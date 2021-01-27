Versie 2.2.291 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er ook abonnementen worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.2.291: You can now see services and process IDs related to your apps on GlassWire's Firewall.

Added a warning for our firewall "block all" mode, so a user who is using our remote monitoring feature will know they are about to block their own connection.

Removed an option to not show the ports on the firewall tab. This option is now on by default for everyone.

Fixed a bug that could cause some remote access addresses to not be saved in GlassWire's settings.

Fixed a bug where a graph pop-up could show zero stats in some situations.

Fixed a bug where the mini viewer had an alert bubble that could overlap its header.

Fixed a crash (reported in our forum) that could be caused by running an app from a network storage device.

Fixed a bug that could cause an app started on a network share to be unblockable.

Fixed a crash that could be caused by VirusTotal scanning when an app is on a network share.

Fixed an issue that causes all apps to be blocked on the firewall if "ask to connect" is enabled, and if the GlassWire database is moved from one PC to another.