Versie 11.6 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.6: New FreeFileSync installer (Linux)

New auto-updater for the Donation Edition (macOS, Linux)

Support reading FTP file symlinks

Added context menu option "Edit with FreeFileSync" (Linux, KDE)

Support starting via symlink (macOS)

Command line support with "freefilesync" symlink in /usr/local/bin (macOS)

Fixed starting via symlink found by PATH (Linux)

Preserve keyboard focus when starting sync via F9

Don't show relative parent path if folder does not exist

Added high-resolution application icons (Linux, macOS)

Work around "500 'HELP' command unrecognized" FTP error

Fixed menu bar icon not being removed immediately (macOS Big Sur)

Don't allow folder names ending with dot character (Windows)

Mitigate ERROR_ALREADY_ASSIGNED: Local Device Name Already in Use [Wnetaddconnection2]

Fixed startup failure when app folder contains back quote char (macOS)

Fixed network card not found error on virtual machine (KVM Linux)

Fixed RTL layout direction in popup dialogs