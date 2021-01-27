Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple WatchOS 7.3

Apple logo (75 pix)Apple heeft een update uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. Sinds versie 7.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

watchOS 7.3

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

  • Unity watch face—inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you
  • Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers—an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk
  • ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand
  • Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand
  • Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

watchOS 7.2

watchOS 7.2 includes new features and improvements, including Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness experience powered by Apple Watch. Additional features include low cardio fitness notifications and support for braille displays. This update also contains performance improvements.

Apple Fitness+

  • A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
  • Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
  • Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

This update also includes the following features and improvements:

  • Option to be notified when your cardio fitness is at a low level
  • Ability to review your cardio fitness level based on your age and sex in the Health app on iPhone
  • Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available
  • Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan
  • Support for braille displays with VoiceOver
  • Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE)

watchOS 7.1

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

  • Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing
  • Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia
  • Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia
  • Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking Mac with Apple Watch
  • Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Apple Watch

Versienummer 7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204641
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-01-2021 06:32
3 • submitter: Neo_revisited

27-01-2021 • 06:32

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Neo_revisited

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

17-05 Apple WatchOS 8.6.0 2
15-03 Apple WatchOS 8.5.0 19
06-02 Apple WatchOS 8.4.1 2
21-09 Apple WatchOS 8.0.0 4
14-09 Apple WatchOS 7.6.2 1
04-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.4 20
03-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3.3 20
03-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3.2 17
01-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3 3
10-'20 Apple WatchOS 7.0.3 14
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple kondigt watchOS 8 aan Nieuws van 7 juni 2021
Smartwatches Apple Watch

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1GertJan2012
27 januari 2021 06:36
Als ik het her en der lees, voegt deze update behalve wat bug fixes weinig toe. Jammer.
+1Carlos0_0
@GertJan201227 januari 2021 08:18
Ja klopt maar dat is meestal zo nu hoef je niet veel meer te verwachten, er zal nu achter de schermen gewerkt worden naar Watch Os 8.
+1Tweddy
27 januari 2021 08:50
Sleeptracking is geinig alleen vind ik een horloge in bed dragen echt verschrikkelijk. Ik blijf trouwens hopen dat Apple ooit met meer keuze komt qua vormgeving (lees rond).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

