tag, as it is pointless and causes the execrable epubcheck to complain. Closes tickets: 1922570.

E-book viewer: Improve scrolling behavior when extending the selection using keyboard shortcuts.

E-book viewer: Fix read percent for HTML files that are rendered in a single screen being 0% rather than 100%.

E-book viewer: Highlights panel: Do not expand all sections when adding/deleting/modifying highlights. Closes tickets: 1924598.

CHM Input: Fix a regression in calibre 5.0 that broke opening of some files that dont specify a character encoding. Closes tickets: 1922503.

EPUB2 metadata: Read ISBNs in identifier elements without schemes if they are valid ISBNs and no properly identified isbns are present.

Update Amazon metadata plugin for changes to amazon websites. Closes tickets: 1922309.

Edit book: Fix detection of class names containing hyphens/underscores. New news sources Los Danieles – Columnas sin techo by CAVALENCIA Improved news sources New Scientist

Irish Times

1843

The Straits Times