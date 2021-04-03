Versie 1.11.0 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. De changelog voor het complete ontwikkeltraject van versie 1.11 is hieronder te vinden:

Changes in version 1.11.0: Feature: Allow setting a custom terrain type to define highest peak (#8891)

Feature: Auto-detect map height limit based on generated map (#8891)

Feature: Setting to indicate desert coverage for tropic climate and snow coverage for arctic climate (replaces snow line height) (#8891)

Add: Allow setting the highest mountain for heightmaps (#8891)

Change: Scale exported heightmaps to highest peak and inform the user of this value (#8891)

Change: Remove "maximum map height" from the New Game GUI (#8891)

Fix #8803: Only auto-remove signals when rail can be built (#8904)

Fix #8565: Stopped road vehicle displays a speed different than 0 (#8901)

Fix #8886: Don't try to resolve folders within tars named '.' (#8893)

Fix: Placing random trees in SE crashes the game (#8892)

Fix #8875: Filter string in station window breaks flow in user interface (#8885)

Fix #8871: [OpenGL] Initialize all buffers after resize and clear back buffer (#8877)

Fix: OpenGL performance with some AMD GPUs (#8876)

Fix: Recompute road/railtype availability after disabling the engine (#8872)

Fix: OSK layout not scaled for 2x or 4x GUI scale (#8868) Changes in version 1.11.0-RC1: Feature: Option to (dis-)allow hardware accelerated video drivers (#8819)

Feature: Option to set display refresh rate (#8813)

Feature: Allow custom width/height of screenshot and making heightmap screenshots via console (#8804)

Feature: Allow filtering on name in rail station window (#8706)

Feature: Setting for highest resolution of sprites to use (#8604)

Add: Make NewGRF Scanner / World Generation update smoother and make aborting it react faster (#8830)

Add: Malaysia Ringgit as Currency (#8783)

Add: "Engines only" filter in build train window (#8733)

Change: De-limit framerate window's framerate (#8772)

Change: Clarify what effect town interactions have (#8744)

Change: Don't show global goals in company goal windows (#8709)

Change: Recolour graph windows to brown (#8700)

Fix #8855: Bootstrap could result in an empty screen when bootstrap fails (#8856)

Fix #8851: Don't allow infinite "exec" depth in script, but limit to 10 deep (#8852)

Fix #8647: Incorrect drawing order of tram catenary sprites (#8843)

Fix #8711: Having gui_zoom lower than zoom_min causes a crash (#8835)

Fix #8810: "aircraft out of fuel" news shows the wrong place (#8832)

Fix #8833: Don't reload NewGRFs when we are shutting down (#8830)

Fix: Scale padding between elements the same as other padding (#8829)

Fix #8808: [OSX, OpenGL] Crash on switching blitters due to double-mapping the video buffer (#8822)

Fix #8784: Using Alt+Enter doesn't update the fullscreen toggle visibly (#8820)

Fix #8817: Keep NewGRF order for object class sorting (#8818)

Fix #8809: Crash when removing airport when hangar window open (#8815)

Fix #8799: Crash when Search Internet in Multiplayer (#8801)

Fix #8775: [Win32] Don't create the main window when Alt-Tabbing back into fullscreen (#8792)

Fix #8774: Black screenshots when using 40bpp-blitter (#8791)

Fix: [OSX] Hide dock when entering fullscreen (#8789)

Fix: Bootstrap fails to start on clean install (#8788)

Fix: Terraform limit acts random when maxing out per_64k_frames setting (#8782)

Fix: Max-value of fast-forward-speed-limit can be outside its storage size (#8769) Changes in version 1.11.0-beta2: Feature: Add setting to limit fast-forward speed (#8766)

Feature: Significant performance improvements to all video drivers (#8605, #8652, #8660, #8685, #8702, #8703, #8707, #8726, #8740)

Feature: Configurable display refresh-rate, default to 60fps (#8680)

Feature: Automatically upload releases to Steam (#8644)

Feature: Generic Linux builds (#8641)

Feature: [GS] Allow non-question type windows to have no buttons (#8638)

Feature: [macOS] ZIP build (#8614)

Feature: Object class selection string filtering (#8603)

Feature: 'Remove all industries' button in scenario editor (#8550)

Feature: Automatic UI and font zoom levels when supported by the OS (#8537)

Feature: [macOS] Render screen at native resolution by default for HiDPI screens (#8519)

Feature: OpenGL video driver (#7744)

Add: Indonesia Rupiah currency (#8616)

Change: Improve graph period markings (#8732)

Change: Make pathfinder account for maximum order speed, if set (#8722)

Change: Darken graph grid lines for legibility (#8690)

Change: Make order window hotkeys toggle for load & unload variants (#8669)

Change: Use a more specific error message when attempting to bulldoze your own HQ (#8667)

Change: Convert .md to .rtf for Windows/Mac packages (#8617)

Change: Move the 'tree placer algorithm' & 'road drive side' settings to the Settings window (#8566)

Change: Move town name generator selection to mapgen GUI (#8566)

Change: [macOS] Native font rendering (#8518)

Fix: Display of network lobby windows for different GUI sizes (#8765)

