Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.7.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.7 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New
  • Extension API: Compose API now supports editing messages and templates as new messages
  • Extension API: composeHtml is now exposed in MailIdentity
  • Extension API: windows.update and windows.create now support titlePreface
  • Extension API: new Accounts API functions: accounts.getDefault() and accounts.getDefaultIdentity(accountId)
Changes
  • Extension API: body and plainTextBody are now used as compose mode selectors in setComposeDetails and begin* functions in Compose API
  • Theme: removed the double border around the task description field on the Tasks tab
Changes
  • Account Manager: When deleting the last remaining account, the default account was not getting cleared and still pointed to the no-longer-existing account
  • OpenPGP: Verification of an inline signed message would fail if it contained leading whitespace
  • OpenPGP: Various other minor bug and stability fixes
  • Mail Window: Quickfilter bar buttons disappear when hovered on Windows 10 High Contrast Black theme
  • Theme: folder properties dialog contained black text on a black background in dark mode
  • Theme: recipient pills in compose window were not visible in high contrast dark theme on Windows 10
  • Extension API: browserAction buttons were not restored after restart if they were moved outside the default toolbar
  • Extension API: browser.compose.beginNew could not override identity plaintext setting
  • Extension API: browser.compose.beginForward was ignoring ComposeDetails
  • Extension API: browser.compose.setComposeDetails did not properly handle Windows-style line endings
  • Various security fixes
Known Issues
  • Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur

+1valkenier
27 januari 2021 10:07
Thunderbird 78 zit nog steeds niet in de Ubuntu repo’s. Is daar een reden voor eigenlijk?
+1Htbaa
@valkenier27 januari 2021 10:31
Dat komt omdat de standaard repositories van Ubuntu (net als bij de meeste andere distributies) vasthouden aan een versie voor die versie van het OS. Wil je een actuele(re) versie installeren dan kan je uitwijken naar snap (https://snapcraft.io/thunderbird), daar staat Thunderbird op versie 78.6.1. Zo te zien moet deze versie met een paar dagen beschikbaar zijn.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@Htbaa27 januari 2021 14:38
Of zonder snap op thunderbird.net een versie downloaden en van daaruit runnen
0valkenier
@Anoniem: 10004727 januari 2021 17:17
ik snap wel dat dat kan, maar verbaasde me er meer over dat thunderbird in de repo´s blijft hangen op 68.
0Anoniem: 100047
@valkenier27 januari 2021 19:39
Persoonlijk zou ik liever 6x dan de 7x willen hebben. Een stuk rapper en de meeste add-ons werken zonder problemen. Misschien is dat de reden dat alles in de Debian sector op de 6x blijft.
0desalniettemin

@valkenier27 januari 2021 16:40
Ik gebruik in Peppermint altijd de tarballs van Thunderbird en Firefox. Ik gebruik altijd de beta's. Heb ik veel sneller de nieuwste versies. Ook de stabiele versies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 27 januari 2021 16:42]

0Patoer
27 januari 2021 18:48
......een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk.....

De spamfilter in Thunderbird, vind ik nog steeds niet bijzonder, tenminste niet zo goed als Google mail. Heel veel spam glipt bij Mozilla er door. Ben 10 jaar bezig zelflerend te maken maar dat werkt echt matig. Voor de rest geen klachten.
0beerse

@Patoer28 januari 2021 10:01
Spamfilters werken allen op verschillend niveau. Zelf gebruik ik voor de google-accounts beide. Natuurlijk is google de eerste die de spam er uit vist, want die draait de servre. Thunderbird draait bij het ophalen van de mail en wil zo af en toe ook nog wel wat oppikken. Vooral van ongewenste afzenders.

Voor de goede orde: Google zet de ongewenste mail in 'spam'. Thunderbird zet de ongewenste mail in 'junk'. Beide kijken beslist niet in elkaars folder.

Aan de andere kant, Thunderbird draait de zelfde filter met de zelfde blacklist op de niet-google accounts. Dus in welk account ik ook een afzender als ongewenst markeer, dat werkt in alle accounts die met die thunerbird word uitgelezen.
0Patoer
28 januari 2021 13:58
Maar op mijn telefoon kom toch een noteficatie op je scherm en de mail verscheind in de mailbox die je dan handmatig moet verwijderen bij Thunderbird die ook hier is ondergebracht bij google mail. Bij Google mail hoef je maar 1 keer aan te geven dat een bericht ongewenst of spam is, dan zie je dat bericht nooit meer terug in je mailbox ( behalve in spam natuurlijk). Het kan zijn ..besef ik nu..dat de mailbox van Caiway daar niet onder valt. Bij dat bedrijf moet je betalen voor een spamfilter. Owee als je perongeluk de mail van Lightinthebox opend, dan wordt je weer overspoelt met hun mails.
0Hackus
5 februari 2021 21:32
@Drobanir 78.7.1 beschikbaar
Auteur0Drobanir
@Hackus6 februari 2021 08:02
Dank je. Hij was al aangemeld, maar ik was er nog niet aan toegekomen. Hij staat inmiddels on-line.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

