RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.01 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
-
Ctrl+
Akeyboard shortcut selects the entire text in WinRAR comment window.
- If -idn switch is used together with -t or -df in console RAR when archiving, it additionally disables "Deleting " or "Testing " messages, normally issued by these switches. Also -idn disables folder creation messages when extracting a file to non-existing folder.
- WinRAR and ZIP SFX module refuse to extract contents of ZIP SFX archives if ZIP central directory is resided after beginning of Authenticode digital signature. It is done to prevent possible attacks with inclusion of ZIP archive into signature body.
- "Convert archives" command could incorrectly convert Unicode comments in RAR archives.
- if two archive information windows had been opened from Explorer context menu, the compression ratio bar in the first window could erroneously display a value for second archive. It did not affect the ratio and other text details at the right of window. Only the vertical bar at the left could be updated to a wrong value;
- if "Wait if other WinRAR copies are active" option was enabled in extraction dialog, "Waiting for another WinRAR copy" title was not set in command progress window while waiting;
- when extracting a symbolic link, previous versions did not overwrite existing symbolic links even if user requested it in overwrite prompt.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 (32bit)
WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 (64bit)
RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 6.01 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)