Software-update: PowerToys 0.33.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Updated overview links to be language agnostic to the docs site.
  • 'First time load' experience. The hope is a quick, light way to learn about basic functionality. We have some more work to do and want to also use the same framework for teaching about updates as well.
  • Localization corrections
FancyZones
  • Adjusted editor UX based on feedback.
  • New options to change zone activation algorithm.
File Explorer
  • Improved how SVG images are previewed in the preview pane,
  • @Aaron-Junker has created a proof of concept for using Monaco editor for previewing dev files. This will enable over 125+ file types.
PowerToys Run
  • Plugin Manager now is in settings. You can directly turn on / off, include items in general search, and change the action key!
  • Improved support for additional window managers by abstracting out shell process calls.
  • Fix for PT Run registering the hotkey on non-supported OS versions.
  • ~ will now act as the user home directory in Folder plugin.
  • Service plugin has adjusted status messages
Video Conference Mute (Experimental)
  • Adjust video muting to leverage DirectShow.
  • Goal is to have 0.34 experimental release week of March 8th.
Settings
  • When restarting as admin, the settings now will reopen.
ARM64 Progress
  • Investigation on how we'll accomplish Settings with the XAML Island and WPF app.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.33.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.33.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-03-2021 10:07
submitter: Hotmailer

05-03-2021 • 10:07

10 Linkedin

Submitter: Hotmailer

Bron: Microsoft

+1snippa_x_killa
5 maart 2021 10:26
Wanneer is Microsoft van plan om dit standaard in windows 10 te zetten? Met mijn verticale display wilt hij namelijk geen tabladen naar boven en onder zetten. Alleen maar links en rechts.
+1Creesch
@snippa_x_killa5 maart 2021 10:37
Niet, powertoys zijn specifiek dat tools voor powerusers die voor de meeste gebruikers.
Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows 10 experience for greater productivity.
Als je er van gebruik wil maken moet je het dus gewoon zelf installeren.
+1snippa_x_killa
@Creesch5 maart 2021 10:46
Ja dat vond ik dus altijd al vervelend maar goed effe de nieuwe update checken dus.
+1the_stickie
@snippa_x_killa5 maart 2021 10:51
Het merendeel van de gebruikers is geen poweruser en heeft geen baat bij nog meer settings en opties. Voor een poweruser is het een eitje om deze tool te vinden en installeren/proberen als dat zinvol lijkt.
+1MicGlou
@Creesch5 maart 2021 10:47
Dat is niet echt een argument (imo)... Windows 10 zit vol met functionaliteit die de meeste gebruikers helemaal niet nodig hebben en/of gebruiken, nog niet eens gesproken over alle legacy rommel dat er nog steeds in zit.

Powertoys zal voor veel meer mensen interessant zijn, al is het alleen maar vanwege Fancyzones.
+1Creesch
@MicGlou5 maart 2021 10:49
Dat mag je tegen Microsoft vertellen :) Ik herhaal gewoon wat er op de powertoys github vermeld staat.
+1Ricofizz
@Creesch5 maart 2021 16:18
Zou het dan wel waarderen als dat als onder "Windows Features" zou hangen net zoals Hyper-V of WSL.
Lijkt mij de beste optie om dat te implementeren
+1joco
@Ricofizz6 maart 2021 08:01
Kunnen ze het dan wel makkelijk updaten?

Ik vind eigenlijk dat ze het in de window store moeten gooien, net als powershell 7.x
Ook daar als er een update is moet je de installer downloaden en dan uitvoeren..
0mischy
@joco7 maart 2021 00:46
Ik gebruik chocolatey om dit en PSCore te beheren, erg makkelijk
0Ricofizz
@joco8 maart 2021 08:50
Dat is inderdaad ook een goede optie, voor nu is het probleem naar mijn mening dat er niet gekozen word voor één platform om dit te delen. Maar daar is Windows/Microsoft dan ook bekend om :)

@mischy Ik ook ja, af en toe "choco upgrade -y all" en alles is weer up to date :D

