Software-update: Affinity Suite 1.9

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 1.9 van Affinity uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over versie 1.9 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Performance improvements

Expect big performance gains when working with large complex vector documents in all apps as well as much faster IDML import in Publisher.

Select Same

Match attributes such as fill color, stroke color, stroke weight, transparency, blend mode or shape type by selecting all objects in your document. It’s a huge timesaver and great workflow improvement.

PDF passthrough (desktop only)

It’s now possible to flag your imported PDFs for PDF passthrough. This ensures that the file will be a perfect representation of the original PDF when exporting, regardless of whether you have the embedded fonts installed or not.

Windows GPU acceleration

We’ve made use of hardware acceleration on both the macOS and iPad versions of Affinity for some time (including being some of the first apps to optimise for the new Apple M1 chips). Now, Windows users can experience these large performance boosts too with up to 10x faster performance on pixel-based tasks like filter effects, adjustments and painting. Requires Windows 10 (April 2020 update or later) with a Direct3D feature level 12.0 capable card.

Package (desktop only)

Collate your document alongside all used image and font resources into a folder. This can then be easily transferred to another system to aid collaboration or for print production.

RAW improvements

We’ve now added the SerifLabs RAW engine to Affinity Photo for iPad to ensure consistency between how RAW files are developed on desktop and iPad. This allows for better noise reduction and manual lens corrections, and also gives you more cropping flexibility. We’ve also updated our library to support the latest cameras.

Contour tool

Effortlessly add a contour to any object or increase the width of single open curves with this powerful new tool. An easy way to create abstract shapes or an offset path — great for various architectural purposes or for making a logo or print file for a sticker.

Add live liquify layer

Liquify operations can now be done non-destructively or applied over the top of a load of layers rather than just on a single pixel layer.

Data merge

Easily integrate text and image links into your document by merging from an external data source (Text/CSV, JSON and Excel files are currently supported). Perfect for creating certificates, business cards, badges, tickets, form letters, envelopes and catalogues.

Add path text

You can now create text on a path in Affinity Photo, just like you can in Designer and Publisher. The path can be created from any line, curve or shape drawn using any of the line or shape tools and allows you to explore a whole range of diverse typographical designs.

Linked images and resource manager (desktop only)

You can now link resources in Designer and Photo just like you can in Publisher, opening up collaborative workflow possibilities and reducing document file sizes.

Select Object

Organize layers more efficiently by selecting all objects of a certain type (all symbols, all pixel layers, any shapes without a stroke, etc) within your document to make editing them even easier.

Edit spare channels as layers

Previously, there wasn’t a direct way to edit the content of a spare channel, but now you can isolate, edit and duplicate spare channels with a simple click or touch.

Convert pixel layer to image node

Instead of remaining embedded within the document, any pixel layers you have in Affinity Publisher can now be converted to an image, which can also now be linked or packaged as a resource.

New divide blend mode

This new feature opens up creative and practical techniques like correcting color casts, enhancing infrared imagery and augmenting live filters.

Content sync of store purchases

You now have the ability to link your apps with your Affinity account and download all of your content from the store directly to your apps. All purchased content will show up in your linked apps once you complete the download, ready for you to use even when you’re offline.

Flattened bitmap representation used for all PSD files

In addition to our already amazing PSD handling, when placing a PSD, Affinity Publisher now uses the flattened bitmap representation in the file rather than interpreting the file content itself. This will provide much better results without needing to have the correct fonts installed. You can still choose to edit the layers of the placed PSD should you wish.

Versienummer 1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/photo/#buy
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-02-2021 09:10
78 • submitter: Luuk2015

05-02-2021 • 09:10

78 Linkedin

Submitter: Luuk2015

Bron: Serif

Update-historie

09-03 Affinity Suite 1.10.5 5
26-10 Affinity Suite 1.10.3 10
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10.1 5
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10 45
03-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9.2 4
02-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9 78

Lees meer

Affinity Photo

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (78)

-Moderatie-faq
-178078+131+24+30Ongemodereerd42
Wijzig sortering
+2Anoniem: 617899
5 februari 2021 09:28
Ik zou graag willen zien dat ze ook voor Linux gaan ontwikkelen. De berichten die ik daarover heb gelezen zijn helaas niet positief.
+1PageFault
@Anoniem: 6178995 februari 2021 10:00
Zou mooi zijn, maar het aantal mensen die Linux gebruiken op een desktop zijn close to zero. Zolang dat percentage niet boven de 20 a 30% komt, gaat er niemand voor ontwikkelen ben ik bang :(
+2Cergorach
@PageFault5 februari 2021 10:39
Zelfs als het percentage boven de 20-30% komt, dan nog is de kans klein. De doelgroep van deze software is niet computer gebruikers, dat is computer gebruikers die bezig zijn met grafisch/ontwerp/publishing. Zelfs met een 20-30% marktaandeel zal Linux zonder concurrentie nooit daar een grote userbase hebben die direct Affinity software aanschaft.

