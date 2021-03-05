Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 89.0.774.45

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 89 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 89, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen door tabs die niet open staan in een staapstand te zetten. Verder kan de synchronisatiedata nu manueel worden gewist en is het selecteren van tekst in pdf-documenten verbeterd. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Resolved issues
  • Taskbar and Start menu shortcut updates and fixes:
    • Right-clicking the Microsoft Edge shortcut in the Start menu will now properly show the option to unpin Microsoft Edge from the taskbar when it’s pinned.
    • Start layouts that include a taskbar configuration to pin Microsoft Edge to the taskbar will no longer result in a second Microsoft Edge shortcut getting pinned to the taskbar.
    • Organizations using Windows Roaming Profiles will no longer see a blank white icon in place of the Microsoft Edge icon on the taskbar when their users log on to Windows.
Feature updates
  • Kiosk mode enables additional lockdown capabilities. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, we have added additional lockdown capabilities within kiosk mode to enable customers to get the job done in a productive and more secure experience. Learn more.
  • The Enterprise Mode Site List Manager tool will be available in the browser through the edge://compat page. You can use this tool to create, edit and export your site list XML for Internet Explorer mode on Microsoft Edge. You can enable access to this tool as needed through group policy. Learn More.
  • Improve browser performance with sleeping tabs. Sleeping tabs improves browser performance by putting inactive tabs to sleep to free up system resources like memory and CPU so active tabs or other applications can use them. Users can prevent sites from going to sleep and configure the length of time before an inactive tab goes to sleep. To keep users in their flow, there are also heuristics to prevent certain sites from going to sleep, such as intranet sites. This feature can be managed with group policies.
  • Reset your Microsoft Edge sync data in the cloud manually. We are introducing a way to reset your Microsoft Edge sync data from within the product. This ensures that your data is cleared from Microsoft services, as well as resolving certain product issues that previously required a support ticket.
  • Improvements to text selection experience within PDF documents. Users will begin to get a smoother and more consistent text selection experience across PDF documents opened in Microsoft Edge starting with version 89.
  • Date of birth field now supported in autofill. Today Microsoft Edge helps you save time and effort while filling out forms and creating accounts online by auto filling your data like addresses, names, phone numbers, etc. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 89, we are adding support for another field that you can have saved and auto-filled - date of birth. You can view, edit and delete this information anytime in your profile settings.
New policies

Seven new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added.

Obsoleted policies

The following policies are obsoleted.

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 89.0.774.45
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

05-03-2021 09:23
20 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

05-03-2021 • 09:23

20 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
-120020+116+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2lolgast
5 maart 2021 09:54
Niet onbelangrijk. Deze update (versie 89) bevat de fix voor CVE-2021-21166:
https://msrc.microsoft.co...nerability/CVE-2021-21166
+1Bose321
5 maart 2021 09:48
Hoe zit het met verticale tabs? Dat lees ik in de 88.x release, maar dat heb ik nu pas sinds 89.x op 2 machines.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bose321 op 5 maart 2021 09:49]

+1Dyco
@Bose3215 maart 2021 13:11
Zit er in hoor. Knopje linksboven in het scherm.
+1Bose321
@Dyco5 maart 2021 13:23
Ik zeg ook dat ik het heb, maar ik lees het niet in deze changelog terug. Maar dat is dus verschil met dev en stable zoals afterburn aangaf.
+1afterburn
@Bose3215 maart 2021 10:24
Zit er pas met 89 in de stable channel van Edge.
+1city17
5 maart 2021 14:41
Wat is nu het voordeel van die verticale tabs? Aangezien de bovenste balk (waar normaal de tabs staan) niet weggaat win je toch helemaal geen ruimte? Zie het voordeel daardoor niet echt.
+1Loller1

@city175 maart 2021 19:15
Tab labels kunnen volledig getoond worden ookal heb je veel tabs open. Ook; er gaat een optie komen om de bovenste balk te verbergen als verticale tabs aan staat in een komende update. Staat momenteel op de planning.
+1city17
@Loller15 maart 2021 19:22
Ah, goed nieuws. Dan lijkt het me inderdaad een fijne toevoeging! Alleen de volledige labels zien vind ik niet zo heel handig, je moet nog steeds mouseover doen en als je dat doet bij horizontale tabs zie je ook de volledige titel.
+1Batch
5 maart 2021 12:43
Microsoft lijkt Edge nu automatisch te starten als je Windows start. Ik kwam er achter, omdat mijn opschoonbatch die ik elke dag gebruik niet meer werkt. Bestanden van Edge zijn al in gebruik als Windows net vers gestart is. In de Run sectie in de registry is bij mij dit toegevoegd:

