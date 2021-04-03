Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Python 3.9.3

Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 3.9.3 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Python 3.9.3

This is the third maintenance release of Python 3.9. Python 3.9.3 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. It is an expedited release which includes a number of security fixes and is recommended to all users:

  • bpo-43631: high-severity CVE-2021-3449 and CVE-2021-3450 were published for OpenSSL, it's been upgraded to 1.1.1k in CI, and macOS and Windows installers.
  • bpo-42988: CVE-2021-3426: Remove the getfile feature of the pydoc module which could be abused to read arbitrary files on the disk (directory traversal vulnerability). Moreover, even source code of Python modules can contain sensitive data like passwords. Vulnerability reported by David Schwörer.
  • bpo-43285: ftplib no longer trusts the IP address value returned from the server in response to the PASV command by default. This prevents a malicious FTP server from using the response to probe IPv4 address and port combinations on the client network. Code that requires the former vulnerable behavior may set a trust_server_pasv_ipv4_address attribute on their ftplib.FTP instances to True to re-enable it.
  • bpo-43439: Add audit hooks for gc.get_objects(), gc.get_referrers() and gc.get_referents(). Patch by Pablo Galindo.

Python

Versienummer 3.9.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-04-2021 09:060

03-04-2021 • 09:06

0 Linkedin

Bron: Python Insider

Update-historie

25-03 Python 3.9.12 / 3.10.4 1
17-03 Python 3.7.13 / 3.8.13 / 3.9.11 / 3.10.3 0
19-01 Python 3.10.2 12
07-12 Python 3.10.1 9
05-10 Python 3.10.0 7
31-08 Python 3.9.7 0
06-'21 Python 3.9.6 0
05-'21 Python 3.9.5 1
04-'21 Python 3.9.4 1
04-'21 Python 3.9.3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Python

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True