Fix: Don't desync if client leaves before you finish downloading map (#8755)

Fix: Allow estimating vehicle clone cost even if short on money (#8748)

Fix: Don't notify twice that a client left because of a timeout (#8746)

Fix: Vehicle cursor size did not account for the interface zoom level (#8739)

Fix #8123: Trams on half-tiles couldn't find depots (#8738)

Fix #8276: [NewGRF] Crash when an object's size was not set (#8719)

Fix #8349: Close depot vehicle list windows when closing the depot window (#8717)

Fix #8594: [NRT] Road pathfinder did not account for roadtype speed limits or lengths of tunnels/bridges (#8710)

Fix: Whole status bar instead of money widget refreshed on money change (#8692)

Fix: Unnecessary status bar redraws when there is no news to show (#8691)

Fix: New orders are non-stop by default (#8689)

Fix: Framerate window showed a slightly higher rate than actually measured (#8682)

Fix: Autorenew failure advice due to bad refit being shown to all companies (#8681)

Fix #8625: Wrong ending year was displayed in highscore table (#8672)

Fix #8620: Scale spacing between date & news in history window according to font scaling (#8671)

Fix: [Win32] Set minimum resolution for timers to 1ms (#8660)

Fix: Mention our websites with https:// (instead of http://) (#8657)

Fix: [Emscripten] Open links in browser (#8655)

Fix: Don't crash when towns upgrade road tiles during expansion (#8651)

Fix #8029: [SDL2] Blank display when under Wayland (#8648)

Fix: Default Network Server List sorter put compatible servers in wrong order (#8626)

Fix: Use non-pulsating red highlight for coverage (#8622)

Fix: Center text and image in vehicle statusbar vertically (#8602)

Fix: Don't walk out of the map when trying to build tunnels (#8600)

Fix: Off-by-one error in desert/rainforest positioning at world gen (#8588)

Fix #8037: Crash when restarting AI that is controlling the same company as the player (#8587)

Fix: Stopped ships shouldn't block depots (#8578) Changes in version 1.11.0-beta1: Feature: [GS] Ability to set some extra text in the industry window (#8576)

Feature: Show rainforest under vegetation on smallmap (#8562)

Feature: Automatically determine window size on new install (#8536)

Feature: Towns can build tunnels (#8473)

Feature: Make maximum length of town bridges depend on population (with a minimum limit of 4) (#8439)

Feature: New icons for renaming and go-to-location on GUI windows, and improve consistency of usage (#8455)

Feature: Support for ARM64 on Apple Silicon and Windows (#8340, #8577, #8583)

Feature: Add an option to disable tree growth completely (#8415)

Feature: Support for Emscripten (play-OpenTTD-in-the-browser!) (#8355)

Feature: Show group name as part of the default vehicle name (#8307)

Feature: "Frozen" economy setting that stops production changes and industry closures (#8282)

Feature: New velocity unit "tiles/day" (#8278)

Feature: Option to automatically remove signals when placing rail (#8274)

Feature: Increase max possible distance from border for oil refineries and rigs (#8237)

Feature: Improve tree planting window, and allow planting 'clumps' of trees by dragging in the scenario editor (#8234)

Feature: Indian Rupee (INR) currency (#8136)

Feature: [GS] Ability to give a company exclusive access to an industry (#8115)

Feature: Hotkeys for Land Info window, News window & close error window (#8053, #8266)

Feature: Improve rendering of large viewports (#7962)

Feature: [GS] Influence industry production changes from GameScript (#7912)

Feature: [GS] Push-buttons on storybook pages (#7896)

Feature: Option to group vehicle lists by shared orders (#7028)

Feature: Drag-and-drop vehicles in group GUI for shared order groups (#7028)

Add: [GS] A tile parameter to GSCompany::ChangeBankBalance for showing changes more visually (#8573)

Add: [NewGRF] Allow NewGRF vehicles to query the current rail/road/tram type (#8554)

Add: [Script] ScriptCargo::GetName for the human readable name of cargoes (#8544)

Add: "reload" console command to reload the current scenario or heightmap (#8527)

Add: [NewGRF] Flag to test if inflation is on or off (#8427)

Add: [Script] Native priority queue (useful for things like pathfinders) (#8091)

Add: [NewGRF] Industry behaviour flag to override second cargo production clamping for water industries when using smooth economy (#8079)

Change: [SDL2] Start game on the screen where the cursor is (#8572)

Change: Use a dark background for all profit graphs to increase contrast (#8557)

Change: Reword warning in cheat window (#8538)

Change: Enable the toolbar for road/rail/dock/airport, regardless of vehicle availability (#8521)

Change: For arctic and tropical climates, make sure at least a few hills are generated (#8513)

Change: Destroying a tunnel/bridge now sells the tracks before destroying the tunnel/bridge (#8508)

Change: Move "give money" from client-list to company window (#8500)

Change: [MacOS] Hide Dock and menu when in fullscreen mode (#8487)

Change: Improve performance for complex vehicle chains by resolving sprites less frequently (#8485)

Change: Make engine reliability independent of introduction date (#8470)

