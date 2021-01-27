Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tails 4.15

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.15 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New features
  • Add a Don't Show Again button to the security notification when starting Tails in a virtual machine.
Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 10.0.9.
  • Update Thunderbird to 78.6.0.
  • Update Linux to 5.9.15. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).
Fixed problems
  • Fix support for the Ledger hardware wallets in Electrum. (#18080)
  • Fix sharing mobile data, also called USB tethering, on iOS 14 or later. (#18097)
  • Clarify the error message when starting from a USB stick that is too small. (#18073)
For more details, read our changelog.

Tails screenshot

Versienummer 4.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-01-2021 04:44
27-01-2021 • 04:44

Bron: Tails

+1ggj87
27 januari 2021 13:50
Ze kunnen meteen 4.16 uitbrengen want Thunderbird is geüpdatet naar 78.7.0