En vergeet niet dat de Mac maar zo tegen/rond de 3% markt aandeel zit, waar het wel voor beschikbaar is, maar dat heeft een klassieke basis in de grafische industrie. Maar waarschijnlijk de grootste factor is dat ze zowel voor iOS/iPadOS als MacOS ontwikkelen en niet voor Android of Linux. Windows is waar Serif in is begonnen (makers van Affinity software).

Wat trouwens wel bijzonder is is dat Affinity Designer effectief de opvolger was van DrawPlus (welke wel voor Linux en Windows werd gemaakt, maar niet voor Mac). Affinity Designer was initieel ook een pure OSX application. Pas nadat ze ook een versie voor Windows hebben gemaakt, hebben ze DrawPlus de nek omgedraaid.

Ik vermoed dat Serif dan ook historische data heeft waarom ze niet voor Linux gaan ontwikkelen.
+1Eonfge
@Cergorach5 februari 2021 12:52
Onderschat ook niet de principiële houding van veel Linux gebruikers. Ik ben bereid om niet-vrije software te draaien in mijn vrije tijd (videogames dus) maar ik ben heel blij dat mijn carrière niet onlosmakelijk verbonden is aan een Adobe, Autodesk of Apple product.

Ik zou graag dit soort software op Linux zien zodat andere gebruikers de stap naar Linux makkelijker kunnen maken, maar voor de meeste Linux gebruikers is het totaal niet interessant.

Tot slot is er nog het vendor-locking argument. Waarom zouden de Adobe's van deze wereld gebruikers tegemoet komen met een Linux versie? Je mag ze op jouw blote knieen danken als ze de kosten dit jaar niet met 10% verhogen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 5 februari 2021 16:11]

+1The-Real-Finn
@Eonfge5 februari 2021 16:06
Ze mogen ons op hun blote knietjes danken dat we elk jaar massa's zuur verdiende centjes over de balk kieperen om daar een shittie stukje software voor te moeten gebruiken omdat idereen in de grafische industrie in dezelfde lock-in zit.

"Sorry, ik kon het bestand niet openen want jij gebruikt geen industry standard software"

Kijk eens naar de ontwikkeling van GIMP, LibreOffice, Blender en Inkscape. Dan weet je wat er mogelijk is.

de Kathedraal of de Marktplaats ...
+2Cergorach
@The-Real-Finn5 februari 2021 21:43
Het is tegenwoordig een heel stuk minder erg dan vroeger (~25 jaar geleden), toen waren de prijzen voor veel van dat soort software significant hoger (in verhouding) dan tegenwoordig. Juist Adobe heeft er voor gezorgd dat bv. een Quarkxpress werd vervangen door een InDesign als de defacto standaard. Je mag Adobe dan een ruk bedrijf vinden, Quark was veel erger! Daarnaast de ontwikkeling van de pdf standaard, welke ervoor zorgde dat als je applicatie maar nette pdfs produceerde volgens de standaard, dan kon de drukker drukken (editen in de pdf is heel lang een issue geweest).

En de Creative Cloud is imho ook goedkoper dan een volledige Creative Suite die je netjes bijhield (elke 12-18 maanden). Wat je nu krijgt voor je €50/maand (ex. btw.) betaalde je vroeger bijna €3000 voor. En dan weer upgrade kosten een jaar of anderhalf later. En heb je zakelijk geen Adobe nodig omdat je geen bestanden uitwisselt met andere bedrijven op dat niveau, dan kan je prima aan alternatieven. Echter Adobe kijkt heel goed naar de zakelijke markt, je kan een hoop heel makkelijk automatiseren zonder te hoeven kunnen programmeren. Wat significant tijd scheelt en daarmee geld.

De drie Affinity pakketten kunnen een deel van de Creative Suite vervangen, heel mooi spul en zeker met de regelmatige aanbiedingen absoluut niet duur. Zelfs volle prijs is dat minder dan een maandje volle creative suite. Maar echt niet iedereen is zo mooi en zo netjes! Laatst via Humble Bundle wat Corel software voor weinig kunnen scoren, in dit geval was ik zeer benieuwd naar Corel Painter 2020. Als je de applicatie opstart en afsluit wordt je elke keer weer geconfronteerd met reclame om te upgraden naar de 2021 versie. Er wordt zelfs standaard meuk mee geïnstalleerd dat zelfs als je Corel Painter niet heb draaien, je alsnog reclame popups krijgt. Daarnaast start het echt tergend langzaam op ivm. met de concurrentie (zelfs ivm. Photoshop). Ik sta zelfs op het punt om de zooi te deinstalleren, de motivatie ermee verder te spelen is mij geheel ontgaan!
+1BeosBeing
@PageFault5 februari 2021 10:28
Zolang dat percentage niet boven de 20 a 30% komt, gaat er niemand voor ontwikkelen ben ik bang :(
Dan nog niet want dan installeer je Darktable, Rawtherapee of Gimp.
+1bzzzt
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 11:03
En daar heb je de andere reden dat Linux niet zo populair is bij de commerciële jongens: je moet concurreren met gratis software die voor veel mensen ook al voldoet...
+1BeosBeing
@bzzzt5 februari 2021 11:25
En daar heb je de andere reden dat Linux niet zo populair is bij de commerciële jongens: je moet concurreren met gratis software die voor veel mensen ook al voldoet...
Klopt, al heeft Gimp wel een dusdanige leercurve dat veel mensen dit toch niet als bruikbaar zien, die gaan dan bv Photoshop op Linux draaien. Wel vreemd overigens dat je wordt doodgegooid met boeken - op alle niveau's en cursussen over die commerciële pakketten maar dat die er voor de vrije software niet zijn.

