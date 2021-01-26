Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 85.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 85 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 85 heeft Mozilla bescherming tegen zogenaamde supercookies, ook wel http-cookies, toegevoegd, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het beheren van favorieten, kunnen alle wachtwoorden nu in een keer worden verwijderd en hoeft dat niet meer een voor een, en is net als bij alle andere browsers Adobe Flash niet langer meer aanwezig. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now protects you from supercookies, a type of tracker that can stay hidden in your browser and track you online, even after you clear cookies. By isolating supercookies, Firefox prevents them from tracking your web browsing from one site to the next.
  • It’s easier than ever to save and access your bookmarks. Firefox now remembers your preferred location for saved bookmarks, displays the bookmarks toolbar by default on new tabs, and gives you easy access to all of your bookmarks via a toolbar folder.
  • The password manager now allows you to remove all of your saved logins with one click, as opposed to having to delete each login individually.
Fixed Changed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • CSS: We have added support for the :focus-visible pseudo class.
  • It's possible to prettify JS expressions in Console source code Editor (available in multiline mode) using a new toolbar button

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 85.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 85.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-01-2021 17:2611

26-01-2021 • 17:26

11 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

20-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2 29
17-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 8
03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
Reacties (11)

+1Roodey
26 januari 2021 17:36
Je hebt cookies, trackers, fingerprint en nu supercookies. Is dit weer een mooi woord voor iets waar andere browsers ons al tegen beschermen of loopt Firefox hiermee voor op de rest?
+1zordaz
@Roodey27 januari 2021 10:03
Super cookies bestaan al heel lang hoor, in het verleden had je extensies nodig om dit te verwijderen. Ik meen dat het bij de meest bekende blockers wel was ingebouwd.
+1Wildfire
26 januari 2021 17:33
De gelinkte versies zijn (op dit moment) allemaal nog versie 84. :P

-- Edit: de linkjes zijn bijgewerkt. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 26 januari 2021 17:40]

+1John Stopman
@Wildfire26 januari 2021 17:35
Via: Help -> Over Firefox druppelde v85 wel binnen :)
+1Wildfire
@John Stopman26 januari 2021 17:39
Ik heb gewoon in de link het versienummer aangepast, dat ging ook natuurlijk. Handig want ik heb graag het setup-bestand ook lokaal beschikbaar.

Ik heb de auteur van het bericht al een berichtje gestuurd. :)

-- Edit: de linkjes zijn aangepast :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 26 januari 2021 17:40]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@Wildfire26 januari 2021 17:40
Sorry, er zat inderdaad een fout in de links, die is inmiddels aangepast.
+1Theo.H
26 januari 2021 19:23
Firefox no longer supports Adobe Flash. There is no setting available to re-enable Flash support.

Ik ben aan 1 kant wel gelukkig om dit te horen. Aan de andere kant wel sad. Flash heeft me toch ook wel heel wat goeie herinneringen gegeven.
0Marctraider
@Theo.H26 januari 2021 23:43
Als je per se flash wilt uitvoeren zijn er zat mogelijkheden lijkt me.
0beerse

@Theo.H28 januari 2021 10:09
Zelfs de (nazaten van) de originele leverancier stopt er mee: https://www.adobe.com/nl/...shplayer/end-of-life.html

Voor zover ik begrijp is de laatste update van de officiële flashplayer ook een definitief 'So long and thanks for the fish'. Ze schijnt zichzelf redelijk uit te schakelen.

Vooral de engelse wikipedia pagina heeft wat aardige 'eol' info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adobe_Flash_Player

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 28 januari 2021 10:10]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

