Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 461.40 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.40 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor het spel The Medium en de mobiele uitvoeringen van de RTX 30-serie videokaarten. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:

Game Ready for The Medium

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for The Medium, a new adventure-horror game that features ray tracing and our performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]
  • [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]
  • [Resident Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engine may crash in DirectX 11 mode [200686418]
  • [DaVinci Resolve]: Error 707, application crash, or application instability may occur. [3225521]
  • [Adobe Premiere Pro]: The application may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA). [3230997/200686504]
  • [Zoom][NVENC]: Webcam video image colors on the receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect. [3205912]
  • [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (without running running any GPU hardware monitoring tool in the background) [3152190]
  • [Assassin's Creed Valhalla]: The game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]
  • NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]
  • [Zoom]: Chrome browser flickers with Zoom app. [200695072]
  • [G-SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may restart when enabling NVIDIA Surround with GSYNC enabled on RTX 30 series GPUs. [3202303]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
  • Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
  • [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 461.40 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 606,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1yinx84
26 januari 2021 16:28
Altijd afgevraagd: als je een kaart hebt en/of spellen speelt die niet in de changelist voorkomen, is het dan waard om te upgraden? Heb te vaak gehad dat ik gedonder heb na een driver update, terwijl er 'niets voor mij' bij zat, volgens de changelist dan. Daarom ben ik altijd huiverig. If it ain't broken, enzo...
+1alexbl69
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:39
Wacht zelf in de regel een paar dagen met het installeren van updates om even de kat uit de boom te kijken tav eventuele issues.

Installeer ze daarna altijd wel. Als er een issue met een bepaald spel wordt opgelost hoeft dat (denk ik) niet te betekenen dat dit issue alleen tot dat spel beperkt was. Het zou dan ook op andere vlakken een verbetering kunnen zijn.
+1Patriot
@alexbl6926 januari 2021 17:01
Installeer ze daarna altijd wel. Als er een issue met een bepaald spel wordt opgelost hoeft dat (denk ik) niet te betekenen dat dit issue alleen tot dat spel beperkt was. Het zou dan ook op andere vlakken een verbetering kunnen zijn.
Het aantal optimalisaties wat zo breed effect heeft is volkomen verwaarloosbaar. Drivers bevatten optimalisaties die echt heel specifiek games herkennen.
+1jaaoie17
@Patriot26 januari 2021 17:28
Stel een oudere driver had optimalisaties voor een bepaalde game. Blijft die optimalisatie ook staan bij een nieuwere driver?
+1Patriot
@jaaoie1726 januari 2021 17:31
Ja, die halen ze doorgaans niet zomaar weg.
+1Salatrel
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:32
Het scheelt op z’n minst het er is een update beschikbaar icoontje
+1Carlos0_0
@Salatrel26 januari 2021 20:44
Dat icoontje krijg je sowieso niet, of je moet dat stomme geforce experience ofzo geïnstalleerd hebben(wat optioneel is).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 26 januari 2021 20:45]

+1masterwillems
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:31
Definieer "gedonder".
+1rajackar
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:36
Er zitten ook optimalisaties in en specifieke ondersteuning voor nieuwe games. Dus meestal is het wel de moeite om up-to-date te zijn.
+1Mizgala28
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:41
Soms wel en soms niet, als ik een game wil spelen die erom vraagt dan zoek ik over het algemeen de meest stabiele driver update.

Echter eerlijk gezegd vraag ik mij af hoeveel dit uitmaakt, die lijst met open issues heb ik nog steeds deels last van, en het is dat ik 1 spel nu speel die profiteert van nieuwere drivers (waarvan de meeste de open issues al hadden, sommige daarvan zijn al maanden oud) maar anders bleeft ik wel op 442.59 waar ik eerder op zat, en nul issues had.

Over het algemeen kan updaten geen kwaad, want als iets toch niet helemaal werkt kun je eventueel terug naar een oudere driver versie.
+1geert1
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:44
Als geen enkele wijziging op jou van toepassing is dan kun je een update in principe achterwege laten. Maar met haken en ogen: in deze update is bijvoorbeeld verbeterde ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het spel The Medium. Besluit je over een lange tijd pas om dat spel eens op te pakken, dan heb je er misschien niet de beste driver voor als je ze vanaf nu zou overslaan.

Dus ja, je kunt updates achterwege laten als de wijzigingen niks voor je doen, er geen beveiligingslekken gedicht werden, en je ook later de genoemde games zeker niet gaat spelen.

