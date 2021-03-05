Microsoft heeft versie 89 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 89, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen door tabs die niet open staan in een staapstand te zetten. Verder kan de synchronisatiedata nu manueel worden gewist en is het selecteren van tekst in pdf-documenten verbeterd. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Taskbar and Start menu shortcut updates and fixes: Right-clicking the Microsoft Edge shortcut in the Start menu will now properly show the option to unpin Microsoft Edge from the taskbar when it’s pinned. Start layouts that include a taskbar configuration to pin Microsoft Edge to the taskbar will no longer result in a second Microsoft Edge shortcut getting pinned to the taskbar. Organizations using Windows Roaming Profiles will no longer see a blank white icon in place of the Microsoft Edge icon on the taskbar when their users log on to Windows.



Kiosk mode enables additional lockdown capabilities. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, we have added additional lockdown capabilities within kiosk mode to enable customers to get the job done in a productive and more secure experience. Learn more.

The Enterprise Mode Site List Manager tool will be available in the browser through the edge://compat page. You can use this tool to create, edit and export your site list XML for Internet Explorer mode on Microsoft Edge. You can enable access to this tool as needed through group policy. Learn More.

Improve browser performance with sleeping tabs. Sleeping tabs improves browser performance by putting inactive tabs to sleep to free up system resources like memory and CPU so active tabs or other applications can use them. Users can prevent sites from going to sleep and configure the length of time before an inactive tab goes to sleep. To keep users in their flow, there are also heuristics to prevent certain sites from going to sleep, such as intranet sites. This feature can be managed with group policies.

Reset your Microsoft Edge sync data in the cloud manually. We are introducing a way to reset your Microsoft Edge sync data from within the product. This ensures that your data is cleared from Microsoft services, as well as resolving certain product issues that previously required a support ticket.

Improvements to text selection experience within PDF documents. Users will begin to get a smoother and more consistent text selection experience across PDF documents opened in Microsoft Edge starting with version 89.

Date of birth field now supported in autofill. Today Microsoft Edge helps you save time and effort while filling out forms and creating accounts online by auto filling your data like addresses, names, phone numbers, etc. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, we are adding support for another field that you can have saved and auto-filled - date of birth. You can view, edit and delete this information anytime in your profile settings.

Seven new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added.

BrowsingDataLifetime - Browsing Data Lifetime Settings

MAMEnabled - Mobile App Management Enabled

DefinePreferredLanguages - Define an ordered list of preferred languages that websites should display in if the site supports the language

ShowRecommendationsEnabled - Allow recommendations and promotional notifications from Edge

PrintingAllowedBackgroundGraphicsModes - Restrict background graphics printing mode

PrintingBackgroundGraphicsDefault - Default background graphics printing mode

SmartActionsBlockList - Block smart actions for a list of services

The following policies are obsoleted.