Maar alle drie werken ook op Windows. Er is zelfs GimpShop, al wordt dat voor Windows niet zo consequent onderhouden (voor Linux iets beter)

Wel is het zo dat ook voor professionals ze, als ze hun workflow er op afstemmen die pakketten ook al voldoen - het grootste probleem is dat bedrijven vaak bestanden in de bestandsformaten van de commerciële pakketten verwachten, hetzelfde probleem als met Ms Office dus.
+1bzzzt
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 13:19
Als je op "gimp" zoekt bij een bekende Nederlandse on-line boekenverkoper krijg je 5 pagina's met boeken (okee, er gaan er 1 of 2 over BDSM, maar de meeste refereren naar het softwarepakket ;) )

Voordeel van de Photoshop bestanden is wel dat ze iets beter begrepen worden en er vrij veel software is die er op redelijk nette manier mee overweg kan.
+1BeosBeing
@bzzzt5 februari 2021 13:46
Als je op "gimp" zoekt bij een bekende Nederlandse on-line boekenverkoper krijg je 5 pagina's met boeken
Dat is nieuw voor mij, maar inderdaad daar moet je wel naar zoeken, en reclame voor de andere zie je overal. En probeer maar eens aan een-of-ander lesinstituut (LOI, NTI, e.d. een cursus te vinden)

Voordeel van de Photoshop bestanden is wel dat ze iets beter begrepen worden en er vrij veel software is die er op redelijk nette manier mee overweg kan.
[/quote]
0bzzzt
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 13:54
Gimp zit natuurlijk wat meer in de hobbyhoek, dus zullen bedrijven daar niet snel naar vragen. Dus zal de vraag bij de lesinstituten niet al te groot zijn.
0BeosBeing
@bzzzt5 februari 2021 13:59
Gimp zit natuurlijk wat meer in de hobbyhoek, dus zullen bedrijven daar niet snel naar vragen. Dus zal de vraag bij de lesinstituten niet al te groot zijn.
De meeste reclames die ik zie van dat soort lesbedrijven zitten ook in de hobbyhoek. Dus het is juist apart dat daar zoveel Photoshop-cursussen bij zitten. Van het echte creatieve werk, Lightroom, of Cubase zie je echter ook geen cursussen.
0Qalo
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 23:30
Klopt, al heeft Gimp wel een dusdanige leercurve dat veel mensen... [KNIP]
Leercurve is niet eens het argument waarom veel mensen GIMP niet willen gebruiken. Of Inkscape. Of zelfs LibreOffice Draw. Mensen (het zijn maar rare wezens) willen er geen tijd aan besteden om het te leren omdat ze er niet voor betaald hebben. Fotobewerkingssoftware - als voorbeeld - heeft standaard een stijle leercurve, ongeacht of dit open- of closed source is, betaalde of gratis software is, et cetera.

Heb je de software gekocht (en dergelijke software is meestal wel een flinke hap uit je maandelijkse inkomen qua prijs), dan zullen mensen kostte wat kost het programma willen leren te doorgronden. En het maakt dan ook niet uit hoe lang ze er over moeten doen om het programma te doorgronden. Ze hebben er immers voor betaald, dus zou het weggegooid geld zijn (is het argument). Anders is het met gratis software: zit er een knopje op de verkeerde plek, of moeten ze iets langer kloten om iets voor elkaar te krijgen, of het kost tijd om iets uit te vogelen, dan haken ze al snel af. Of de software verder uitstekend is voor de doeleinde doet er niet meer aan af: er zit, omdat er niet voor betaald is, geen waarde aan deze software. En dus doet het geen "pijn" als je het terzijde legt. Dát is het verschil.

Ik heb ook ooit door deze "zure appel" heen moeten bijten toen ik Windows afzwoer als mijn dagelijkse driver. Ik moest en zou alle alternatieve software op Linux uitvogelen, hoe lang ik er ook over zou doen om het me eigen te maken. Ik heb er nooit spijt van gehad, want ik ben volstrekt onafhankelijk geworden van elk betaald softwarepakket die ik ooit heb gebruikt. Zowel in mijn privéleven als voor mijn werk. En hetgeen ik produceer doet niet onder voor wat men met peperdure software gemaakt wordt.

