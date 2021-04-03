Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 386.2

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Note:
  • Due to changes in how custom device icons are handled, first time you boot with 386.2 you need to either shift-reload the main index page, or clear your browser cache.
New:
  • Added support for the GT-AX11000. Note that VPN Fusion, as well as the ROG-specific features such as the custom UI are not supported.
  • Added support for the RT-AX68U.
  • Added jitterentropy-rngd daemon to HND routers. This will ensure sufficient entropy is generated early on at boot time, reducing boot stalls caused by insufficient entropy for the kernel's random number generator, and also generally improves security related to crypto operations by the router.
  • Added Cake QoS for HND routers. Note that just like Traditional QoS, this is not compatible with hardware acceleration, and therefore might not be usable on connections faster than around 350 Mbps (may vary based on router models).
Updated:
  • Merged GPL 386_42095.
  • Openssl to 1.1.1k.
  • OpenVPN to 2.5.1.
  • iproute2 to 5.11.0 (HND models).
  • root certificate bundle to March 9th 2021.
Changed:
  • qos-start "init" user script now runs in blocking mode to ensure it's able to complete any changes it may apply to qos configs before these configs get applied.
Fixed:
  • Router could get stuck at boot time after the user migrated from stock firmware, or just erased his JFFS partition, requiring a factory default reset.
  • ATM checkbox could not be enabled on QOS page.
  • DST not getting applied to some timezones (snauton)
  • Traditional QoS was broken in 386.1 (dave14305)
  • Connected IPSEC clients weren't shown on the VPN Status page.
  • Userspace conntrack tool was no longer working
  • Traffic Monitor spikes for HND models. (Asus backport)
  • webui incorrectly complaining about mismatched timezone between browser and webui for some timezones (dave14305)
Removed:
  • SSH Brute Force Protection option (already handled by Asuswrt's protect service daemon)

Versienummer 386.2
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (28)

+1kiddingguy
3 april 2021 10:05
Tijdje geleden had ik op een andere ASUS router deze Merlin FW draaien. Meer om de wifi-booster in te kunnen zetten - die later is verwijderd.

Wat is het voordeel van deze FW, naast wellicht (nog) meer custom settings te kunnen configureren/ingeven, t.o.v. de reguliere ASUS FW?
+2wootah

@kiddingguy3 april 2021 10:47
Je kan hetzelfde en meer. Als je met ssh inlogt kun je amtm gebruiken om extra scripts/plugins te beheren.
Wat ik draai bijvoorbeeld:
FlexQoS: een plugin die de adaptive Qos van Asus verbeterd door meer services te laten herkennen en je ook zelf laat taggen. Bovendien krijg je een mooie interface waar je kan zien waar de meeste data door heen gaat.

Diversion: een plugin voor ad blocking, geen pi-hole meer nodig

Skynet: een plugin die een database van ip adressen met slecht gedrag gebruikt om ze in je firewall te blokkeren. Bijvoorbeeld sites die malware verspreiden worden ook geblokkeerd voor de gebruiker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wootah op 3 april 2021 13:08]

+1Intronic
@wootah3 april 2021 11:41
Top, ga ik eens mee aan de slag aangezien ik nog PiHole los heb draaien! Liever integrated oplossing.
0MsXgAmEs
@wootah5 april 2021 22:11
Ik heb een tijdje met Diversion en Skynet gedraaid. De software draaide daarbij op een externe USB stick. Na ongeveer 1 maand ging de USB stick kapot en werkten de programma's niet meer, dat is bij 2 USB sticks gebeurd. Full logging stond aan, dus misschien was de oorzaak dat er teveel data op die arme USB geschreven werd? De tweede USB had ik zelfs aan een verleng kabeltje gezet, om invloed van warmte van de router zelf uit te sluiten, maar warmte was blijkbaar niet de oorzaak. Diversion zelf ging wel goed, de problemen werden volgens mij veroorzaakt door Skynet.

