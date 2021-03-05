Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Brave 1.21.73

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.21.73 uitgebracht en de uitgavenotities daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.21.73
  • Added default browser dialog on first run for macOS and Linux. (#12679)
  • Added ability to uninstall/disable the Widevine plugin via brave://settings/extensions (Muon parity). (#2791)
  • Added settings panel to Brave Rewards onboarding tour. (#13379)
  • Added “Peer ID” and “Version” under brave://ipfs. (#13839)
  • Added “Repo Stats” under brave://ipfs. (#13528)
  • Added support for overriding default network adblocking using custom exception rules in brave://adblock. (#5440)
  • Added additional padding to the new tab button. (#13835)
  • [Security] Enabled Safe Browsing endpoint for extension block list. (#12297)
  • Implemented cosmetic filters. (#13070)
  • Enabled DNS-over-HTTPS UI on Linux. (#13617)
  • Updated referral system to skip initialization when no referral code present. (#14428)
  • Updated frequency to show Brave as default browser dialog when not already configured. (#12203)
  • Updated User Agent farbling to add workers support. (#12392)
  • Updated wording on Brave Rewards widget. (#13397)
  • Removed known Olytics tracking parameters from URLs. (#13644)
  • Removed known tracking parameter “wickedid” from URLs. (#13647)
  • Fixed crash when clicking on profile icon in certain cases. (#13762)
  • Fixed Monthly Statement showing incorrect month in drop down. (#13590)
  • Fixed issue where “Estimated pending rewards” showed incorrect balance in certain cases. (#13601)
  • Fixed regression which allowed some network requests initiated by service workers to bypass adblocking. (#13781)
  • Fixed adblock rules not being applied to HTTP subresources of an IPFS page. (#13742)
  • Fixed Brave Shields being disabled when using IPFS with local node. (#13741)
  • Fixed ipfs:// background tabs not re-connecting on session restore in certain cases. (#13519)
  • Fixed Binance widget and autocomplete always using “en” URLs for all locales. (#9691)
  • Fixed issue where query parameters and fragments were removed from IPFS URLs. (#13722)
  • Fixed Nightly shortcut opening the wrong version when there are multiple installations of Brave on Linux. (#1746)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 89.0.4389.72. (#14412)

Brave 1.0

Versienummer 1.21.73
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Brave
Download https://brave.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-03-2021 • 12:39

05-03-2021 • 12:39

27 Linkedin

Bron: Brave

Reacties

+2Refalm
8 maart 2021 09:20
Brave gebruik ik nu al een paar jaar. Ik wil niet meer anders. De ingebouwde blokker is sneller dan een aparte extensie.

Het concept vind ik ook goed, je kiest zelf welke websites of mensen jouw advertentiegelden naar toe gaan. Eventueel kun je ook jezelf (deels) advertentiegelden uitkeren, daar wordt je niet rijk van, maar het is toch een gratis biertje elke maand.
0Bender
5 maart 2021 13:05
De tekst mag wel eens gewijzigd worden
alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders
Ze verwijderen banners van de contentaanbieders en plaatsen hun eigen, lijkt me eerdere financieel stelen.
https://www.wired.com/201...tware-publishers-respond/

Lees vooral ook even @Creesch zijn post voor meer verwijzingen van de acties van Brave, waar duidelijk uit wordt dat ze het niet voor de gebruiker of de contentcreator doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bender op 5 maart 2021 13:34]

+1TigerXtrm
@Bender5 maart 2021 13:13
Hou toch eens op met deze onzin te verspreiden. Je haalt een link uit 2016 aan om te doen alsof dit 5 jaar later aan de orde is. Het verhaal wat je hier linkt was het oorspronkelijke idee voor Brave's advertentie programma. Op papier was dat leuk, maar in de praktijk dus niet haalbaar om precies de redenen dit in het artikel worden genoemd. Het concept is toen aangepast, en Brave heeft nooit 1 op 1 advertenties vervangen of geïnjecteerd op bestaande webpagina's. Advertenties worden enkel en alleen getoond buiten de browser via een push notificatie, of via onderdelen van de browser zelf zoals het 'home' scherm. Content op webpagina's wordt niet vervangen, en dat is ook nooit gebeurt.
+2Creesch
@TigerXtrm5 maart 2021 13:26
Neemt niet weg dat ze regelmatig rare fratsen hebben uitgehaald, toevallig van de week nog besproken bij het bericht over de Brave zoekmachine: Creesch in 'nieuws: Makers van Brave Browser werken aan eigen zoekmachine op ...

