Mozilla heeft versie 85 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 85 heeft Mozilla bescherming tegen zogenaamde supercookies, ook wel http-cookies, toegevoegd, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het beheren van favorieten, kunnen alle wachtwoorden nu in een keer worden verwijderd en hoeft dat niet meer een voor een, en is net als bij alle andere browsers Adobe Flash niet langer meer aanwezig. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox now protects you from supercookies, a type of tracker that can stay hidden in your browser and track you online, even after you clear cookies. By isolating supercookies, Firefox prevents them from tracking your web browsing from one site to the next.

It’s easier than ever to save and access your bookmarks. Firefox now remembers your preferred location for saved bookmarks, displays the bookmarks toolbar by default on new tabs, and gives you easy access to all of your bookmarks via a toolbar folder.

The password manager now allows you to remove all of your saved logins with one click, as opposed to having to delete each login individually. Fixed Various security fixes. Changed Firefox no longer supports Adobe Flash. There is no setting available to re-enable Flash support. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 85 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

CSS: We have added support for the :focus-visible pseudo class.

pseudo class. It's possible to prettify JS expressions in Console source code Editor (available in multiline mode) using a new toolbar button

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