Weet iemand hoe een defecte USB stick met Skynet te voorkomen?
+1beezjeh
3 april 2021 10:15
Toevallig mensen hier de beta heeft geprobeerd op de GT-AX11000?? Ben eigenlijk benieuwd hoe Merlin is in vergelijking met stock in wifi performance en algemene stabiliteit.
+2wootah

@beezjeh3 april 2021 10:33
Merlin gebruikt de firmware van Asus als basis. Omdat het een tijd kon duren voordat source code vrij kwam zat Merlin vaak op een iets oudere basis.
Tegenwoordig komt niet heel veel later dan de Asus firmware een nieuwe Merlin firmware uit. Dan worden de drivers van de WiFi ook geüpdatet. Eigenlijk is de stabiliteit dus uiteindelijk het zelfde.
+1darkness_nightf
@wootah3 april 2021 12:43
En soms neemt Asus de opties van Merlin over.
0kiddingguy
@beezjeh3 april 2021 10:22
en in vergelijking met de RT-AC86U ;)
+1foxgamer2019
3 april 2021 11:49
Iemand waarbij deze firmware upgrade niet werkt? Hij blijft bij mij hangen op Applying settings..
Hopelijk hoef ik niet te resetten, beetje vreemd. :|

Edit: geupgrade met Chrome i.p.v. Firefox. Vreemd, op de een of andere manier breekt het process af op FF (althans bij mij)?

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 3 april 2021 11:56]

+1Bongoarnhem
@foxgamer20193 april 2021 11:54
Daarom wacht ik altijd een week of wat met updaten.

En anders gewoon een power cycle doen na een minuut of tien.
+1buutske
@foxgamer20194 april 2021 13:31
Hier met FF geen probleem gehad.
+1Zorian

3 april 2021 14:33
Best vreemd dat de RT-AX82U nog steeds niet supported is maar alle modellen eromheen wel. ;(
+1Cman8
@Zorian3 april 2021 15:42
komt misschien door die RGB-Leds... heb ok 2x AX82U en wacht nu nog even met de AiMesh 2.0 update
0mphilipp
@Zorian3 april 2021 15:57
De AX92 ook nog niet, dus je bent niet alleen... :+
+1CrimInalA
@mphilipp3 april 2021 18:34
AX92 support komt nooit , heeft merlin zelf op snbforum gezegd .
Veel te niche product wat slechts beschikbaar is in een kleine markt en wil daar geen tijd in steken .

Dus als je dat pack voor Merlin support gekocht hebt , dan ben je het haasje .
+1mphilipp
@CrimInalA3 april 2021 20:00
Vaag...nooit geweten dat ze dat niet eens overwogen. Ik had een andere Asus hiervoor en daar had ik ook Merlin op draaien. Wat is er dan zo bijzonder aan de AX92 dat het een niche product is? Die AX82 was een van de eersten met Wifi6, daar zou je dan eerder van verwachten dat zoiets niche is omdat ie behoorlijk duur was en een aantal zaken nog niet definitief waren (zoald Wifi6 dus).

Maar goed, maakt ook niet uit. Zo loopt ie ook goed. Merlin was leuk geweest voor de spielerei...
+1CrimInalA
@mphilipp3 april 2021 21:42
https://www.snbforums.com...mware-for-rt-ax92u.60136/

Quote :
"Right, it's a special mesh package only available in a few limited markets, not a "standard" model. Too limited to be worth devoting the time and effort in supporting."
+1SteefOne
3 april 2021 20:07
Ik hoop dat Merlin ooit een functie gaat ontwikkelen die het VLAN'en op oa de AX88u vergemakkelijkt. :)
+1Wildfire
@SteefOne3 april 2021 22:12
Wat ook fijn zou zijn is een optie om je DHCP bindings op te slaan... Er schijnt via de commandline wel een manier te zijn maar gebruiksvriendelijk is anders. :P

Verder echt 100% tevreden, mijn huidige RT-AX88U is alweer mijn 3e ASUS router waar ik naar volle tevredenheid de Merlin firmware op draai. :)
0JorisM
@Wildfire4 april 2021 12:49
Zit bij mijn AX58U al een tijdje in de UI :)

1. LAN -> Tab DHCP-server
2. Basisconfiguratie: De DHCP-server inschakelen -> Ja
3. Handmatige Toewijzing: Handmatige toewijzing inschakelen -> Ja
4. 'Handmatig toegewezen IP rond de DHCP-lijst' verschijnt en je kunt aan de slag.

