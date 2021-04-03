Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 3.9.3 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Python 3.9.3
This is the third maintenance release of Python 3.9. Python 3.9.3 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. It is an expedited release which includes a number of security fixes and is recommended to all users:
- bpo-43631: high-severity CVE-2021-3449 and CVE-2021-3450 were published for OpenSSL, it's been upgraded to 1.1.1k in CI, and macOS and Windows installers.
- bpo-42988: CVE-2021-3426: Remove the getfile feature of the pydoc module which could be abused to read arbitrary files on the disk (directory traversal vulnerability). Moreover, even source code of Python modules can contain sensitive data like passwords. Vulnerability reported by David Schwörer.
- bpo-43285: ftplib no longer trusts the IP address value returned from the server in response to the PASV command by default. This prevents a malicious FTP server from using the response to probe IPv4 address and port combinations on the client network. Code that requires the former vulnerable behavior may set a trust_server_pasv_ipv4_address attribute on their ftplib.FTP instances to True to re-enable it.
- bpo-43439: Add audit hooks for gc.get_objects(), gc.get_referrers() and gc.get_referents(). Patch by Pablo Galindo.