Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

The third party crypto libraries need patching so here we go! The number of user contributions and interaction regarding stability fixes and improvements from the OPNsense side seems to be picking up as well and that is great to see. The development version includes an update of Suricata to version 6.0.2 in case any of you want to try it out. Also, improvements in the DHCP static mapping can now deal with IPv6 prefix merge for such deployments using Unbound and Dnsmasq host registration.

In the past 3 months we have also been working on a business edition relaunch and now feel obligated to quickly present the results of these efforts: The upcoming release of the business edition will be versioned as 21.4 in order to decouple it from the community release cycle. To that end--and to stay true to open source--we have published the release engineering core branch for said business release.

You will see more distinction between "community" and "business" in communication, but the basic approach of a more conservative release cycle in volume and timing for the business edition remains the same. On top of this, the business edition also offers additional plugins, e.g. for central management tasks.