In de praktijk is het daarom meestal handiger om maar gewoon te updaten. Als het goed is zou dit geen "gedonder" moeten opleveren. De oude driver eerst verwijderen is meestal niet nodig en kan nadelig werken; gewoon de nieuwe downloaden en installeren gaat nagenoeg altijd probleemloos met een stabiel systeem. Zijn er daarna issues, dan betekent dat meestal dat er iets aan je systeem niet deugt of niet goed compatible is. Dan zit het probleem dus niet in de driver zelf. Issues met de driver zelf komen ook voor, maar slechts heel zelden en dan merk je misschien een kleine achteruitgang met een specifieke videokaart + specifieke game + specifieke driver. En voor alle eventuele issues heb je een herstelpunt.
+1kevz
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:46
Jaren geleden was ik nog van het kamp meteen updaten wanneer het mogelijk is. Maar tegenwoordig lees ik iets te vaak dat er grote problemen kunnen onstaan. Het lijkt alsof we gaandeweg over tijd steeds slechter geteste drivers/software voorgeschoteld worden in het algemeen, dus als Windows mij verteld dat er een update is dan stel ik die uit tot het laatste moment, minder kans op een rollback door iets wat ze weer eens niet goed genoeg getest hebben toch.

De enige uitzondering is als je bepaalde drivers nodig gaat hebben voor een nieuwe game die niet zonder kan. Dan nog probeer ik het altijd zonder updaten aan de praat te krijgen, want ik merk maar iets te vaak dat nieuwe drivers bij launchgames nog wel eens dingen willen slopen, of dat nieuwe game A de nieuwe drivers nodig heeft, en oude game B vervolgens voor geen meter werkt daar op. Nog een reden om games niet bij launch te kopen voor mij :P
+1Xm0ur3r
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:53
Als er niks voor mij bij zit dan wacht ik meestal even tot hij paar weken uit is, als er dan grote problemen waren dan zou er wel een hotfix uitgebracht zijn is mijn gedachtegang.

Te lang wachten doe ik ook weer niet.
+1bierschuit
@yinx8426 januari 2021 18:22
Vroeger toen je nog detonator drivers had kreeg je nog wel eens een algemene performance uplift, maar nu is het allemaal lood om oud ijzer.
Update nu alleen als je issues hebt die gefixed zijn of een game die de laatste versie prefereerd.
+1Midnight4u
@yinx8426 januari 2021 20:19
Nou, ze beweren altijd ook van "5% more FPS" in dit en dat spel. Dan zou wat oudere games onderhand wel boven de 300% zijn gestegen ;)

Zoals men hier al min of meer al zeggen, als je niet de 3000 series hebt, even laten gaan en telkens hier de comments lezen. Een nieuwe driver, hoeft je honger echt niet te stillen.
+1Carlos0_0
@yinx8426 januari 2021 20:48
Als je niet de nieuwste spellen speelt nee, dan is het niet de moeite waard om elke maand update te doen.

Speel je de nieuwste spellen(of een aantal spellen van lijst hierboven) heb je last van bugs ja dan wel, anders eens 1 keer per jaar ofzo ook prima.
0HakanX
@yinx8426 januari 2021 16:58
#101 don't fix it if it ain't broken.
0jmk
@yinx8426 januari 2021 21:27
Ik heb sinds Assassin's creed Odyssey dat de nieuwste versie van het alleen lekker draait op de nieuwste NVIDIA driver. Anders had ik snel random crashes.

Dus als je een spel speelt wat nog in ontwikkeling is kan updaten soms gewoon nodig zijn.
0Nozmordre
@yinx8426 januari 2021 22:44
Er worden ook regelmatig beveiligingsproblemen opgelost dus updaten is zeker wel aan te raden.
0Rudie_V
@yinx8427 januari 2021 14:48
Ik speel helemaal geen spellen en bekijk nVidia's security bulletin om te beslissen of ik zal updaten. Zolang er geen fixes zijn voor de gpu display driver zie ik weinig noodzaak om elke keer te updaten, meer installeer ik toch niet van de drivers.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/security/
0Mel33
@yinx841 februari 2021 15:36
Ja altijd is het verstandig up te daten, er zitten ook bugs in, waardoor malware bijv een bitcoin miner binnen haalt, door verkeerde link te klikken als gebruiker. Je hoort weinig over dit soort lekken en of ze het patchen.
+1Coder71
26 januari 2021 18:31
Helaas is de stutter in VR nog niet opgelost.
Getest zonder monitoring tools aan, alleen steam-VR.
Niet speelbaar zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Coder71 op 26 januari 2021 18:32]

+1Leader98
@Coder7126 januari 2021 22:19
Met welke gpu heb je getest?
+1Coder71
@Leader9827 januari 2021 06:50
Ik gebruik de aorus 3090. Zal vandaag de oudste nvidia driver eens proberen, die uit September, waar voor het eerst de 3000 serie in wordt ondersteund.
0Leader98
@Coder7127 januari 2021 09:08
Ik ben benieuwd naar je bevindingen!

