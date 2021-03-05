Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.01 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Ctrl+A keyboard shortcut selects the entire text in WinRAR comment window.
  • If -idn switch is used together with -t or -df in console RAR when archiving, it additionally disables "Deleting " or "Testing " messages, normally issued by these switches. Also -idn disables folder creation messages when extracting a file to non-existing folder.
  • WinRAR and ZIP SFX module refuse to extract contents of ZIP SFX archives if ZIP central directory is resided after beginning of Authenticode digital signature. It is done to prevent possible attacks with inclusion of ZIP archive into signature body.
Bugs fixed:
  • "Convert archives" command could incorrectly convert Unicode comments in RAR archives.
  • if two archive information windows had been opened from Explorer context menu, the compression ratio bar in the first window could erroneously display a value for second archive. It did not affect the ratio and other text details at the right of window. Only the vertical bar at the left could be updated to a wrong value;
  • if "Wait if other WinRAR copies are active" option was enabled in extraction dialog, "Waiting for another WinRAR copy" title was not set in command progress window while waiting;
  • when extracting a symbolic link, previous versions did not overwrite existing symbolic links even if user requested it in overwrite prompt.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 6.01 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 577,00kB - 3,18MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-03-2021 11:3113

05-03-2021 • 11:31

13 Linkedin

Bron: RAR Labs

Reacties (13)

0Animal
5 maart 2021 12:18
Heeft iemand 'm al gekocht? :+
+1Eonfge
@Animal5 maart 2021 12:50
Als het goed is iedereen die het na 40 dagen nog gebruikt. Anders ben je een piraat...

Dat gezegd hebbende, mensen die zich zorgen maken om de licentie voorwaarden gebruiken waarschijnlijk al lang 7zip of PeaZip, welke ik mijn ogen superieur zijn.
+1Cergorach
@Eonfge5 maart 2021 13:14
welke ik mijn ogen superieur zijn.
In welk opzicht? Ik gebruik zowel 7zip als Winrar, maar ik vind Winrar toch net iets lekkerder werken...
+1Eonfge
@Cergorach5 maart 2021 13:21
Vindt zelf de UI van winrar vrij rommelig. 7Zip heeft een betere explorer integratie en PeaZip ziet er gewoon strakker uit en heeft veel geavanceerde opties veel ordelijker in de UI zitten:

https://peazip.github.io/archive.png

Uiteindelijk is het ook per persoonlijk. Behalve dan mijn eerste argument, na 40 dagen ben je een piraat, dat is niet te bediscussiëren. :P
+1Ramoncito
@Animal5 maart 2021 21:51
Nou, ik kocht 5.40 enige tijd geleden, ik gebruikte het toch al tig jaar. Kwam er middels een obscure link op de Winrar GMBH website. Bleek een of andere speciale aanbieding te zijn voor die specifieke versie zonder updates. Kostte wel hetzelfde als een normale licentie die wél gewoon updates krijgt... Toen kwam er een belangrijke update uit en sindsdien klaagt AV steeds dat ik moet updaten, maar ja, dat kost me weer eenzelfde bedrag. Bij navraag bleek Winrar ook niet erg toeschietelijk.
+1dennisvz
@Ramoncito7 maart 2021 17:11
Als ik je een advies mag geven, neem toch eens contact op met de Benelux-distributeur van (Win)RAR.
Misschien is er toch iets mogelijk? https://www.winrar.be/nl/contact of info@winrar.be
Heb eigenlijk alleen maar positieve ervaringen met ze.
0trayracing
@Animal5 maart 2021 12:25
Clint Bassinger (LGR) wel! :Y) (bron)
0Wouterkaas
@Animal5 maart 2021 12:26
Deze opmerking en de aanduiding "shareware" brachten mij een grote glimlach en een gevoel van nostalgie.
0Cergorach
@Animal5 maart 2021 13:12
Na 25 jaar, vorig jaar bij 6.0 release eindelijk gekocht. Eigenlijk veel eerder moeten doen...
0MoonRaven
@Animal5 maart 2021 13:31
Ja, 1 januari 2020, vond het wel een mooie eerste aankoop van 202x.
0Visgek82
6 maart 2021 13:10
Jaren geleden al een license aangeschaft. Het is nog steeds met afstand de fijnste archiver /uitpakker voor mij. De rest is het allemaal net niet.
0DrPoncho
@Visgek826 maart 2021 17:21
Maar als hij 'met afstand' de fijnste is, hoe kan de rest het dan 'net niet' zijn? Mindfuck!
0MISTERAMD
7 maart 2021 19:38
Gekocht toen WinRAR nog op versie 3.40 zat. Nog niet beklaagd. Er was zelfs een mapje op mijn oude computer die WinRAR 3.4 tot WinRAR 5.00 had (met iedere tussen update + beta daartussen). Om plaats te maken alles maar verwijderd en de laatste behouden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

