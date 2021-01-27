Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 14.4

Apple iOS 14 logo (79 pix)Apple heeft versie 14.4 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. Apple brengt met iOS 14 diverse wijzigingen aan in de interface van iPhones. Zo kunnen gebruikers widgets gaan plaatsen op homescreens en voegt Apple aan de pagina's vol met apps een alfabetische lijst toe die het meest rechter homescreen zal vormen. Verder kunnen gebruikers een andere browser en mail-app kiezen als default in plaats van Safari en Mail. In deze update zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

  • Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera
  • Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
  • Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
This release also fixes the following issues:
  • Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro
  • Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data
  • Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard
  • The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages
  • Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri
  • Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 14.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (5)

+1Nardon
27 januari 2021 16:53
Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Of dit een improvement is, is natuurlijk een discussie op zich :P
+1Mastofun
@Nardon27 januari 2021 16:56
De notificatie is altijd handig, dat het hierdoor niet werkt daar in tegen is een ander verhaal
+1lenwar

@Nardon27 januari 2021 19:23
Dat is het zeker wel.

De camera is een onderdeel van de beveiliging. (voor Face ID). In theorie kan een malafide stuk hardware de beveiliging verminderen of zelfs wegnemen. Van mij mag hij het zelfs helemaal niet doen (Face ID) als het niet een geverifieerde camera is.
+1Carlos0_0
27 januari 2021 07:00
Al weer geïnstalleerd gisteren op 11 pro max / oude SE, iPad 2018 en iPad Pro, ook watchOS voorzien van de update draait allemaal prima.
0ASS-Ware
27 januari 2021 16:44
Draait prima op de 12 Pro.

