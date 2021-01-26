Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.40 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor het spel The Medium en de mobiele uitvoeringen van de RTX 30-serie videokaarten. De changelog laat verder een verzameling bugfixes zien:
Game Ready for The Medium
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for The Medium, a new adventure-horror game that features ray tracing and our performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology.Gaming Technology
Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]
- [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]
- [Resident Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engine may crash in DirectX 11 mode [200686418]
- [DaVinci Resolve]: Error 707, application crash, or application instability may occur. [3225521]
- [Adobe Premiere Pro]: The application may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA). [3230997/200686504]
- [Zoom][NVENC]: Webcam video image colors on the receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect. [3205912]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (without running running any GPU hardware monitoring tool in the background) [3152190]
- [Assassin's Creed Valhalla]: The game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]
- NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]
- [Zoom]: Chrome browser flickers with Zoom app. [200695072]
- [G-SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may restart when enabling NVIDIA Surround with GSYNC enabled on RTX 30 series GPUs. [3202303]
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
- Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.