Kort samengevat: gratis software = meteen aan de kant als iets niet bevalt. Betaalde software = kostte wat kost uitvinden hoe het pakket werkt (want anders weggegooid geld!)
0BeosBeing
@Qalo6 februari 2021 22:51
Goede analyse, maar ook slechts één van de factoren.
0Qalo
@BeosBeing7 februari 2021 14:01
Misschien één van de factoren, maar wel één die grotendeels bepaalt hoe mensen ermee omgaan. Ik denk dat het een significante rol speelt bij de beoordeling van het gebruiken van gratis of niet-gratis uitgegeven software.

Je ziet het ook bij Linux en MacOS: Als men een Appletje koopt, dan zijn mensen méér dan bereid om het systeem eigen te maken en er tijd in te steken. Er is immers een flinke klap geld aan uitgegeven, dus men neemt die moeite om het allemaal uit te vogelen. Doen ze hetzelfde met een Linux-distro en ze moeten "moeite" doen om het uit te vogelen, dan is het al snel: "Nou, het werkt niet zoals ik gewend ben. Geef mij mijn Windows maar weer!" Want tja, Linux heeft geen pak geld gekost, dus kun je het ook weer snel terzijde schuiven.

Zelfs in mijn familie heb ik weleens op hun oude laptop Linux geïnstalleerd (vaak Linux Mint, vanwege de gebruiksvriendelijkheid ervan). Ondanks dat het verder uitstekend werkte werd al snel de poeplap getrokken voor tóch een nieuwe laptop. Want tja... Windows zijn ze gewend. Dan is dat ineens wél een issue. Als ze een Apple-bak hadden moeten kopen zouden ze die niet snel terzijde hebben geschoven om maar weer terug naar Windows te gaan.

Geld en "waarde" spelen wel degelijk een grote rol bij software. Software wordt door het gros beoordeeld op de prijswaarde, en in veel mindere mate in de functionaliteit. ;)
0PageFault
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 13:32
Darktable is best wel traag t.o.v. de Windows en macOS commerciele tegenhangers. Ik heb heel erg veel met de Gimp en de 32 bits variant CinePaint gewerkt, maar zelfs de recente versies waarbij de UI flink op de schop is gegaan (in positieve zin!) zijn kansloos t.o.v. Photoshop in heel snel en effectief je zaken te doen. Voor incidenteel gebruik is het prima, voor fanatiek retoucheren word je er depressief van.

Lightroom gebruik ik al heel lang niet meer, daar heb ik PhaseOne Capture One voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PageFault op 5 februari 2021 13:32]

0BeosBeing
@PageFault5 februari 2021 13:53
Darktable is best wel traag t.o.v. de Windows en macOS commerciele tegenhangers. Ik heb heel erg veel met de Gimp en de 32 bits variant CinePaint gewerkt, maar zelfs de recente versies waarbij de UI flink op de schop is gegaan (in positieve zin!) zijn kansloos t.o.v. Photoshop in heel snel en effectief je zaken te doen.
Voor een heel groot deel is het gewenning.
Lightroom gebruik ik al heel lang niet meer, daar heb ik PhaseOne Capture One voor.
Van Lightroom weet ik dat het een van de weinige is die echt is ingericht op DAM, op het beheren van de fotocollectie, en daarnaast pas bewerker is, de meeste andere zijn goede bewerkers maar missen de beheersmodule. Een fotobrowser zoals Irfanview of XnView is in die zin ook te weinig beheersapplicatie.
Capture One weet ik eigenlijk te weinig van, als bewerker en RAW-ontwikkelaar is die best goed, voor Fuji X-trans zowiezo al beter dan de Adobe meuk, maar hoe het met de beheersfuncties zit weet ik eigenlijk niet.
0PageFault
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 13:58
Ik ben PaintShop Pro, Photoshop en Cinepaint alledrie heel erg gewend, dus ik weet wat het is om al deze pakketten heftig te retoucheren. Geloof me, in Photoshop ben je 5x zo snel klaar.

Lightroom is op zich een prachttool, maar CaptureOne haal ik (zonder zelf wat te doen) betere resultaten uit. Ook de hardware acceleratie werkt daar wel en het beheer van grote collecties vind ik vergelijkbaar met Lightroom.