Wat ik één van de comments daar ook aanhaalde is dat de browser is een product van het bedrijf er achter, dit bedrijf heeft een track record van nogal twijfelachtige activiteiten waardoor het privacy aspect waarmee ze schermen meer marketing lijkt dan een punt dat ze echt serieus nemen als onderdeel van hun core business. Daarmee is het voor mij gelijk ook een slechte keuze.

Aangezien het een beetje zonde is de hele discussie hier nogmaals te doen hier nog andere reacties van mij in die thread die hier aan zijn gerelateerd.
+1TigerXtrm
@Creesch5 maart 2021 13:38
Brave als bedrijf heeft mijn inziens een probleem met communicatie. Ze bedenken nieuwe concepten rondom online adverteren, maar moeten dat vervolgens uitleggen aan een mainstream publiek dat dat niet begrijpt. Al die 'shady' zaken waar Brave regelmatig van wordt beschuldigd zijn vanuit mijn perspectief allemaal goed bedoelde ideeën en acties die vervolgens verkeerd vallen bij het beoogde publiek.

Beste voorbeeld is denk ik die donaties die niet direct bij creators terecht kwamen. Die donaties zijn op papier een prima en goed bedoeld idee, alleen was de eerste uitvoering volkomen onduidelijk en verwarrend. Sindsdien zijn er op dat vlak verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

Ze maken de fout die techneuten wel vaker maken, namelijk de communicatie naar de eindgebruiker door de techneuten laten doen en niet door iemand die verstand heeft van ingewikkelde shit simpel uitleggen.
0Creesch
@TigerXtrm5 maart 2021 14:38
Brave als bedrijf heeft mijn inziens een probleem met communicatie.
...
Al die 'shady' zaken waar Brave regelmatig van wordt beschuldigd zijn vanuit mijn perspectief allemaal goed bedoelde ideeën en acties die vervolgens verkeerd vallen bij het beoogde publiek.
Tja dan doe je het als bedrijf het toch echt niet goed voor elkaar, als je zaken zoals privacy onderdeel maakt van je imago dan kan je het je niet veroorloven om hierin te kort te schieten in de communicatie. Wat ik hier ook beschreef Creesch in 'nieuws: Makers van Brave Browser werken aan eigen zoekmachine op ...

Daarnaast ben ik het niet me je eens dat sommige van die zaken goedbedoeld zijn aangezien het hier in sommige van de aangehaalde voorbeelden gaat om praktijken die alleen Brave zelf ten goede komen en niemand anders.
0IsLogies
@Creesch5 maart 2021 21:36
ik zie een hoop mening en FUD van jou over brave en NUL KOMMA NUL onderbouwing. Je haalt voornamelijk oude koeien uit de sloot die al eeuwen geleden zijn besproken in Brave blogs en Twitter berichten vd organisatie.

Alle Brave code staat gewoon op github, wijs maar eens een "shady"(je favourite woord) in de code aan en dan praten we verder.

Kom eens met industrie developers of privacy leaders in de industrie die jou negatieve/shady meningen delen.
@edgar b
0IsLogies
@Creesch5 maart 2021 23:05
je hebt een mening over Brave, prima.
nu eens met onderbouwing komen, verwijzen naar CODE van brave waar je je mening mee ondebouwd. Of verwijzen naar Developers of Privacy experts die blogs hebben geschreven die jou mening verder onderbouwen. Dan maak je indruk.
Je praat je in de ruimte, ook wel blaten genoemd in de volksmond.

ondertussen ontwikkeld Brave steeds meer OpenSource Privacy tools of integreerd privacy tools in hun browser (Tor, Torrentclients, Adblockers, etc).
De kleine puntjes die je misschien hebt zijn allemaal opt-in en staan standaard uit in Brave want JAREN geleden was dit een reactie vanuit de community.

