FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 11.6 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.6:
  • New FreeFileSync installer (Linux)
  • New auto-updater for the Donation Edition (macOS, Linux)
  • Support reading FTP file symlinks
  • Added context menu option "Edit with FreeFileSync" (Linux, KDE)
  • Support starting via symlink (macOS)
  • Command line support with "freefilesync" symlink in /usr/local/bin (macOS)
  • Fixed starting via symlink found by PATH (Linux)
  • Preserve keyboard focus when starting sync via F9
  • Don't show relative parent path if folder does not exist
  • Added high-resolution application icons (Linux, macOS)
  • Work around "500 'HELP' command unrecognized" FTP error
  • Fixed menu bar icon not being removed immediately (macOS Big Sur)
  • Don't allow folder names ending with dot character (Windows)
  • Mitigate ERROR_ALREADY_ASSIGNED: Local Device Name Already in Use [Wnetaddconnection2]
  • Fixed startup failure when app folder contains back quote char (macOS)
  • Fixed network card not found error on virtual machine (KVM Linux)
  • Fixed RTL layout direction in popup dialogs

FreeFileSync screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 17,73MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-02-2021 08:32
16

05-02-2021 • 08:32

16

Submitter: Xtremer

Bron: FreeFileSync

Reacties (16)

+1Fig0
5 februari 2021 08:40
Ik gebruik eigenlijk nog steeds SyncToy van Windows naar alle tevredenheid vanwege zijn snelheid. Helaas is de verdere ontwikkeling van deze app al tijden geleden stop gezet.

Iemand die misschien ervaring heeft met beide programma's?

Is FFS net zo simplistisch en vlot als SyncToy?
+1vidrasp
@Fig05 februari 2021 08:42
FFS in mijn ervaring erg vlot, licht en betrouwbaar. gebruik het zowel voor grote schijven en kleinere mappen
0bytemaster460
@vidrasp5 februari 2021 10:43
Ik heb juist een paar keer gehad dat FFS bij grotere schijven en veel data op een gegeven moment het spoor helemaal bijster is. Er komen dan foutmeldingen dat bestanden niet op hun plek staan. Het is dan net of FFS zijn eigen temp-bestanden wil gaan synchroniseren.
Kan een probleem geweest zijn van een specifieke versie want zo'n operatie doe je niet dagelijks.
0vidrasp
@bytemaster4605 februari 2021 10:51
Weet je nog wanneer het was? Ik heb, denk 2 jaar geleden, gehad dat een paar temp-bestanden (van FFS) bleven staan in gesynchroniseerde mappen. Kan me niet herinneren of ik een (force) quit had uitgevoerd en het daardoor kwam. Sinsdien geen klachten, nu op versie 11.0.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vidrasp op 5 februari 2021 11:27]

0bytemaster460
@vidrasp5 februari 2021 10:58
Dat was geen twee jaar geleden. Een half jaar misschien?
Het waren geen temp-bestanden van andere applicaties die geblokkeerd waren. Het waren echt temp-bestanden van FFS zelf (zoiets als $FFSblabla$.xxx). Vervolgens kreeg je dan meldingen dat dat soort files niet gevonden konden worden. Het leek erop alsof allerlei processen van kopiëren en FAT bijwerken langs elkaar liepen.
Binnenkort moet ik weer eens een schijf van 2TB syncen. Ben benieuwd.
0vidrasp
@bytemaster4605 februari 2021 11:29
Heb het even aangepast, ging ook bij mij om temp-bestanden van FFS. Dus we hadden hetzelfde probleem. Daarna nooit meer gehad, was toen via mac geloof ik.
+1thomskipsp
@Fig05 februari 2021 08:45
Het is zeker een keertje te proberen. Ik vindt het een goed alternatief :)
+112345j
@Fig05 februari 2021 08:59
FFS werkt heel fijn. Totdat ze sinds een bepaalde versie de lay-out aangepast hebben om in het overzicht het relatieve pad te tonen.

Ik hoop dat er ooit een aftakking gemaakt wordt van die oudere versie. Want het is wel een fijn programma.

De laatste versie met een fatsoenlijke interface was 10.24

https://freefilesync.org/...topic.php?t=7397&start=90

[Reactie gewijzigd door 12345j op 5 februari 2021 09:03]

0vidrasp
@12345j5 februari 2021 10:53
Goeie, ik zal die ook uitproberen. Was me eerlijk gezegd niet opgevallen in 11.0
0darkjeric
@Fig05 februari 2021 12:05
Ik ben een tweetal jaar geleden overgestapt naar FFS omdat Synctoy soms rare errors gaf op steeds nieuwere Windows 10 versies, en heb er eigenlijk alleen maar goede ervaringen mee.