Apple had ooit Aperture, maar daar hebben ze de stekker uitgetrokken. Op zich jammer.
0BeosBeing
@PageFault5 februari 2021 14:28
Ik ben PaintShop Pro, Photoshop en Cinepaint alledrie heel erg gewend, dus ik weet wat het is om al deze pakketten heftig te retoucheren. Geloof me, in Photoshop ben je 5x zo snel klaar.
Het hangt er er een beetje vanaf wat voor werkzaamheden je bedoelt, als het echt puur om retoucheren gaat heb je misschien gelijk.
Lightroom is op zich een prachttool, maar CaptureOne haal ik (zonder zelf wat te doen) betere resultaten uit.
Daar heb je het dus ook over het bewerken. Zoals ik aangaf is de voornaamste reden om Lightroom te gebruiken in plaats van een andere (naast gewenning) de beheersfuncties.
Ook de hardware acceleratie werkt daar wel en het beheer van grote collecties vind ik vergelijkbaar met Lightroom.
Ok, dus dat is dan daarin beter uitgewerkt als zo goed als alle andere fotosoftware, die eigenlijk altijd of een imageviewer is (Irfanview, XNview, Faststone, ACDSee, F-Spot, Gwenview, Shotwell, ...), een Exif-viewer/editor is, of een pure raw-ontwikkelaar bewerker is (Rawtherapee, Silkypix, Aftershot Pro, Nikon Capture NX-D, Sony Image Data Converter, Iridient Developer, Canon Cinema RAW) een pure bewerker (PaintShop Pro, Photoshop, Gimp) of een combinatie van de laatste twee; RAW-import en bewerken.
De combinatie van organiseren/beheren zit maar in een handjevol, zoals Picassa, Lightroom Capoture One,
Apple had ooit Aperture, maar daar hebben ze de stekker uitgetrokken. Op zich jammer.
Ja, als ze dat hadden gediversifieerd, naar Windows en/of andere platforms, dan hadden ze het daar Adobe toch wel behoorlijk lastig mee gemaakt.
0PageFault
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 14:46
Eigenlijk in bijna alle functies in Photoshop sneller en we hebben het heel vaak gebruikt om dingen te automatiseren.

Lightroom (en CaptureOne) lenen zich heel erg goed in bepaalde bewerkingen (niet zijnde die-hard retoucheren) op meerdere of heel veel images. Dat zou je in Photoshop/GIMP/Affinity Photo dagen kosten aan handelingen en dat kan binnen 1 minuut met Lightroom/CaptureOne. Denk aan color correction, omzetten naar zwart-wit, croppen, rechtzetten, local adjustments etc etc.

Picasa is toch al in 2015 begraven door Google? DarkTable, LightZone, Luminar en RawTherapee hebben ook allemaal een organizer. XnView MP ook trouwens.

Aperture is heel lang populairder geweest dan Lightroom op macOS, maar blijkbaar wogen de kosten nog op tegen de baten. Jammer, was echt wel een gedegen concurrent.
0BeosBeing
@PageFault5 februari 2021 15:46
Picasa is toch al in 2015 begraven door Google?
Ja, maar het was toen met Lightroom de enige die er iets aan deed, en er zijn dus nog steeds mensen die het gebruiken, zie één van de andere reageerders op deze pagina..
DarkTable, LightZone, Luminar en RawTherapee hebben ook allemaal een organizer.
DarkTable heb ik nog niet echt kunnen proberen.
LightZone is wel goed, maar de ontwikkeling staat dacht ik, al sinds 2010/2012 zo goed als stil - ik loop blijkbaar achter want volgens Wikipedia hoeft er sinds juni niet meer voor de download geregistreerd te worden en wordt het nu onder BSD-licentie uitgegeven, echter op https://lightzoneproject.org/downloads vind ik geen links, en er wordt alleen verwezen naar GitHub voor de source-code packages. Daar vind ik voor Windows eigenlijk alleen oktober 2013, en dan nog moet je zelf compileren.
Luminar ken ik ook nog niet, maar fotobeheer, is meer dan alleen een ingebouwde browser/organiser. Je moet vanuit de beheersmodule dus ook kunnen taggen, de editor opstarten, de raw-conversie starten, rommel kunnen wissen, bijhouden wat alles bij elkaar hoort enzovoorts.
XnView MP ook trouwens.
XnView is eigenlijk niet veel meer dan een viewer en browser, en ondersteund niet het verplaatsen van bestanden, geen koppeling met raw-conversie, houdt niet bij wat bij elkaar hoort, en zoals ik al aangaf, heeft het toch wat onhebbelijkheidjes.
Aperture is heel lang populairder geweest dan Lightroom op macOS, maar blijkbaar wogen de kosten nog op tegen de baten.
Wat bedoel je? Voor Apple zelf, voor de macOS-gebruikers? Of bedoel je "niet" ipv "nog".
Wat je ook moet realiseren is de drang/dwang vanuit de professionele gebruikersgemeenschap. Die gebruikt vrijwel overal Adobe en vereist dat van hun leveranciers, net zoals het bedrijfsleven overal Microsoft Office gebruikt en je raar aangekeken wordt als je een OpenOffice document of Spreadsheet opstuurt.
0Qalo
@PageFault5 februari 2021 23:33
Ik ben PaintShop Pro, Photoshop en Cinepaint alledrie heel erg gewend, dus ik weet wat het is om al deze pakketten heftig te retoucheren. Geloof me, in Photoshop ben je 5x zo snel klaar.
En ik heb dat dus met GIMP. Wat BeosBeing dus al zegt: kwestie van gewenning. Niets meer en niets minder. ;)
0PageFault
@Qalo6 februari 2021 20:15
Niet alleen gewenning, na bijna 20 jaar kan ik gimp/cinepaint echt wel dromen....
+1yorroy
@Anoniem: 6178995 februari 2021 09:43
Weinig kans. Adobe ziet daar kennelijk ook geen brood in want hun suite is daarvoor ook niet beschikbaar.

