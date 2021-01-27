Apple heeft een update uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. Sinds versie 7.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

watchOS 7.3

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Unity watch face—inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers—an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

watchOS 7.2

watchOS 7.2 includes new features and improvements, including Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness experience powered by Apple Watch. Additional features include low cardio fitness notifications and support for braille displays. This update also contains performance improvements.

Apple Fitness+

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

This update also includes the following features and improvements:

Option to be notified when your cardio fitness is at a low level

Ability to review your cardio fitness level based on your age and sex in the Health app on iPhone

Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan

Support for braille displays with VoiceOver

Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE)

watchOS 7.1

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing

Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking Mac with Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.