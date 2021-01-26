Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MAME 0.228

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.228 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.228:

Has it already been an entire month? It must have been, because MAME 0.228 is ready today! We’ve added support for two very rare arcade games this month. The first is Namennayo, an overhead-view obstacle course game making unauthorised use of Satoru Tsuda’s Nameneko characters. The second is Get A Way, an overhead-view racing game made by Universal, touted as the “first game in the world to feature a 16-bit microcomputer.” Universal went on to create the much loved Mr. Do! character. Emulation is preliminary – while the game is playable, there are some graphical issues, and sound is absent.

In other arcade emulation news, Windy Fairy has made a triumphant return, bringing numerous fixes for issues affecting Bemani rhythm games running on System 573 hardware. Thanks to the persistent efforts of David “Haze” Haywood, various fruit machines from JPM are starting to become playable in MAME. Interestingly, these machines rely on similar Brooktree RAMDACs to NCD X11 terminals, and Motorola DUARTs used by numerous other systems emulated in MAME. A complete dump of the type 01 program for Zaccaria’s Cat and Mouse has finally been obtained, making both known versions of this obscure game playable at last.

For hand-held consoles, the WonderSwan and WonderSwan Color have had an overhaul, and Game Gear X-Terminator cartridges are now supported. Several Bandai RX-78 cartridges have been dumped, exercising more aspects of the emulation and allowing several shortcomings to be fixed. We’ve also made some progress on emulation Apple’s floppy drive controllers, providing a path to support for SuperDrive high-density floppy drives, and eventually the HD20 external hard disk.

There’s been plenty more happening, including a new LCD shader from cgwg, all the latest FM Towns software dumps, fixes for recent regressions, and more code modernisation.

Versienummer 0.228
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (8)

+1Ray187
26 januari 2021 21:54
In het verleden gebruik gemaakt van Mame. Werkt goed en je kan de klassieke games spelen.

Ik gebruik nu coins up next 2. Aanrader als je van okdskool gaming houdt
+1Honbrifcl
@Ray18727 januari 2021 07:24
CoinOPS Next 2 gebruikt voor Arcade games op de achtergrond ook Mame. Voor andere consoles andere emulatoren. CoinOPS is eigenlijk enkel een front om al die games vanuit 1 interface te kunnen spelen. Maar wel verdomd mooi gemaakt (hoewel het redelijk veel zoekwerk is om alles zo in te stellen zoals je wil, bijvoorbeeld joystick configuraties voor de verschillende emulatoren of indien er problemen zijn met je display driver bij oude PCs of geluid.)
+1Ray187
@Honbrifcl27 januari 2021 13:05
Ik zit in hun DC voor de instellingen, want moest alleen even weten hoe je bij de instelling kon komen van de soort bron. Beide thumbsticks indrukken was ik zelf niet op gekomen :+

Hyperspin is ook erg goed en schrok me lazrus hoeveel TB je nodig heb om alle consoles+games moet hebben hahaha :D

Ik heb alleen Arcade.... of course jeugd sentiment <3 Narc, double dragon, wonderboy, smash TV, SSF II en MK I etc. vind ik nog steeds leuk om te spelen.

NeoGeo heeft hele gave shooters
Super famicom.
Dreamcast heeft ook leuke games. Shemmue...wat een master piece _O_
PS1 en 2. o.a. 1 van de leukste turned based RPGs samen met de SNES hands down.

Heb zo goed als op de meeste echte consoles gespeeld, jammer dat ze allemaal verkocht zijn. Heb alleen de C64 en NES bij paps op zolder liggen. De rest verkocht, omdat ik geld nodig had voor een nieuwere console.

Perks of being 35+ :+
+1Atila
26 januari 2021 19:15
Proud former MAMEDEV. Toch mooi om te zien wat ze nog altijd aan het doen zijn.
+1FerOne
26 januari 2021 22:31
MAME blijft een van mijn favorieten in mijn Hyperspin menu.
+1muppet99
27 januari 2021 09:39
Ik gebruik MAME ook al weer een tijd. Voor de front-end gebruik ik launchbox. Moet eerlijk bekennen dat MAME hier ook het meest gespeelde emulator is.
+1retroguy
27 januari 2021 10:09
En weer een nieuwe update. :) Ik gebruik Mame al sinds 1997, en speel nog steeds regelmatig met veel plezier een spelletje via mijn GroovyMame setup. GroovyMame is in mijn ogen de beste Mame versie, lekker 15K retrogamen op een Sony PVM monitor.
+1Slaz
27 januari 2021 11:01
Gebruik al jaren Shmupmame voor mijn arcade setup. Toch nogsteeds bijna wekelijks plezier van.