Dus ik wacht je onderbouwing af.
+1IsLogies
@Creesch6 maart 2021 01:40
nog steeds geen bronnen he?!
omdat ze er niet zijn en de meeste mensen tevreden zijn met Brave.
0IsLogies
@Creesch6 maart 2021 10:51
Privacy is meer dan alleen maar de data van gebruikers. Als je als bedrijf jezelf neerzet als een organisatie die daar om geeft dan moet je dat ook kunnen garanderen doe hoe je handelt. Dit betekent ook dat je open bent over je handelen en je het je in mijn optiek ook niet kan veroorloven om rare fratsen te praktiseren waarmee je mensen negatief benadeelt. Zeker niet als je al niet open en eerlijk bent over je handelen simpelweg omdat je daarmee het signaal aangeeft dat er geen garantie is dat je marketing betreffende privacy ook daadwerkelijk meer is dan alleen marketing. Dat is waar er sprake van is bij Brave.
je roept hier maar wat. waar is brave niet open? welke rare fratsen? mensen benadeeld?
dat noem ik blaten

[Reactie gewijzigd door IsLogies op 6 maart 2021 10:52]

+1IsLogies
@Creesch6 maart 2021 11:26
zoals ik al eerder zei kun je werkelijk ALLE punten die je noemt uit zetten en staan ze ook standaard uit in Brave, dus waar heb je het over ?
vergelijk dan maar eens met Vivaldi waar je niet eens alle telemetrie uit kunt zetten en gedeelten vd code niet opensource is.

als ik je toch een puntje kan geven is dat Brave niet open is over hun whitelisting van bepaalde bedrijven in hun adblocker.
Maar zoals ik al zei heeft brave zoveel meer privacy oplossingen ingebouwd dan Chrome en Vivaldi

jij loopt te mierenneuken op zaken die standaard uit staan in Brave. Je zou het ook niet fair vinden als ik loop te blaten over de gesponsorde bookmarks die vivaldi installeerd want iedereen weet dat je die gewoon weg kan gooien.

ondertussen heb jij met vivaldi een browserID,versie, cpu architecture,screen resolution die ten minste 1x per 24 uur naar vivaldi worden gestuurd, dat doet Brave niet want al die google telemetrie is eruit gesloopt. Gewoon even testen op https://coveryourtracks.eff.org/
0edgar b
@Creesch5 maart 2021 15:21
na enige evaluatie is BRAVE nu onze standaard browser ! :
- minder memory gebruik
- minder netwerk gebruik [3Gbits per week bespaard !]
- minder adverts.... tezamen belangrijk genoeg
Wist niet van de importante achtergrond van Brendan Eich [javascript ed]
maar het presteert prima.
Bedankt voor het informatieve artikel.
0Creesch
@edgar b5 maart 2021 15:25
Brave zal niet heel veel beter zijn dan Chrome maar zou kunnen, je vergelijking met "ja maar andere bedrijven" heb ik in één van de comments die ik heb gelinked al aangehaald.
0IsLogies
@Creesch6 maart 2021 11:29
brave is aantoonbaar sneller en heeft alle telemetrie eruit gesloopt, dus ja Brave is beter dan chrome
0edgar b
@IsLogies9 maart 2021 10:24
:-) well done !
+1Brent
@TigerXtrm5 maart 2021 13:43
Overigens is de notie dat een user agent content niet zou mogen modificeren een relatief recente, en een verkeerde. Dat is precies waar user agents voor zijn, om op jouw instructie content per http op te halen en deze volgens jouw configuratie weer te geven.
+1nietes
@Bender5 maart 2021 18:43
Nog nooit een banner van hun gezien :)
+1Kanter
5 maart 2021 13:47
Ben recent weer overgestapt van Edge naar Brave. Vind het net iets sneller aanvoelen allemaal.
+1d-vine
5 maart 2021 15:05
Laatste maanden weer met volle tevredenheid brave aan het gebruiken zeker nu de sync van bookmarks tussen verschillende devices goed verloopt
+1ManiacScum
5 maart 2021 21:21
Ik gebruik Brave nu sinds een tijdje maar ik merk dat bijvoorbeeld het laden van YouTube bijvoorbeeld veel trager gaat dan in bv Firefox, Edge en Chrome. Het uitzetten van Hardware acceleratie helpt iets maar dan zijn de fimpjes weer schokkerig.

Het geheugengebruik is bij mij aanzienlijk beter bij Brave, hierdoor heeft deze wel de voorkeur.
0alienfruit
5 maart 2021 13:08
Het leuke aan deze browser is de steeds nieuwe leuke foto op de startpagina :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

