Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.15 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:
New features
Changes and updates
- Add a Don't Show Again button to the security notification when starting Tails in a virtual machine.
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 10.0.9.
- Update Thunderbird to 78.6.0.
- Update Linux to 5.9.15. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).
For more details, read our changelog.
- Fix support for the Ledger hardware wallets in Electrum. (#18080)
- Fix sharing mobile data, also called USB tethering, on iOS 14 or later. (#18097)
- Clarify the error message when starting from a USB stick that is too small. (#18073)