Software-update: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154

IPFire logo (79 pix)IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.25 Core Update 154 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154 released

The first update of the year will be an enormous one. We have been working hard in the lab to update the underlying operating system to harden and improve IPFire and we have added WPA3 client support and made DNS faster and more resilient against broken Internet connections.

This is probably the release with the largest number of package updates. This is necessary for us to keep the system modern and adopt any fixes from upstream projects. Thank you to everyone who has contributed by sending in patches.

Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: https://www.ipfire.org/donate.

DNS Resolution Improvements

The DNS proxy working inside IPFire will now reuse any TLS and TCP connections for DNS resolution making it substantially faster. Before, a TCP or TLS connection had to be opened and closed after a response was received causing a lot of overhead.

Please consider if your setup can run DNS-over-TLS to protect your privcacy.

If you had a brief outage of your Internet connection, or if any or all of the upstream name servers did not respond, it could become possible that the DNS proxy no longer retried accessing them. This was due to some DoS protection being overly ambitious which has been changed to constantly try to reach any servers that are down.

WPA3 Client Support

The previous Core Update added WPA3 support for access points. This is now being complimented by adding it for the client side, too.

If you are running your RED interface as a client to another wireless, it can now use WPA3 to authenticate to the network and to encrypt packets. WPA2 has also been improved by optionally using SHA256 over SHA1 if the access point supports it.

Versienummer 2.25 - Core Update 154
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.25-core154
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-03-2021 10:563

05-03-2021 • 10:56

3 Linkedin

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-03 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 164 24
22-12 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 162 1
28-11 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 161 0
21-08 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159 12
27-06 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 5
03-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154 3
06-'20 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 4
10-'19 IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 136 0
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

+1WRT54G
5 maart 2021 11:08
Vroeger, en dat praat ik over zeker 10 jaar geleden, gebruikt als thuis firewall.
Maar sinds jaar en dag een trouwe gebruiker van pfSense.

Kan iemand mij de voordelen en/of nadelen vertellen van IPFire t.o.v. pfSense?
0nopcode
@WRT54G7 maart 2021 23:25
IPFire is Linux-based.
Dus drivers,kernel, tcp/ip stack en firewall software zijn (bijna) volledig anders.
0jlap
8 maart 2021 15:28
Ik heb IPfire vorige week geprobeerd maar ik ben toch weer terug naar Untangle gegaan want na het port-forwarden van mijn plex server, werd om de 30seconden de sessie verbroken icm UPNP aan.

Wellicht dat het aan mijn configuratie lag maar untangle ben ik meer gewend.

Iemand dezelfde ervaring?

