Software-update: OPNsense 21.1.4

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 21.1.4 released

The third party crypto libraries need patching so here we go! The number of user contributions and interaction regarding stability fixes and improvements from the OPNsense side seems to be picking up as well and that is great to see. The development version includes an update of Suricata to version 6.0.2 in case any of you want to try it out. Also, improvements in the DHCP static mapping can now deal with IPv6 prefix merge for such deployments using Unbound and Dnsmasq host registration.

In the past 3 months we have also been working on a business edition relaunch and now feel obligated to quickly present the results of these efforts: The upcoming release of the business edition will be versioned as 21.4 in order to decouple it from the community release cycle. To that end--and to stay true to open source--we have published the release engineering core branch for said business release.

You will see more distinction between "community" and "business" in communication, but the basic approach of a more conservative release cycle in volume and timing for the business edition remains the same. On top of this, the business edition also offers additional plugins, e.g. for central management tasks.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: add assorted missing configuration sections for high availability sync
  • system: restart web GUI with delay from services to prevent session disconnect
  • system: improve error reporting in LDAP authentication (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • system: changed USB serial option to use "on" instead of problematic "onifconsole"
  • system: ignore garbled data in log lines
  • system: fix single core activity display
  • interfaces: immediately enable SLAAC during IPv6 initiation
  • interfaces: fix a typo in the GIF setup code
  • firewall: allow to select rules with no category set
  • firewall: sort pfTable results before slice (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • firewall: make categories work with numbers only (contributed kulikov-a)
  • reporting: skip damaged NetFlow records
  • dhcp: correct help text for IPv6 ranges (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • dhcp: remove obsolete subnet validation for static entries
  • firmware: refine missing/invalid signature message during health check (contributed by Erik Inge Bolso)
  • firmware: zap changelog remove description (contributed by Jacek Tomasiak)
  • firmware: make status API endpoint synchronous when using POST
  • openvpn: remove checks for NTP servers 3 and 4 (contributed by Christian Brueffer)
  • unbound: Fix PTR records for DHCP endpoints (contributed by Gareth Owen)
  • ui: use HTTPS everywhere (contributed by Robin Schneider)
  • ui: bootgrid translation compatibility with Internet Explorer 11 (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • plugins: add service annotations to supported plugins
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.10
  • plugins: os-haproxy 3.1
  • plugins: os-stunnel 1.0.3 adds client mode (contributed by Nicola Bonavita)
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.9.0
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.28 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.25 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.4 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-wireguard 1.5
  • plugins: os-wol 2.4 fixes dashboard widget (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • src: fix multiple OpenSSL vulnerabilities
  • ports: ca_root_nss / nss 3.63
  • ports: libressl 3.2.5
  • ports: openldap 2.4.58
  • ports: openssh fix for double free in ssh-agent
  • ports: openssl 1.1.1k
  • ports: sudo 1.9.6p1
  • ports: suricata 5.0.6
  • ports: syslog-ng 3.31.2
  • ports: wpa_supplicant p2p vulnerability

OPNsense

Versienummer 21.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-04-2021 09:19
submitter: terradrone

03-04-2021 • 09:19

16 Linkedin

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: OPNsense

OPNsense

Reacties (16)

+1henkNL
3 april 2021 09:40
Vorig jaar overgestapt van pfSense naar opn, dit vanwege de hogere update frequentie, ze zijn de laatste tijd lekker bezig :)

Draait hier super stabiel op een Qotom q515g6
0CaDje
@henkNL3 april 2021 16:24
Is het dan beter? ik draai zelf nog pfsense, ben wel met een schuin ook aan het kijken naar opnsense. Bij elke update kan het natuurlijk ook fout gaan.
+1job_h
@CaDje3 april 2021 17:11
Als pfSense goed draait en je geen principiële reden hebt zou ik pfSense lekker door laten draaien :)

Ik prefereer OPNsense, maar dat is meer een principe kwestie vanwege het negatieve gedrag van Netgate (en lichte voorkeur voor de GUI). Qua functionaliteit is er voor de meeste mensen geen verschil.
0Fairy
@job_h3 april 2021 21:01
Ik was van pfSense overgestapt op OPNsense. Gelukkig had ik de pfSense installatie op een aparte ssd staan, dus kon zo terug.

Ik miste toch de pfBlockerNG die bij mij gewoon perfect werkte en ook andere dingen die onder pfSense gewoon goed werkten kreeg ik ineens niet goed aan de praat. Dit was onder anderen Wake on Lan, wat niet meer werkte en LCDproc, zodat het display op mijn Sophos SG230 nuttige informatie weergeeft.