Vandaag komt hier de RTX3080 eindelijk binnen dus dan kan ik ook eea testen ;-)
+1Coder71
@Leader9827 januari 2021 16:23
Ik dacht even, nadat ik de drivers (456.38-desktop-win10-64bit-international-dch-whql) had geinstalleerd (maar nog niet herstart) dat het probleem verholpen was. Helaas blijkt het terug (of toch niet weg geweest) te zijn. Helaas. Baal wel, net een nieuwe pc en index, en je kan er zo niets (in VR) mee.

Aanvulling: Nu getest, en goed werkend!! met de 457.30 drivers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Coder71 op 27 januari 2021 20:46]

0Coder71
@Coder7131 januari 2021 10:48
Kleine aanvulling op bovenstaande. Ook met de nieuwste drivers werkt het goed. Echter moet alle monitoring tools uit staan, en (irritant!) na een herstart van de pc werkt het niet meer goed. Dus als ik VR wil gebruiken, moet ik de NVidia drivers uninstallen, en dan weer installeren. Dan werkt het prima, tot de volgende herstart.
+1Brains Bush
@Coder7127 januari 2021 08:34
Ja hier ook nog steeds 'stuttering'. Bv AC hotlap mode. (RTX3090/G2).
+1jfeelders
@Coder7127 januari 2021 13:26
In 461.40 inderdaad erge stutter (1080ti + RiftS). De recente developerdrivers 461.33 waren erg goed en een verbetering t.o.v. 461.06.
0Coder71
@jfeelders27 januari 2021 14:58
De hotfix 461.33 hielp hier helaas niet.
Ben benieuwd of iemand het heeft weten op te lossen icm een 3000 kaart.
+1Brains Bush
26 januari 2021 16:59
Deze staat bij zowel open als opgeloste 'issues':

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

Dus we gaan het zelf maar ff proberen
+1BillyBee
@Brains Bush26 januari 2021 17:08
Nee hoor. de ene is "while" en de andere "without".
0Brains Bush
@BillyBee27 januari 2021 08:31
thx. Lezen is ook een vak ;)
+1mr.Loma
@Brains Bush26 januari 2021 17:09
is met en zonder monitoring tool
+1Tyrian
26 januari 2021 16:35
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Windows 8 en Windows 8.1 worden niet meer ondersteund door deze driver. Alleen nog voor Windows 7 en Windows 10.

Update: Dit geldt alleen voor de RTX 2000/3000 serie zie ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tyrian op 26 januari 2021 17:05]

+1TheVivaldi
@Tyrian26 januari 2021 16:57
Waar staat dat? Want als ik doorklik naar de downloadpagina, kan ik dit stuurprogramma gewoon downloaden voor Windows 8 en 8.1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 26 januari 2021 17:11]

0Tyrian
@TheVivaldi26 januari 2021 17:04
Het is afhankelijk van de videokaart zie ik. Voor de RTX 2000/3000 serie zijn er geen Windows 8.x drivers meer, maar voor oudere kaarten nog wel gewoon.
+1ricjuh
26 januari 2021 17:24
Ik ben al een tijd geleden overgestapt op de studiodrivers van Nvidia.. Veel stabieler en merk geen fps verlies in games dus win/win :)
0Goofy1978
26 januari 2021 17:12
De vorige driver fixte de zwartwaarden op een cx oled, met een 3000 serie gpu.
Dat was een mooie update, deze sla ik ook maar over ben nog wat oudere games aant spelen.
0phpnuker
27 januari 2021 01:53
Ik ga zeker niet updaten. De vorige versie (461.09) is geoptimaliseerd voor mijn 1080Ti kaart
0MrFax

27 januari 2021 11:21
Windows 10 Open Issues
Dezelfde open issues als 3 maanden geleden.

Waar gaat dit over Nvidia?!
0TrainedFTW
1 februari 2021 18:58
Ik krijg artifacts bij afbeeldingen en systeem crashes bij opstarten van een spel (Control) met de RTX 3080 (Suprim X).

Met de 461.09 drivers had ik nergens last van!
0Hackus
12 februari 2021 10:10
NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix 461.51 beschikbaar
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