MicrosoftEdgeAutoLaunch_674D59DA6054D41F6237328525BBA861 met de waarde

"C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\msedge.exe" --no-startup-window /prefetch:5

in

\\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
+1ggj87
@Batch5 maart 2021 12:55
Dat zal denk ik de start up boost zijn
0danny tweakers
@Batch8 maart 2021 17:24
Dat heb ik (spijtig genoeg) ook vastgesteld dat Edge nu automatisch start wanneer Windows opstart. Iets waar ik niet naar gevraagd had en ook het nut niet van inzie. Ik kwam het per toeval te weten toen ik Wise Disk Cleaner startte. Kreeg dan als melding dat Edge actief was en moest bevestigen voor het af te sluiten voor Wise Disk wou verder doen.

Mocht iemand weten hoe ik er kan voor zorgen dat Edge niet vanzelf opstart en dit zowel voor een Win 7 als Win 10 PC is dat ten zeerste welkom !

[Reactie gewijzigd door danny tweakers op 8 maart 2021 18:01]

+1ggj87
5 maart 2021 09:27
Ik zag net dat een pc de startup boost kreeg maar bij andere nog niet. Hopelijk komt dat ook snel bij de volgende update er standaard bij want dat is wel een goede feature :)
+1PdeBie
5 maart 2021 10:59
Als je Edge al gepinned had voordat je deze versie installeert en je opent een nieuwe browser selecteert hij nu een nieuw profiel. Je zal dus eerst moeten switchen naar je bestaande profiel (als je die hebt) en Edge opnieuw moeten pinnen aan je taskbar.
0afterburn
@PdeBie5 maart 2021 15:27
Is hier niet gebeurt.
+1Wouterie
5 maart 2021 11:39
Ik vind het wel een fijne browser en het haalt vooral de noodzaak weg om als eerste een echte browser op Windows te moeten installeren ;)
+1syg13
5 maart 2021 14:42
Ik vind het geen fijne update.
Nu heb ik ineens Edge profile 1 op mijn bureaublad staan en de normale edge.

Als ik de normale edge start moet ik die helemaal opnieuw instellen.
Als ik de edge profile 1 opstart heb ik mijn normale ingestelde edge terug.
Dus nu de Microsoft edge snelkoppeling verwijderd, en uit de taakbalk verwijderd.
En de Edge profile 1 op bureaublad laten staan en toegevoegd aan de taakbalk.
Hoef ik tenminste niet meer opnieuw in te stellen op mijn eigen Windows account.
Beetje rare update vind ik het dan.
0Juanchurch
5 maart 2021 12:43
Volgens mij ondersteund Edge geen Linux
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Juanchurch5 maart 2021 13:02
Deze versie inderdaad niet, maar er zijn wel preview builds.
+1tvtech
@Drobanir5 maart 2021 17:06
helaas kunnen deze nog steeds niet inloggen op je Office 365 en gewone Micrsosoft accounts waardoor sync tussen Windows en Linux niet werkt.
0danny tweakers
11 maart 2021 20:54
Zoals Batch ook schrijft heb ik ook zelf vastgesteld dat Edge nu automatisch mee opstart wanneer Windows opstart. Iets waar ik niet naar gevraagd had en ook het nut niet van inzie. Ik kwam het per toeval te weten toen ik Wise Disk Cleaner startte. Kreeg dan als melding dat Edge actief was en moest bevestigen voor het af te sluiten voor Wise Disk wou verder doen.
Ook wanneer je Edge afsluit blijven er volgens Windows taakbeheer nog vele processen van Edge verder draaien en ze gebruiken bovendien ook nog veel geheugen.

Mocht iemand weten hoe ik er kan voor zorgen dat Edge niet vanzelf opstart en tevens alle processen beeindigd wanner je Edge beeindigd (alls vensters afsluit dus) en dit zowel voor een Win 7 als Win 10 PC is dat ten zeerste welkom !

[Reactie gewijzigd door danny tweakers op 11 maart 2021 20:55]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

