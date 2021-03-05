Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.54.1 uitgebracht en sinds versie 1.53.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Update 1.54.1 addresses an issue with an extension dependency
Some of the key highlights in version 1.54 include:
- Jupyter Extension cannot use Proposed API in Stable VS Code #118124
- Apple Silicon builds - VS Code is now available in stable for Apple Silicon.
- Accessibility improvements - Better word navigation on Windows and roles for views and buttons.
- Persistent terminal processes - Local terminal processes are restored on window reload.
- Product Icon Themes - Personalize your VS Code icon imagery with Product Icon Themes.
- Timeline view improvements - Compare changes across Git history timeline entries.
- Auto reload Notebooks - Notebooks automatically reload when their file changes on disk.
- Remote ports table view - Remote ports now shown in a table widget.
- Brackets extensions - Use Brackets keyboard shortcuts in VS Code.
- Troubleshooting extensions blog post - Learn to troubleshoot extensions using extension bisect.