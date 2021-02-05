Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.53 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:
January 2021 (version 1.53)
Welcome to the January 2021 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Wrap tabs - Wrap editor tabs in the workbench instead of having a scrollbar.
- Configure tab decorations - Add editor tab status decorations.
- Customize search mode - Use the Search view or open a new Search editor.
- JavaScript debugging - Support for conditional exception breakpoints and Node.js worker_threads.
- Notebook UX updates - Outline view for Notebook cells, and breadcrumbs for improved navigation.
- Markdown preview image auto update - Preview automatically updates when images change.
- Emmet improvements - Faster performance and supporting the latest features.
- Extension guidelines - Documented best practices for extension authors.
- Remote Development video series - Learn to create and configure container-based environments.