Ik was een tijdje bezig aan het sleutelen en bedacht me toen, waarom wil ik eigenlijk over naar een ander systeem als het huidige gewoon goed werkt.... OK de gui is misschien wat beter, maar ik miste ook functionaliteit.
+2job_h
@Fairy4 april 2021 11:41
Ik miste toch de pfBlockerNG die bij mij gewoon perfect werkte en ook andere dingen die onder pfSense gewoon goed werkten kreeg ik ineens niet goed aan de praat.
Ik weet natuurlijk niet welke functionaliteit je precies mist, maar ik mis pfBlockerNG zelf helemaal niet. Mocht het je om het blokkeren van advertenties en dergelijken gaan. OPNsense heeft een aantal standaard lijsten onder Services -> Unbound DNS -> Blacklist, en als je de "advanced mode" aanklikt kan je een willekeurige URL invullen. Ik heb https://dbl.oisd.nl/ erin gegooid, de "Download Unbound DNSBLs and restart" cronjob dagelijks aangezet en ik ben erg tevreden.
Dit was onder anderen Wake on Lan, wat niet meer werkte
In de lijst van plugins staat Wake on LAN, had je die al geinstalleerd?
en LCDproc
Hier weet ik niks van :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 4 april 2021 11:54]

0EverLast2002
@job_h5 april 2021 12:34
Werkt de "whitelist" bij jou? Bij mij dus niet, geen idee wat ik fout doe. Heb allerlei topics erover gelezen op het OPNsense forum.
+2job_h
@EverLast20025 april 2021 12:40
Geen idee eigenlijk. De whitelist gebruik ik niet. De OISD lijst heeft als doel niks onnodig te blokkeren en ik ben nog niks tegen gekomen wat ik in de whitelist zou moeten zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 5 april 2021 12:40]

0Fairy
@job_h4 april 2021 12:04
Ik heb de unbound wel gezien, maar ik kwam hier niet goed uit. Ik heb me ook niet heel erg verdiept hoor, want ik liep tegen verschillende dingen tegelijk aan, waardoor de hang naar pf snel weer terugkwam.

Wake on Lan heb ik inderdaad geïnstalleerd, maar zonder resultaat. LCDproc stuurt het display van je router aan, Ik gebruik een Sophos unit, die heeft een display en toetsen waarmee je de software kan bedienen, zoals ook shutdown en restart, best handig. Dit werkte niet onder OPN, de basissoftware kon wel geïnstalleerd worden, maar er was in de GUI nog geen interface gebouwd, waardoor alles op basis van config files gedaan moest worden. Dit heb ik ook geprobeerd, maar ik kreeg het display ondanks dat niet aan de praat.

Voor mij genoeg redenen om voorlopig bij pf te blijven. Misschien in de toekomst als de applicaties nog verder uit elkaar groeien, dat ik het nog een keer probeer als er echt een killer functionaliteit in OPN komt die in pf niet beschikbaar is.
+1schroevendraaier480
3 april 2021 09:44
update er net op geslingerd, geen problemen. Ik draai hier op een NUC5CPYH/8GB/128GB, single interface met vlans

inrichten van de shaper was ff een dingetje, maar dat is 1 keer instellen en niet meer naar kijken. Voor degenen die nog zoeken, goede tutorial is deze: https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=7423.0
0SteefOne
@schroevendraaier4803 april 2021 20:04
Waar heb jij deze in je netwerk staan? Heb je niet minimaal 2 poorten nodig, 1 voor WAN 1 van LAN?

Ik ben zelf ook aan het kijken naar een soortgelijke oplossing. Ben benieuwd :)
0Rataplan_

@SteefOne3 april 2021 20:41
Zou ik persoonlijk zeker doen, zeker als je gbit internet hebt. Maar het kan ook op één interface, door vips of vlans te gebruiken. Tenzij je een relatief trage internet lijn hebt is dit wel een poor-mans oplossing.
0schroevendraaier480
@SteefOne3 april 2021 22:12
Ik heb een 100/30 abbo en dan is 1 Gbps poort met tagged vlans prima te doen. Ik heb de NUC achter de Experiobox staan, dus dubbel NAT. Daarnaast ook nog een 6 over 4 tunnel van HE.net ( geen IPv6 native bij de provider).

Ik hou niet van USB ethernet, en zolang de bandbreedte niet meer is dan dat ik heb is het voldoende zo.

Met 1 fysieke poort maak je twee subinterfaces ( eth0 is fysieke, subinterfaces eth0.1 voor vlan 1 en eth0.2 voor vlan 2). Je hebt wel een managed switch nodig met 802.1Q (vlan) ondersteuning.

Zoals gezegd, werkt stabiel ik heb geen problemen. En met 6W TDP van de NUC vreet het ding ook niet bepaald veel stroom.

[Reactie gewijzigd door schroevendraaier480 op 3 april 2021 22:19]

0EverLast2002
@schroevendraaier4805 april 2021 12:37
Halveert dit type config (met 1 nic) de throughput niet?
(en dan ook nog een Realtek nic.....)
0schroevendraaier480
@EverLast20025 april 2021 14:41
Nee hoor, zoals gezegd met mijn 100/30 aansluiting haal ik de volle bandbreedte. Getest met iperf en mijn cloud VPS.
+1powerboat
3 april 2021 10:10
Mooi stukje software, ben nu met HA bezig. Alleen XMLRPC sync is wel kl*te je adapters namen moeten hetzelfde zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