Change: Some default settings to improve gameplay for new players - default non-stop orders on, disable inflation, quick goto orders, show track reservations, and more (#8463)

Change: Converting town-owned road types now requires a positive town rating (#8457)

Change: Rework server list buttons for searching LAN/internet servers (#8426)

Change: Add some styling to GS question windows depending on the type (#8422)

Change: [Linkgraph] Speed up game exit by allowing job threads to be aborted early (#8416)

Change: Prevent towns from building dead-end road bridges (#8401)

Change: Send network error to the server before making an emergency save (#8387)

Change: Extend the allowed range for max loan setting up to Â£2 billion (#8386)

Change: Don't display OS name when exiting the game (#8366)

Change: Save openttd.cfg immediately on changing a setting (#8358)

Change: Autorenew now defaults to on (#8352)

Change: [NewGRF] Also use aircraft property 12 for helicopters (#8347)

Change: Service at depot also resets breakdown chance (#8317)

Change: Use key names instead of characters in hotkey.cfg (#8291)

Change: Allow command cost-estimation while paused (#8222)

Change: Always apply inflation from 1920 to 2090, no matter the game start year (#7589)

Change: Use CMake for build system (#7270)

Change: [Linkgraph] Pause the game when linkgraph jobs lag (#7081)

Change: Place "Group by" above "Sort by" in station window for consistency (#7028)

Fix #8589: Prevent desyncs with vehicle motion counters and NewGRFs (#8591)

Fix #7670: Improve pathfinder performance when lost vehicles are blocked from moving (#8568)

Fix: Inform user if a custom font failed to load due to missing glyphs (#8559)

Fix: Don't allow wagon chains (without an engine) to exceed maximum train length (#8533)

Fix #7619: Super fast NewGRF aircraft could be unable to land (#8531)

Fix: Improve connection retries for the content server in cases of broken networking (#8530)

Fix #7972: Show invalid orders to stations that don't accept the vehicle (#8516)

Fix: Error when trying to clone a vehicle with invalid orders (#8515)

Fix #8050: Various off-by-one errors in how the end-year of the game was used (#8512)

Fix #8332: Aborting vehicle group drag & drop could cause crashes (#8511)

Fix #8168: Allow relocating HQ partially over an existing HQ (#8510)

Fix #8068: Allow selling tram track regardless of bank balance (#8509)

Fix #7604: Prevent houses from wandering away from roads (#8507)

Fix: Make the "password" button the same size as the other buttons in the Company window (#8500)

Fix #7611: Keep news about vehicle accidents around after the vehicle is cleaned up (#8497)

Fix: [MacOS] Full animation in fullscreen mode was reducing the height of the window (#8491)

Fix: [MacOS] Loading custom fonts (#8484)

Fix: Network client makes emergency saves twice if the server is disconnected (#8477)

Fix #8462: Stop towns from trying to build roads on water (#8471)

Fix: [NewGRF] GetCurveSpeedLimit should use the railtype from the current tile (#8466)

Fix #8437: Crash when using certain heliports with certain rotated airports (#8458)

Fix #8437: Planes would land at the wrong height if the top corner of the airport was lowered (#8458)

Fix #8297: Infrastructure counters for road tunnels, bridges & depots (#8454)

Fix #6468: Don't store the version of AIs that are started via console (#8430)

Fix: Don't lower tree density if spreading is not enabled (#8413)

Fix: Prevent savegame version conflicts with certain old patchpacks (#8411)

Fix: [NewGRF] Variable 0x44 was always HZB_TOWN_EDGE for road stops (#8400)

Fix #8313: Use correct capitalization for TTO / DOS music files in the baseset metadata (#8385)

Fix: [NewGRF] Action 7/9 conditions 0x0F to 0x12 failed, if 'param' was 0x88 (#8382)

Fix: Change the working-dir searchpath when using '-c' (#8367)

Fix: Useless warning with -snull and no BaseSounds available (#8361)

Fix: Crash trying to load TTO/TTD savegames. (#8356)

Fix: [Script] Don't echo script exceptions to console (#8331)

Fix: Slovak ownname was using the wrong form (#8326)

Fix #8311: [NewGRF] Industry probability at map generation was scaled differently when set via property or callback (#8312)

Fix: Only check houses for cargo when generating subsidies with towns (#8305)

Fix: Sprite preview in sprite aligner was too small with scaled UI (#8288)

Fix: Spell 'Viewport' consistently (#8260)

Fix #7772: Show vehicle destination on mouseover when vehicle stopped (#8236, #8543)

Fix #8232: Huge screenshot warning was shown incorrectly (#8224)

Fix #8153: Report incompatible cargo/order when autoreplace fails (#8169)

Fix: [Script] ScriptMarine::AreWaterTilesConnected did not work for aqueducts (#8074)

Fix #7645: Add cost of clearing the sloped tile to the price of a dock (#7947)

Fix #6452: Reset only editable and visible settings from GUI (#7890)

Fix: Original terrain generator did not keep a single gap of water at the borders (#7883)

Remove: In-game console command "content select all" (#8363)

Remove: [OSX] Support for OSX older than 10.7, including QuickTime music driver (#8078)