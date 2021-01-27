De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.7 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New Extension API: Compose API now supports editing messages and templates as new messages

Extension API: composeHtml is now exposed in MailIdentity

Extension API: windows.update and windows.create now support titlePreface

Extension API: new Accounts API functions: accounts.getDefault() and accounts.getDefaultIdentity(accountId) Changes Extension API: body and plainTextBody are now used as compose mode selectors in setComposeDetails and begin* functions in Compose API

Theme: removed the double border around the task description field on the Tasks tab Changes Account Manager: When deleting the last remaining account, the default account was not getting cleared and still pointed to the no-longer-existing account

OpenPGP: Verification of an inline signed message would fail if it contained leading whitespace

OpenPGP: Various other minor bug and stability fixes

Mail Window: Quickfilter bar buttons disappear when hovered on Windows 10 High Contrast Black theme

Theme: folder properties dialog contained black text on a black background in dark mode

Theme: recipient pills in compose window were not visible in high contrast dark theme on Windows 10

Extension API: browserAction buttons were not restored after restart if they were moved outside the default toolbar

Extension API: browser.compose.beginNew could not override identity plaintext setting

Extension API: browser.compose.beginForward was ignoring ComposeDetails

Extension API: browser.compose.setComposeDetails did not properly handle Windows-style line endings

Various security fixes Known Issues Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur