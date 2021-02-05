Serif heeft versie 1.9 van Affinity uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.9 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Expect big performance gains when working with large complex vector documents in all apps as well as much faster IDML import in Publisher.

Match attributes such as fill color, stroke color, stroke weight, transparency, blend mode or shape type by selecting all objects in your document. It’s a huge timesaver and great workflow improvement.

It’s now possible to flag your imported PDFs for PDF passthrough. This ensures that the file will be a perfect representation of the original PDF when exporting, regardless of whether you have the embedded fonts installed or not.

We’ve made use of hardware acceleration on both the macOS and iPad versions of Affinity for some time (including being some of the first apps to optimise for the new Apple M1 chips). Now, Windows users can experience these large performance boosts too with up to 10x faster performance on pixel-based tasks like filter effects, adjustments and painting. Requires Windows 10 (April 2020 update or later) with a Direct3D feature level 12.0 capable card.

Collate your document alongside all used image and font resources into a folder. This can then be easily transferred to another system to aid collaboration or for print production.

We’ve now added the SerifLabs RAW engine to Affinity Photo for iPad to ensure consistency between how RAW files are developed on desktop and iPad. This allows for better noise reduction and manual lens corrections, and also gives you more cropping flexibility. We’ve also updated our library to support the latest cameras.

Effortlessly add a contour to any object or increase the width of single open curves with this powerful new tool. An easy way to create abstract shapes or an offset path — great for various architectural purposes or for making a logo or print file for a sticker.

Liquify operations can now be done non-destructively or applied over the top of a load of layers rather than just on a single pixel layer.

Easily integrate text and image links into your document by merging from an external data source (Text/CSV, JSON and Excel files are currently supported). Perfect for creating certificates, business cards, badges, tickets, form letters, envelopes and catalogues.

You can now create text on a path in Affinity Photo, just like you can in Designer and Publisher. The path can be created from any line, curve or shape drawn using any of the line or shape tools and allows you to explore a whole range of diverse typographical designs.

You can now link resources in Designer and Photo just like you can in Publisher, opening up collaborative workflow possibilities and reducing document file sizes.

Organize layers more efficiently by selecting all objects of a certain type (all symbols, all pixel layers, any shapes without a stroke, etc) within your document to make editing them even easier.

Previously, there wasn’t a direct way to edit the content of a spare channel, but now you can isolate, edit and duplicate spare channels with a simple click or touch.

Instead of remaining embedded within the document, any pixel layers you have in Affinity Publisher can now be converted to an image, which can also now be linked or packaged as a resource.

This new feature opens up creative and practical techniques like correcting color casts, enhancing infrared imagery and augmenting live filters.

You now have the ability to link your apps with your Affinity account and download all of your content from the store directly to your apps. All purchased content will show up in your linked apps once you complete the download, ready for you to use even when you’re offline.

In addition to our already amazing PSD handling, when placing a PSD, Affinity Publisher now uses the flattened bitmap representation in the file rather than interpreting the file content itself. This will provide much better results without needing to have the correct fonts installed. You can still choose to edit the layers of the placed PSD should you wish.