Voor het exporteren van de lijst naar CSV file:

1. Netwerkaart -> Clients -> Lijst Weergeven
2. Knop Exporteren

Weet niet of er een mogelijkheid bestaat om via de GUI (of commandline) ze weer te kunnen importeren zonder dat je alle settings moet restoren via een configdump.
Zou wel handig zijn als je een factory reset gedaan hebt en je de hele zwik MAC adressen en bijbehorende IP's opnieuw in hoeft te geven.
0Wildfire
@JorisM4 april 2021 12:51
Dit heeft weinig zin helaas, ten eerste exporteert het alleen die apparaten die op dat moment online zijn en niet de rest. Daarnaast is er dus inderdaad geen importeerfunctie.
0JorisM
@SteefOne4 april 2021 12:54
Hoop het ook. Het enige wat ik heb kunnen vinden (AX58U) is LAN -> Tab IPTV.

Alleen VLAN voor Internet, LAN Port 4 en LAN Port 3 vind ik een beetje karig ;(
0SteefOne
@JorisM4 april 2021 13:27
Jup. Je kan via cli wel eea configureren maar dat is echt op chip niveau volgens mij. De chip die erin zit heeft het niet zo met VLANs. Op andere modellen heb je bijvoorbeeld robocfg, dat moet een stuk eenvoudiger werken. Als je je vingers er aan wil branden:

Port Isolation:
https://wu.renjie.im/blog/network/ax88u-vlan/

En interessant topic op SNB:
https://www.snbforums.com...-setup-ethctl-news.62887/

Mij is het niet/deels gelukt maar te ingewikkeld en niet toereikend imo ;(

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door SteefOne op 4 april 2021 13:28]

+1Marco
3 april 2021 12:56
Met de vorige Merlin was ik na iedere reboot alle instellingen kwijt. |:(
+1DarkShaDows
3 april 2021 13:22
Zojuist de update gedraaid, RT-AC86U is zonder problemen weer up and running inclusief Skynet.
+1Pietervs
3 april 2021 23:24
Deze ook geïnstalleerd op mijn RT-AC5300.
Ging vlekkeloos. Maar ik heb wel een raar probleem: op mijn 5Ghz netwerk werken de apps niet op mijn IPad. Ik had na de vorige update al problemen met mijn IPad op 5 GHz, dus nu na de install een factory reset gedaan en een backup teruggezet van de configuratie. Op 2,4 GHz werkt het allemaal prima, maar op 5 GHz krijg ik een melding dat het netwerk onbereikbaar is. Ik zie wel de DNS aanvragen op mijn PiHole, ander verkeer binnen mijn netwerk is ook gewoon mogelijk. Maar het lijkt er dus op dat vanaf het 5 GHz netwerk verkeer naar buiten niet is toegestaan.
Om het vreemder te maken: andere dingen die op 5 GHz zitten (vooral mijn Android mobiel, maar ook een laptop) hebben nergens problemen mee.

Edit: probleem zat toch in de IPad. Door een tip op het SNB forum de netwerkinstellingen van de IPad gereset en nu werkt alles weer zoals het hoort :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 4 april 2021 16:39]

0jberends
6 april 2021 21:33
Betekend dit dat de GT-AX11000 ook igmp proxy gaat ondersteunen voor Routed IPTV? Iemand toevallig al getest.
Heb op de RT-AC5300 Merlin draaien om IGMP proxy voor de TV Ontvangers te laten werken van KPN Glasvezel. Liefst zou ik natuurlijk de GT-AX11000 als main router hebben en de andere als Aimesh node.

