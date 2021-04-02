Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: FreeFileSync 11.9

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 11.9 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.9:
  • Save different layouts depending on screen resolution
  • Fixed large file icon scaling quality (Windows)
  • Fixed broken default filter excluding DocumentRevisions (macOS)
  • Don't immediately exit terminal when installer error is showing (Linux)
  • Explicitly set file permissions when installing missing directories (Linux)
  • Support installation using noexec temp directory (Linux)
  • Don't fail installation if root is the only user (Linux)
  • Added automatic socket close on execv (Linux, macOS)
  • Fixed Google Drive login hanging after authentication (Linux)
  • Correctly generate and parse Windows epoch time (Windows, macOS)

FreeFileSync screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 17,45MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-04-2021 09:4215

02-04-2021 • 09:42

15 Linkedin

Bron: FreeFileSync

Update-historie

08-03 FreeFileSync 11.18 0
05-02 FreeFileSync 11.17 3
02-01 FreeFileSync 11.16 3
04-12 FreeFileSync 11.15 18
20-09 FreeFileSync 11.14 3
17-08 FreeFileSync 11.13 5
07-'21 FreeFileSync 11.12 0
06-'21 FreeFileSync 11.11 1
05-'21 FreeFileSync 11.10 10
04-'21 FreeFileSync 11.9 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

FreeFileSync

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+18+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1elmariachi
2 april 2021 10:01
Is dit een betere tool dan Synology Drive voor backups naar een NAS? Die Synology Drive client vreet resources.
+1Duc750
@elmariachi2 april 2021 10:39
Synology Drive is ook niet echt bedoeld om een backup te maken. Deze synchroniseert voortdurend bestanden tussen NAS en client zodat je op elke computer dezelfde bestandsversie kunt gebruiken. Beperk daarom het aantal bestanden in Drive tot datgene waar je actief mee werkt en gebruik een andere backup methode voor het overige.

Met FreeFileSync kun je eenvoudig een kopie maken van een bestandstructuur, en dus ook naar je NAS. Daarbij zijn er veel bruikbare opties, maar ik heb nog niet gevonden dat verschillende bestand-versies bewaard kunnen worden (zoals sommige backup tools kunnen; deze tool behoudt alleen de laatste versie).
Probeer maar eens uit en ondervind of het iets voor je is. Ik gebruik 'm althans met plezier. :)
+1Parody
@Duc7502 april 2021 10:52
Die optie is er wel. Je kunt aangeven dat files die verwijderd of vervangen worden verplaatst worden naar een andere directory. In de Synchronisatie tab in de instellingen (F8) kun je voor "Versiebeheer" kiezen met daar wat instellingen.

Maar inderdaad mooie tool. Gebruik 'm om m'n Synology te syncen naar een portable harddisk, en dat gaat prima.
+1Joecatshoe
@Duc7502 april 2021 10:54
Synology Drive is ook niet echt bedoeld om een backup te maken.
De nieuwe Drive versie (>= v2.0) kan naast de synchronisatiefunctie ook incremental backups doen naar de NAS. Dus het is wel mogelijk om er een 'echte' backup mee te doen.
+1Joecatshoe
@elmariachi2 april 2021 10:37
Echt? Mijn indruk is dat Drive net lightweight is en ben er tevreden mee, ik zie geen overdreven resource gebruik. Soms duurt het wel even voor alles gesynct is wanneer er veel veranderingen zijn geweest, maar het lijkt me niet zoveel trager dan bv een dropbox of onedrive. Ik gebruik het wel enkel om een relatief kleine map met documenten enzo te syncen (1GB, ~1000 bestanden), misschien is dat anders voor volledige backups.
+1twespitall
@elmariachi2 april 2021 11:36
Het gebruik aan resources hangt voornamelijk af van de snelheid van de disk waar de bestanden staan en de hoeveelheid data dat gesynchroniseerd moet worden.
Het is bijvoorbeeld praktisch om o.a. Outlook PST-bestanden, systeem folders etc. uit te sluiten en niet een geheel gebruikersprofiel te synchroniseren (inclusief appdata). Dat zijn vaak heel veel bestanden die wellicht ook nog eens in gebruik zijn, waardoor de synchronisatie stuk loopt of veel resources vraagt.

