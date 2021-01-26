Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.40 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor het spel The Medium en de mobiele uitvoeringen van de RTX 30-serie videokaarten. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for The Medium, a new adventure-horror game that features ray tracing and our performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]

[Resident Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engine may crash in DirectX 11 mode [200686418]

[DaVinci Resolve]: Error 707, application crash, or application instability may occur. [3225521]

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: The application may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA). [3230997/200686504]

[Zoom][NVENC]: Webcam video image colors on the receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect. [3205912]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (without running running any GPU hardware monitoring tool in the background) [3152190]

[Assassin's Creed Valhalla]: The game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]

NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]

[Zoom]: Chrome browser flickers with Zoom app. [200695072]

[G-SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may restart when enabling NVIDIA Surround with GSYNC enabled on RTX 30 series GPUs. [3202303]