Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.54.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.54.1 uitgebracht en sinds versie 1.53.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Update 1.54.1 addresses an issue with an extension dependency
  • Jupyter Extension cannot use Proposed API in Stable VS Code #118124
Some of the key highlights in version 1.54 include:
  • Apple Silicon builds - VS Code is now available in stable for Apple Silicon.
  • Accessibility improvements - Better word navigation on Windows and roles for views and buttons.
  • Persistent terminal processes - Local terminal processes are restored on window reload.
  • Product Icon Themes - Personalize your VS Code icon imagery with Product Icon Themes.
  • Timeline view improvements - Compare changes across Git history timeline entries.
  • Auto reload Notebooks - Notebooks automatically reload when their file changes on disk.
  • Remote ports table view - Remote ports now shown in a table widget.
  • Brackets extensions - Use Brackets keyboard shortcuts in VS Code.
  • Troubleshooting extensions blog post - Learn to troubleshoot extensions using extension bisect.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.54.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 05-03-2021 09:07
3 • submitter: guidogast

05-03-2021 • 09:07

3 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (3)

+1bliksemsss
5 maart 2021 09:13
Mooi, nu ook beschikbaar voor Apple Silicon!
Al moet je deze wel handmatig opnieuw downloaden en installeren, komt dus niet mee met de auto-updates!
+1rbr320
@bliksemsss5 maart 2021 09:26
Dat is toch logisch aangezien het de eerste versie is die op de Apple M1 processor draait?
+1bliksemsss
@rbr3205 maart 2021 09:44
klopt, al beseft misschien niet iedereen dat