De ontwikkel- en onderhoudskosten zullen in verhouding wel te hoog zijn om Linux ook fatsoenlijk te ondersteunen.

Overigens heb een een tijd geleden een 90 dagen trial van Affinity Photo geïnstalleerd en moet zeggen dat het een erg fijn programma is om mee te werken.

Als je geen haast hebt loont het overigens even aanbiedingen af te wachten. De apps zijn regelmatig voor 30-50% in de aanbieding

[Reactie gewijzigd door yorroy op 5 februari 2021 10:00]

+1noes
@yorroy5 februari 2021 10:07
Nu ook, zag ik net :)
0Tourmaline
@yorroy6 februari 2021 18:33
Waarom zou je ervoor ontwikkelen als er al een programma is waaronder je windows applicaties kunt draaien in Linux. Andersom kun je Linux ook al draaien onder Windows.
+2debom
5 februari 2021 12:12
Prijs technisch zijn het top applicaties. Ik heb ze alle drie en hoewel in hoofdlijnen de werking vergelijkbaar is aan dat van Abobe, moet je voor specifieke zaken vaak even googlen om te zien hoe het een en ander gebruikt moet worden.

Ik zou heel graag willen zien dat er ook nog een Lightroom alternatief komt van hun. Ook zou een alternatief voor Final Cut Pro welkom zijn.
+1sIRwa3
5 februari 2021 09:16
Kan nergens de suite als product vinden/kopen enkel de 3 programma's los. Waarschijnlijk bestaat die als product ook niet :)
+1BeosBeing
@sIRwa35 februari 2021 10:27
Prijs, nu 50% off €27,99 dat is goedkoper als een abonnement bij Adobe en die moet je jaarlijks verlengen.
Ik zie nergens staan dat dit ook een abonnement is (dan nog zou het fors goedkoper zijn dan Adobe, maar je wilt meestal niet vast zitten aan dat abonnement, en zonder je eigen gegevens niet meer kunnen inzien)
+1bzzzt
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 11:10
De Affinity programma's koop je eenmalig. Tot nu toe zijn alle updates nog gratis geweest.
0BeosBeing
@bzzzt5 februari 2021 11:27
Nou nog een Android versie (ik gebruik Windows alleen nog op het werk, privé hebben de kinderen een iPad en wij alleen Android)
0StefanJanssen
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 14:25
Ik verwacht niet dat dat komt. iPads zijn bepaalde hardware waar het op werkt. Android tablets kun je al vanaf 75 euro halen, dan krijgen ze slechte recensies vanwege de hardware issues van de gebruiker.
0BeosBeing
@StefanJanssen5 februari 2021 14:35
Ik verwacht niet dat dat komt. iPads zijn bepaalde hardware waar het op werkt. Android tablets kun je al vanaf 75 euro halen, dan krijgen ze slechte recensies vanwege de hardware issues van de gebruiker.
An sich heb je gelijk, maar die paar keer dat ik zo'n iPad vasthoud, loop ik steevast tegen de beperkingen op, en dan doe ik er zelf nog niets serieus mee.

Nu erger ik me aan Windows ook dagelijks (we krijgen op het werk veel PDF's binnen, maar ook afbeeldingen - foto's van documenten die door de OCR gehaald moeten worden) en als je die opslaat, gaat Windows steeds naar de map Images, terwijl alles hier steeds per order samen in een map gezet wordt - en dat is maar één van de vele tientallen dingetjes) maar ja alle gebruikte software is Windows-only.
0xFeverr
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 21:05
Ligt aan de software. Als developer kun je namelijk aangeven waar het opslaan-dialoogvenster op moet openen. Zo kan een developer er ook voor kiezen om voor de laatstgekozen map te gaan.

