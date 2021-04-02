Versie 11.9 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.9: Save different layouts depending on screen resolution

Fixed large file icon scaling quality (Windows)

Fixed broken default filter excluding DocumentRevisions (macOS)

Don't immediately exit terminal when installer error is showing (Linux)

Explicitly set file permissions when installing missing directories (Linux)

Support installation using noexec temp directory (Linux)

Don't fail installation if root is the only user (Linux)

Added automatic socket close on execv (Linux, macOS)

Fixed Google Drive login hanging after authentication (Linux)

Correctly generate and parse Windows epoch time (Windows, macOS)