Wanneer Synology Drive wordt ingezet voor het synchroniseren van enkel documenten/foto's en andere vergelijkbare gegevensbestanden, dan zal deze 'niet veel' resources vragen.

Daarnaast is het met de Synology Drive mogelijk om veilig te synchroniseren via internet en worden ook verschillende versies van de bestanden bijgehouden welke je eenvoudig kun herstellen vanuit de verkenner. Daarom kies ik voor de Synology Drive.
0beerse

@elmariachi2 april 2021 16:34
Corrigeer mij als ik het fout heb maar volgens mij is FeeFileSync een tool die je ad-hoc gebruikt. Je moet ze zelf starten en dat moet je voor regelmatige backup niet vergeten.

Synology Drive ken ik niet in detail. Maar gezien de naam ga ik er van uit dat die continu je lokale drive en de nas in sync houdt.

Zelf gebruik ik voor de continue synchronisatie tussen mijn (qnap) nas, linux en msWindows desktops/laptops en ook android telefoons de tootl SyncThing (downloads: Syncthing 1.14.0).

Daarnaast gebruik ik ook nog een af-en-toe backup omdat je bij een 'oeps' en automatische synchronisatie, de 'oeps' ook automatisch overzet.
0WPNL
@beerse2 april 2021 19:10
Je kunt bat files maken die je met task scheduler kunt plannen.
Ik gebruik deze tool om op bepaalde momenten (geautomatiseerd) een aantal mappen naar mijn NAS te syncen.
0beerse

@WPNL2 april 2021 20:35
Je kunt bat files maken die je met task scheduler kunt plannen.
Dat noem ik dan dat de tool zelf actieft gestart moet worden en dat ze dus niet zelf automatisch of 'scheduled' start. Via een batch file kan ik ook copy, xcopy of robocopy gebruiken.
+1ard-e
2 april 2021 13:05
Ik gebruik deze al jaren en ik vind het een toptool. Gisteren zelfs voor het eerst een batch aangemaakt die dagelijks draait (Windows task) en ook dat werkt prima. Voor mij de beste backup tool die er is!
0StGermain
2 april 2021 11:41
Prachtige tool, werkt eenvoudig en probleemloos.
0DikkieDick
2 april 2021 12:05
Hmm... Kende deze tool niet. Jaren gelden had ik wel één of ander backupprogramma (Backup Chunker) die syncte naar de NAS. Maar na gebruik making van reguliere Windows-backup en nu ook de OneDrive (in MS 365) hier geen aandacht meer aan geschonken. Maar een fatsoenlijk te benaderen backup op NAS is nog niet zo'n gek idee. Ga dit programma eens even aan de tand voelen.
0sellh48
3 april 2021 02:21
Zo te zien vergelijkbaar met Vice Versa Pro, dat ik al jaren naar tevredenheid gebruik om dagelijkse backups te maken door via een automatische routine iedere nacht mijn werkmappen met mijn backupmappen te synchroniseren (in combinatie met VVEngine.

Nadeel van ViceVera dat het flink wat kost, maar dat is een eenmalige uitgave die ik in een ver verleden deed, waar ik na jaren nog steeds tevreden over ben. Dus geen enkel probleem.

Vraag me af of zo'n gratis programma dezelfde mogelijkheden en hetzelfde gemak biedt. Vanwege mijn tevredenheid met ViceVersa echter geen enkele behoefte om het uit te gaan proberen.
0WebHeer
3 april 2021 09:32
Ik gebruik deze tool al jaren en werkt top. Ziet er in darkmode niet uit en is dan eigenlijk niet te gebruiken. (Linux)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True