Bron: ik ben ook developer :)
0BeosBeing
@xFeverr6 februari 2021 22:49
Standaardwaarden zijn uiteraard de mappen Documenten, Afbeeldingen, Video's, Downloads en Muziek.
Sommige software maakt zelf een submap aan in één daarvan. Veel software begint daar, maar onthoudt daarna de map waar laatst is opgeslagen. De software waar ik het nu over heb doet dat niet, en begint bij iedere herstart in dezelfde standaardmap en o.a. die van Microsoft gaat bij iedere open_file of save-activiteit terug naar doe standaardmap en weigert dat aan te laten passen. De oorzaak zit dus vooral bij Microsoft.
0xFeverr
@BeosBeing6 februari 2021 22:53
Ik ben het er niet helemaal mee eens. De software zelf kan natuurlijk gewoon het laatste bestandspad zelf persisteren zodat die informatie herstarts van de software overleeft en die informatie gewoon inzetten bij het eerste keer openen van het opslaan- of openen-dialoogvenster.
0BeosBeing
@xFeverr6 februari 2021 23:07
Genoeg software die dat niet doet. Op het werk heb ik geen aparte fotobewerkings-apps, gebruik hooguit paint voor bijsnijden, en die gaat altijd terug naar de standaardmap.
Microsoft Office houdt wel bij waar een file staat, en biedt bij save_as opties naar die map en de mappen waar laatst uit is geopend, maar bij nieuwe bestanden gaat deze toch naar standaardmap en als je iets wilt openen ook.
In Office kan dan wel de standaardmap aangepast worden, maar je doet dat niet bij iedere nieuwe order.
0StefanJanssen
@BeosBeing5 februari 2021 12:28
Dit zijn geen abonnementen, het is een eenmalige aankoop (per OS)
0BeosBeing
@StefanJanssen5 februari 2021 13:44
Dat is beter, en prijs is goed te doen, nu eerst nog een apparaat waar ik dat op kan draaien.
+1TR1969
@sIRwa35 februari 2021 09:23
Klopt, die bestaat ook niet, zijn 3 losse programma's
+1PdeBie
@sIRwa35 februari 2021 09:27
Zijn inderdaad losse producten.
0jzn21
@sIRwa35 februari 2021 10:27
Ik heb de 'suite' pas aangeschaft en ben er heel tevreden over. Als je per e-mail contact met hen opneemt, kunnen ze een btw-vrije factuur aanmaken voor alle drie de programma’s (indien je in het bezit bent van een KvK nummer). Ik kreeg toen een extra bundelkorting van 20%, maar nu zijn de programma’s met 50% korting beschikbaar dus ik denk dat de bundelkorting dan komt de vervallen.
+1DiedX
5 februari 2021 09:29
In één woord: fantastisch. Beide pakketten kan ik heel hard aanbevelen.
+1Exirion
@DiedX5 februari 2021 09:40
Ik ben 4 jaar geleden overgestapt naar Photo en Designer en 2 jaar geleden naar Publisher. Hoewel niet alles even logisch is als je Adobe gewend bent, is het geweldige software. Zeker gezien de prijs.
+1Herr_Boogie
@DiedX5 februari 2021 09:49
U bedoelt alle drie de pakketten?
photo, designer & publisher, al is die laatste nog niet beschikbaar voor ipad.
+1Ample Energy
@DiedX5 februari 2021 10:37
Ik ga maar eens voor Photo. Kijk er al jaren met een scheef oog naar en voor €28 kan ik er geen buil aan vallen.
Jammer dat het niet werkt op Linux, maar gezien ik toch dualboot heb voor games is het ook weer geen ramp.

Heb er zin in! Hoop dat het ook een beetje gemakkelijk werkt bij portretten.
0BeosBeing
@Ample Energy5 februari 2021 14:47
Jammer dat het niet werkt op Linux, maar gezien ik toch dualboot heb voor games is het ook weer geen ramp.
Dualboot is vrij omslachtig, meestal is het handigste om het het via Wine/Cedega/Crossover/Lutris te draaien, en anders om het in een gevirtualiseerde Windows te zetten. Uiteraard gaat dat niet met alle software, geen idee of het met dit kan.
+1i7x
5 februari 2021 09:38
Ik heb PS van m'n werk, maar gebruik alsnog liever Affinity. Enige alternatief dat nu echt de moeite waard is (naar mijn mening).
+1PageFault
@i7x5 februari 2021 09:59
zeker voor dat geld en als je niet aan een maandelijkse fee vast wil zitten
+1bozotheclown
5 februari 2021 09:43
Ik ben erg tevreden met de Serif software en de updates lijken het goed te doen.

De zogenaamde non-profit kortingen die Adobe beweert te bieden zijn zo goed verstopt en Adobe medewerkers weten er niks over te vertellen dus de stichting waar ik als vrijwilliger voor werk is ook erg blij met de betaalbare software van Serif.
+1Cergorach
@bozotheclown5 februari 2021 10:59
Ik heb dit in het verleden goed uit moeten zoeken en de non-profit korting waren leuk, maar het kwam qua pricing nog niet in de buurt van de Affinity software, zeker niet als ze een van de 50% korting acties voeren. Daarnaast ook beschikbaar op iPads, dus dat scheelt ook een hoop (iets waar Adobe nog niet sterk is). Het is niet te vergelijken met de kortingen die bv. MS geeft.

Daarnaast komt niet elke non-profit meer in aanraking voor zo een programma, vaak dien je een bepaalde 'stempel' van de Nederlandse staat te krijgen. De regels daaromheen zijn een aantal jaar geleden drastisch veranderd waardoor opeens een hoop non-profits buiten de boot vielen.
0bozotheclown
@Cergorach5 februari 2021 14:31
Inderdaad en dat stempel is onder aan de streep niet zo moeilijk hoor.

