De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.7 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New
Changes
- Extension API: Compose API now supports editing messages and templates as new messages
- Extension API: composeHtml is now exposed in MailIdentity
- Extension API: windows.update and windows.create now support titlePreface
- Extension API: new Accounts API functions: accounts.getDefault() and accounts.getDefaultIdentity(accountId)
- Extension API: body and plainTextBody are now used as compose mode selectors in setComposeDetails and begin* functions in Compose API
- Theme: removed the double border around the task description field on the Tasks tab
Known Issues
- Account Manager: When deleting the last remaining account, the default account was not getting cleared and still pointed to the no-longer-existing account
- OpenPGP: Verification of an inline signed message would fail if it contained leading whitespace
- OpenPGP: Various other minor bug and stability fixes
- Mail Window: Quickfilter bar buttons disappear when hovered on Windows 10 High Contrast Black theme
- Theme: folder properties dialog contained black text on a black background in dark mode
- Theme: recipient pills in compose window were not visible in high contrast dark theme on Windows 10
- Extension API: browserAction buttons were not restored after restart if they were moved outside the default toolbar
- Extension API: browser.compose.beginNew could not override identity plaintext setting
- Extension API: browser.compose.beginForward was ignoring ComposeDetails
- Extension API: browser.compose.setComposeDetails did not properly handle Windows-style line endings
- Various security fixes
- Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur