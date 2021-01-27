Apple heeft versie 14.4 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Apple brengt met iOS 14 diverse wijzigingen aan in de interface van iPhones. Zo kunnen gebruikers widgets gaan plaatsen op homescreens en voegt Apple aan de pagina's vol met apps een alfabetische lijst toe die het meest rechter homescreen zal vormen. Verder kunnen gebruikers een andere browser en mail-app kiezen als default in plaats van Safari en Mail. In deze update zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.