Wij zijn ANBI en de regels waar aan je moet voldoen om ANBI te zijn, zijn begrijpelijk en ook nog eens makkelijk te realiseren. Even kort door de bocht minimaal 3 bestuurders die geen familie van elkaar zijn en geen strafblad hebben, heldere financiële verslaglegging op hoofdlijnen, verslaglegging over activiteiten op hoofdlijnen en geformuleerde doelstelling, transparantie over eventuele financiële incentives voor bestuurders en wie dat zijn maar de eisen aan die documentatie zijn zo laagdrempelig opgesteld dat je met 1 a4 tje per onderdeel, dat maakt de informatie die je verschaft ook wel zo helder, aan de gestelde eisen voldoet.

Een stichting mag dan wel een non profit zijn maar dat zegt niks over de bijdrage aan de grotere of kleinere samenleving er van trouwens ;-)

De MS korting was ik alweer vergeten, we gebruiken volledig kosteloos Office 365 en mogen dat op veel meer machines gebruiken dan we nodig hebben. Ben ik best dankbaar voor.
+1dnrb
5 februari 2021 09:16
Altijd al een computer met Wondows willen hebben
0ikweethetbeter
@dnrb5 februari 2021 09:31
Das een won-won situatie!
+1mikekiwi
5 februari 2021 09:46
Lees ik goed dat qua specs ik niet uit de voeten kan met de GTX 750 TI kaart die ik in mijn "foto-pc" heb zitten? De kaart geeft in dxdiag functieniveaus 11_0 als hoogste waarde, op hun website ( https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/photo/full-feature-list/ ) vind ik het wat onduidelijk of Direct 3D level 12 nu een harde vereiste is...
0MRIdev
@mikekiwi5 februari 2021 10:11
Als je gebruik wilt maken van de GPU acceleratie.
0dipje2
@mikekiwi5 februari 2021 10:11
Hmm... wie weet is dat nog zo ook, want ze leunen wel veel op de GPU voor hun interface (waardoor het ook lekker snappy werkt, ahem).

Ik gebruik het op met de ingrated GPU van m'n Core i5-8xxxu. Dat is nog een 'hd graphics 620' geloof ik. En dat werkt uitstekend. Maar ik geloof dat die ook officieel wel 'dx 12' is.

Ik weet ook even niet meer of DirectX12 nu een 'software only' ding is, of dat het echt hardwareondersteuning nodig had… zo lang geleden is het alweer dat ik me daar mee bezig hield.

Ik zit in de beta van Affinity Photo for Windows sinds 2016. Ik _denk_ dat ik het toen nog op mijn GTX 760 heb gebruikt, maar ik had redelijk snel een GTX 1060 in huis toen hij uit kwam dus ik weet het niet zeker.

Er bestaat een trial geloof ik (of een niet goed geld terug). Als je geïnteresseerd bent zou ik het zeker even proberen.
0dipje2
@mikekiwi5 februari 2021 10:17
ik zie dit op het beta forum, dus ik denk echt dat ze strakker zijn geworden op DX12 requirements de laatste tijd:

https://filedn.eu/lIyLo2m...nshot_20210205_101544.png

edit: kan ook nog steeds zijn dat dit nodig is voor hardware-acceleration. En dat je dat kan uitzetten en het met oudere GPUs gebruiken… probeer het gewoon uit blijf ik bij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dipje2 op 5 februari 2021 10:20]

0mikekiwi
@dipje25 februari 2021 10:59
Ik heb inmiddels de Trial-versie van A.Photo geïnstalleerd (had ik zelf natuurlijk ook kunnen verzinnen ;-) ).

Programma werkt gewoon met de basisfunctionaliteiten die ik nu heb uitgeprobeerd (raw-bestand openen en developpen, wat simpele fotobewerkingen), dus de basis werkt.
Misschien dat ik iets ga merken als ik focusstacking met behoorlijk wat foto's start (1 van de redenen om over te stappen), maar dat is iets voor in het weekend als ik iets meer tijd heb...
0pieterdebie
@mikekiwi5 februari 2021 10:19
Daar lijkt het niet op, als ik de minimum specs hier mag geloven is een grafische kaart zelfs optioneel
0pieterdebie
@mikekiwi5 februari 2021 10:25
Net even getest met de interne benchmark.

Alles gebeurt bij mij op de CPU omdat ik nog geen Windows 10 April 2020 update heb.
+1Afroman9
5 februari 2021 10:12
Echt fantastische software. Het enige wat mij nu nog bij Adobe houdt is Lightroom. Zodra ze daar een concurrent van hebben gemaakt stap ik direct over. Alleen dat zit wel op een lager pitje gezien ze dan een heel nieuw team voor moeten hebben. Had dat eens in een ver verleden gezien in een comment van hun eigen Instagram pagina(lastig door te zoeken alleen).


Affinity Photo is wel minder uitgebreid dan Photoshop(is ook vele malen goedkoper) maar voor 95 % van de mensen kun je er alles mee doen wat je wilt en er komen regelmatig grote updates. Vind dit echt een onwijs tof bedrijf.
0BeosBeing
@Afroman95 februari 2021 10:31
Echt fantastische software. Het enige wat mij nu nog bij Adobe houdt is Lightroom.
Darktable
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee