Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 3.9.3 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This is the third maintenance release of Python 3.9. Python 3.9.3 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. It is an expedited release which includes a number of security fixes and is recommended to all users: