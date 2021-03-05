Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.21.73 uitgebracht en de uitgavenotities daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.21.73 Added default browser dialog on first run for macOS and Linux. (#12679)

Added ability to uninstall/disable the Widevine plugin via brave://settings/extensions (Muon parity). (#2791)

Added settings panel to Brave Rewards onboarding tour. (#13379)

Added “Peer ID” and “Version” under brave://ipfs. (#13839)

Added “Repo Stats” under brave://ipfs. (#13528)

Added support for overriding default network adblocking using custom exception rules in brave://adblock. (#5440)

Added additional padding to the new tab button. (#13835)

[Security] Enabled Safe Browsing endpoint for extension block list. (#12297)

Implemented cosmetic filters. (#13070)

Enabled DNS-over-HTTPS UI on Linux. (#13617)

Updated referral system to skip initialization when no referral code present. (#14428)

Updated frequency to show Brave as default browser dialog when not already configured. (#12203)

Updated User Agent farbling to add workers support. (#12392)

Updated wording on Brave Rewards widget. (#13397)

Removed known Olytics tracking parameters from URLs. (#13644)

Removed known tracking parameter “wickedid” from URLs. (#13647)

Fixed crash when clicking on profile icon in certain cases. (#13762)

Fixed Monthly Statement showing incorrect month in drop down. (#13590)

Fixed issue where “Estimated pending rewards” showed incorrect balance in certain cases. (#13601)

Fixed regression which allowed some network requests initiated by service workers to bypass adblocking. (#13781)

Fixed adblock rules not being applied to HTTP subresources of an IPFS page. (#13742)

Fixed Brave Shields being disabled when using IPFS with local node. (#13741)

Fixed ipfs:// background tabs not re-connecting on session restore in certain cases. (#13519)

Fixed Binance widget and autocomplete always using “en” URLs for all locales. (#9691)

Fixed issue where query parameters and fragments were removed from IPFS URLs. (#13722)

Fixed Nightly shortcut opening the wrong version when there are multiple installations of Brave on Linux. (#1746)

Upgraded Chromium to 89.0.4389.72. (#14412)