Het syncen en aanpassen van bestanden gaat echt VEEL sneller via FFS. Een sync van mijn foto's-folder duurde via Synctoy regelmatig 30+ minuten (10+ miljoen bestanden), terwijl dit via FFS nog nooit langer dan 8 minuten duurde. En die folder is net de laatste 2 jaar nog heel erg aangedikt met oa. Veel te veel baby-foto's :+

Ik merk dat zowel het analyseren als het synchroniseren/kopiëren gewoon veel sneller gaat bij FFS dan bij Synctoy, dus als je die laatste vooral gebruikt voor zijn snelheid zou ik zeker eens een testje doen ;)

De problemen die mede-tweakers hier neerzetten met temp-files en syncs die mislopen ben ik nog niet tegengekomen, en ik sync wekelijks toch zo'n 150 miljoen bestanden (and growing). Natuurlijk ben ik ook maar n=1...
0SED
@Fig06 februari 2021 16:03
Ik gebruik sinds enige tijd nu AOMEI backup dat met grote regelmaar in gratis pro licentie wordt aangeboden.
Werkt prima en veel vriendelijker dan freesync.
https://www.techno360.in/aomei-backupper-pro-free/
Key Features of AOMEI Backupper Professional:
The system, hard disk, partition, file, folder, and file backup and restore.
Supports full, incremental, differential, and automatic backups.
Disk and partition clone for upgrading HDD or transferring data.
Backup disk space management helps delete old backups automatically.
Create a WinPE or Linux boot recovery environment in case of the system fails.
Compress, split, encrypt, explore, and check backup images.
Supports Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and XP.
Supports dynamic disk, MBR disk, GPT disk, and EFI/UEFI boot mode.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SED op 6 februari 2021 16:04]

+1AMD-USER
5 februari 2021 11:26
FFS is voor mij de software om mijn interne SATA 3 harde schijf te synchroniseren met mijn externe usb 3 schijf zodat ze 1 x in de week volledig synchroon lopen en zo een back up kan realiseren. Ik gebruik het al een paar jaar en nooit conflicten of rariteiten meegemaakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AMD-USER op 5 februari 2021 11:28]

0darkjeric
@AMD-USER5 februari 2021 12:06
Exactly my use case, naast een backup van OneDrive en alle mediabestanden op m'n NAS. Doet het al 2 jaar perfect :)
0vandermark
6 februari 2021 08:38
Ik gebruik nu syncbackup free voor dagelijks syncen tussen twee schijven. Iemand idee of dit beter alternatief is?
0Uruk-Hai
6 februari 2021 09:11
Ik gebruikte eerst altijd Syncback Free omdat collega's van mij daarmee begonnen, maar ik ben op een gegeven moment zelf overgestapt op FreeFileSync.

Ik zal even kort toelichten waarom ik de overstap heb gemaakt:
  • Syncback Free is er alleen voor Windows, FreeFileSync is er ook voor MacOS en Linux.
  • In Syncback Free zat ik altijd te prutsen met de kolommen voor weergave van gegevens, FreeFileSync geeft direct de informatie weer die ik wil.
  • In FreeFileSync vergeet ik vanwege de interface nooit om profielen met instellingen op te slaan, met Syncback Free moest ik daar altijd speciaal om denken wat na herinstallatie van het OS dan als gevolg had dat ik mijn profielen helemaal opnieuw moest gaan aanmaken en instellen.
Voordelen waarom ik voorlopig bij FreeFileSync blijf:
  • Preview van wat FreeFileSync wil gaan backuppen of synchroniseren nadat je op Vergelijken hebt geklikt.
  • Na de preview uitgebreide mogelijkheden om per file te corrigeren wat FreeFileSync er mee moet doen.
  • Makkelijk kunnen instellen welke mappen uitgesloten moeten worden.
  • Makkelijk meerdere backupregels per profiel aan kunnen maken.
  • Makkelijk per backupregel het soort synchronisatie instellen. Standaard is het beide kanten op, maar éénrichtingsverkeer naar bron of doel kan ook en er zijn nog meer variaties.
  • Mogelijkheid om te backuppen via SFTP. Hiervoor moet je de verbindingsgegevens per profiel instellen. Ik backup via SFTP makkelijk en snel naar TransIP Stack.
Iets dat ik zelf niet gebruik, maar dat me net opviel:
Je kunt met FreeFileSync files synchroniseren tussen twee verschillende externe locaties zoals Google Drive, SFTP of FTP :P Dropbox en Onedrive worden, voor zover ik kan zien, niet ondersteund.

Nadeel van FreeFileSync t.a.v. Syncback Free:
Ik had meer tijd nodig om aan de interface van FreeFileSync te wennen. Het ziet er wat ouderwetser en rommeliger uit dan de interface van Syncback Free. Ik moest wel even een drempel over.

Overeenkomst tussen FreeFileSync en Syncback Free:
Beiden hebben enorm veel mogelijkheden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 6 februari 2021 09:29]

0ajakkes
11 februari 2021 08:50
Ik was op zoek naar een manier om mijn FTP server lokaal te backuppen. Maar de 'niet-donatie' versie van FreeFileSync staat slechts 1 connectie tegelijk toe. Hierdoor schiet het niet echt op. Wilde eerst kijken of ik tevreden zou zijn voordat ik doneer.

Toch maar weer FileZilla er bij gepakt. Mogelijk dat het voor andere toepassingen wel geschikt is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

