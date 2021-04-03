Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Note:
New:
- Due to changes in how custom device icons are handled, first time you boot with 386.2 you need to either shift-reload the main index page, or clear your browser cache.
Updated:
- Added support for the GT-AX11000. Note that VPN Fusion, as well as the ROG-specific features such as the custom UI are not supported.
- Added support for the RT-AX68U.
- Added jitterentropy-rngd daemon to HND routers. This will ensure sufficient entropy is generated early on at boot time, reducing boot stalls caused by insufficient entropy for the kernel's random number generator, and also generally improves security related to crypto operations by the router.
- Added Cake QoS for HND routers. Note that just like Traditional QoS, this is not compatible with hardware acceleration, and therefore might not be usable on connections faster than around 350 Mbps (may vary based on router models).
Changed:
- Merged GPL 386_42095.
- Openssl to 1.1.1k.
- OpenVPN to 2.5.1.
- iproute2 to 5.11.0 (HND models).
- root certificate bundle to March 9th 2021.
Fixed:
- qos-start "init" user script now runs in blocking mode to ensure it's able to complete any changes it may apply to qos configs before these configs get applied.
Removed:
- Router could get stuck at boot time after the user migrated from stock firmware, or just erased his JFFS partition, requiring a factory default reset.
- ATM checkbox could not be enabled on QOS page.
- DST not getting applied to some timezones (snauton)
- Traditional QoS was broken in 386.1 (dave14305)
- Connected IPSEC clients weren't shown on the VPN Status page.
- Userspace conntrack tool was no longer working
- Traffic Monitor spikes for HND models. (Asus backport)
- webui incorrectly complaining about mismatched timezone between browser and webui for some timezones (dave14305)
- SSH Brute Force Protection option (already handled by Asuswrt's protect service daemon)