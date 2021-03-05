Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
FancyZones
- Updated overview links to be language agnostic to the docs site.
- 'First time load' experience. The hope is a quick, light way to learn about basic functionality. We have some more work to do and want to also use the same framework for teaching about updates as well.
- Localization corrections
File Explorer
- Adjusted editor UX based on feedback.
- New options to change zone activation algorithm.
PowerToys Run
- Improved how SVG images are previewed in the preview pane,
- @Aaron-Junker has created a proof of concept for using Monaco editor for previewing dev files. This will enable over 125+ file types.
Video Conference Mute (Experimental)
- Plugin Manager now is in settings. You can directly turn on / off, include items in general search, and change the action key!
- Improved support for additional window managers by abstracting out shell process calls.
- Fix for PT Run registering the hotkey on non-supported OS versions.
-
~will now act as the user home directory in Folder plugin.
- Service plugin has adjusted status messages
Settings
- Adjust video muting to leverage DirectShow.
- Goal is to have 0.34 experimental release week of March 8th.
ARM64 Progress
- When restarting as admin, the settings now will reopen.
- Investigation on how we'll accomplish Settings with the XAML Island and WPF app.