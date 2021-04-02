Versie 1.22.1.4275 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.22.1.4228 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.22.2.4256 (Plex Pass users / bèta channel) New: (Library) Expose both Network and Studio filters for libraries using the Plex TV Series agent beta (#12517)

Outbound HTTP connections can now use Newer HTTP protocol versions Fixes: (Hubs) Crash when loading home

(Library) Items could incorrectly appear in On Deck when changing agents or when rating an item (#12515)

(Library) Locked title and year fields could get overwritten on unmatched items (#12484).

(Library) Unmatched episodes in matched seasons wouldn’t respect local metadata preference in the beta TV agent.

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames were not being scanned correctly using the Plex TV agent beta (#12478)

(Scanner) Certain path names for TV Specials folders wouldn’t get read correctly using the Beta TV agent.

(Search) EPG search requests would sometimes fail with 404. (#12333)

Don’t notify user about New versions when automatic updates are enabled. (#12085) Plex Media Server 1.22.2.4262 (Plex Pass users / bèta channel) New: (Library) Expose both Network and Studio filters for libraries using the Plex TV Series agent beta (#12517)

Outbound HTTP connections can now use Newer HTTP protocol versions Fixes: (Collections) Collection deletion would fail

(Hubs) Crash when loading home

(Library) Items could incorrectly appear in On Deck when changing agents or when rating an item (#12515)

(Library) Locked title and year fields could get overwritten on unmatched items (#12484).

(Library) Unmatched episodes in matched seasons wouldn’t respect local metadata preference in the beta TV agent.

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames were not being scanned correctly using the Plex TV agent beta (#12478)

(Scanner) Certain path names for TV Specials folders wouldn’t get read correctly using the Beta TV agent.

(Search) EPG search requests would sometimes fail with 404. (#12333)

Don’t notify user about New versions when automatic updates are enabled. (#12085) Plex Media Server 1.22.2.4264 (Plex Pass users / bèta channel) New: (Library) Expose both Network and Studio filters for libraries using the Plex TV Series agent beta (#12517)

Outbound HTTP connections can now use Newer HTTP protocol versions Fixes: PMS would not start on ARMv7

(Collections) Collection deletion would fail

(Hubs) Crash when loading home

(Library) Items could incorrectly appear in On Deck when changing agents or when rating an item (#12515)

(Library) Locked title and year fields could get overwritten on unmatched items (#12484).

(Library) Unmatched episodes in matched seasons wouldn’t respect local metadata preference in the beta TV agent.

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames were not being scanned correctly using the Plex TV agent beta (#12478)

(Scanner) Certain path names for TV Specials folders wouldn’t get read correctly using the Beta TV agent.

(Search) EPG search requests would sometimes fail with 404. (#12333)

Don’t notify user about New versions when automatic updates are enabled. (#12085) Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4271 is now available to everyone. New: (Library) Improved search handling of non-Latin scripts (#7896)

(Library) Improved search handling of punctuation (#7833)

(Web) Updated to 4.52.2

(Web) Updated to 4.53.0

Updated Translations. Fixes: (Butler) The scheduled job to refresh local metadata could use a lot or memory.

(Gaming) Allow h/w encoding for parallel N64 core.

(Gaming) Fix for games not saving state on Windows.

(Gaming) Move to using nearest neighbor scaling for sharper rendering.

(Gaming) OpenGL v2 and v3 rendering pipelines.

(Gaming) Use passed in display dimensions to render at a higher resolution.

(Library) Artist genres were not being set for FLAC files.

(Library) Don’t expose genre radio if user has “none” selected for genre source.

(Library) Ensure shuffle doesn’t bias towards single-track artists.

(Library) Old lyrics weren’t being removed, which could result in errors displaying lyrics.

(Library) TV intro detection would run unconditionally for users without a Plex Pass using the beta TV agent.

(Metadata) On rare occasions, refreshing a movie item may remove reviews and extras (#12428)

(Statistics) Don’t store duplicate records in the statistics tables

(Transcoder) Short backwards seeks could fail in DASH transcodes under some circumstances (#11824)

Added Slovak and Slovenian translations.

Crash returning active playback sessions.

Episodes with air date and no episode number could play out of order.

The server could fail to start up on some ARM systems (#12513)

Tightened cross-origin request security restrictions (#7712)

(Synology/QNAP) Removed unnecessary directory named [’.]. Plex Media Server 1.22.2.4274 (Plex Pass users / bèta channel) New: (Library) Expose both Network and Studio filters for libraries using the Plex TV Series agent beta (#12517)

Outbound HTTP connections can now use Newer HTTP protocol versions Fixes: (Activities) Fixed a deadlock.

(Collections) Collection deletion would fail

(Hubs) Crash when loading home

(Library) Items could incorrectly appear in On Deck when changing agents or when rating an item (#12515)

(Library) Locked title and year fields could get overwritten on unmatched items (#12484).

(Library) Unmatched episodes in matched seasons wouldn’t respect local metadata preference in the beta TV agent.

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames were not being scanned correctly using the Plex TV agent beta (#12478)

(Scanner) Certain path names for TV Specials folders wouldn’t get read correctly using the Beta TV agent.

(Search) EPG search requests would sometimes fail with 404. (#12333)

(Synology/QNAP) Removed unnecessary directory named [’.].

Don’t notify user about New versions when automatic updates are enabled. (#12085) Plex Media Server 1.22.1.4275 is now available to everyone.