Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Darktable 3.4.0

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 3.4.0 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De complete release notes kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

The Big Ones
  • The user manual is made available at the same time as the release. Note that this user manual is also the last version as a new project has taken over the lead on this. The goal is to have an up-to-date user manual by using a simpler format to write text for contributors. Feedback or contributions for the new format are welcome here.
  • The tethering view has been reworked and is now more stable.
  • The histogram is back on the tethering view (it was disabled in 3.2 due to lack of time)
  • A new module grouping feature has been introduced. This makes the "more modules" module (at the bottom right of the darkroom) obsolete and this module has therefore been removed.The module grouping feature allows users to create their own groups of modules. A number of pre-defined module groups are included as presets (default, minimal, scene-referred, display-referred, all modules) as well as a new default module group tab layout (technical / grading / effects), which beter organizes the modules according to their purpose.
  • Module masking is now enhanced for use with scene-referred workflows. A new masking implementation has been added, with fully unbounded blending modes, which allows parametric masking either in linear RGB or in JzCzHz color spaces. A boost factor slider has been introduced in the masking GUI so that users may set thresholding parameters above 100% to mask pixels in HDR images.JzCzHz is derived from JzAzBz, which is a perceptual color space developed for HDR and published in 2017, with better properties than CIE Lab from 1976, allowing near-perfect hue linearity, for a robust hue/saturation masking. A JzCzHz hue mask will produce the same output whether it is used before input color profile, after output color profile, or anywhere in-between, providing an important consistency improvement over HSL masking.
  • A new color calibration module has been added as a full-featured hub for color correction. It was first intended as a scene-referred (unbounded) rewrite of the old channel mixer, allowing corrections of the color space, both for creative and corrective purposes.Because channel mixing is how white balancing and chromatic adaptation are implemented, color calibration also introduces robust chromatic adaptation transforms, Bradford (from ICC v4) and CAT16 (from CIECAM 2016), improving the color rendition of the white-balanced final image. The module provides a library of all standard CIE illuminants and two machine-learning illuminant detection algorithms, using different assumptions, for when no neutral colors can be sampled from the image, along with the traditional color-picker for manual sampling of neutral colors.Color calibration internally implements gamut-mapping and gamut-clipping, which attempts to preserve the hue and luminance of pixels while avoiding imaginary and out-of-gamut colors at the beginning of the pipeline, to improve the robustness of color-grading modules inside the pipeline. This is made necessary because white balancing will only push input out-of-gamut colors farther away, and will noticeably help dealing with artifical colored lights (LED, stage lighting, etc.).A new workflow setting "chromatic adaptation defaults", in processing preferences, allows users to choose to keep using the white balance module to perform the chromatic adaptation for new edits ("legacy" worflow, the default) or to use the new color calibration instead ("modern" workflow). The modern workflow still uses the usual white balance module, although with different default settings, because input color profiles and demosaicing need at least a rough white balancing early in the pipe.
  • Map view has evolved. Images close to each other are now grouped and a count of grouped images is displayed on the bottom-left corner. This provides better performance when many images need to be shown on the map. Mouse-scrolling over a group's thumb scrolls through the images of the group. Groups containing selected images are highlighted with a white border. The image count is displayed as a white number if all images of the group are exactly at the same place, and in yellow otherwise.Movement of images within the map has also been improved. Click to drag the visible image, Shift-Click to drag the full group. A new "locations" module allows you to define location areas (using elliptical or rectangular shapes). These locations are saved as collections visible under " geotagging" in the collect module.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-12-2020 14:4413

24-12-2020 • 14:44

13 Linkedin

Bron: Darktable

Update-historie

11-02 Darktable 3.8.1 11
24-12 Darktable 3.8.0 13
15-09 Darktable 3.6.1 0
07-'21 Darktable 3.6.0 16
02-'21 Darktable 3.4.1 5
12-'20 Darktable 3.4.0 13
08-'20 Darktable 3.2.1 8
04-'20 Darktable 3.0.2 10
03-'20 Darktable 3.0.1 3
12-'19 Darktable 3.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Darktable

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+110+23+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Henri Brands
24 december 2020 16:10
Wanneer ik via de gegeven link probeer te downloaden kom ik bij "latest Windows installer for darktable", maar krijg ik nog steeds versie 3.2.1 aangeboden.
Blijkbaar gaat er ergens iets mis.

Inmiddels via een andere link binnengehaald via GitHub:
https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henri Brands op 24 december 2020 16:16]

+1alienfruit
24 december 2020 14:47
In hoeverre is dit vergelijkbaar met Lightroom?
+2sys64738
@alienfruit24 december 2020 14:59
Op zich kun je er redelijk hetzelfde mee. Maar in DT gaat alles via losse modules. Dus als je wilt verscherpen, moet je de verscherp-module aanzetten en daar je instellingen doen.

Dit heeft als voordeel dat je elke module los van elkaar aan en uit kunt zetten en zo het resultaat kunt zien. Maar het grote nadeel is dat alles "verstopt" zit in heel veel modules. Das langzaam met bewerken en achteraf moeilijker om te zien wat er allemaal gedaan is aan een foto.

Misschien is het een kwestie van wennen. Ik wil er nog een keer langer mee gaan spelen. Het is in ieder geval gratis, wat natuurlijk altijd mooi meegenomen is.
+1Eonfge
@sys6473824 december 2020 15:23
Hoe verhoudt het met Raw Therapee?
https://rawtherapee.com/

Als FLOSS evangelist haal ik deze projecten altijd aan als mensen beginnen over foto-editing, maar ik heb zelf totaal geen verstand van foto-bewerking dus ik kan inhoudelijk niet zeggen of het degelijke programma's zijn.
+1Jazco2nd

@Eonfge24 december 2020 15:49
Vergelijk DarkTable dan direct met RawTherapee ART, dat is een wat gebruiksvriendelijker variant.

Nog steeds erg ingewikkeld voor een starter dus ik hoop dat DarkTable intuïtiever is.
+1Lennart
@Jazco2nd24 december 2020 17:53
Het is voornamelijk bedoeld om RAW-bestanden mee te bewerken, dus dan heb je het wel over fotografen die of daar verstand van hebben of daar in willen duiken. Anders kom je ook weg met een simpele edit met verschillende contrastniveau's in de één of andere editor.

Zelf gebruik ik ART (clone van RawTherapee) en bewerk er verschillende foto's in voor oa. bladen. Nooit klachten van de opmaak gehad dat er iets niet klopte en het kwam er altijd goed in.
+1Jazco2nd

@Lennart24 december 2020 18:25
Daarom: starter. zoals ik zelf. Met een starter bedoel ik niet een beginnend fotograaf die nog nooit met FOSS heeft gewerkt, maar een echte startende fotograaf die ook nog nooit Photoshop/Lightroom heeft gezien.

ART heb ik ook paar weekendjes aan besteed. Heel leuk wat je ermee kan maar god hee wat kan je enorm verdwalen.
0Lennart
@Jazco2nd25 december 2020 11:47
Ja dat had ik ook al. Je bent niet de enige ;-)
+2Slaiter
@alienfruit24 december 2020 15:35
Misschien een handige link waarin ze vergeleken worden of anders deze

Een quote van het eindoordeel.
Let’s get to the key question I set out to answer in this article. Is Darktable as good as Lightroom?

The short answer is – Yes.

In fact, Darktable may be better than Lightroom. It has more tools and more precise manipulations of the elements of those tools. Longtime Lightroom users may wonder why Adobe hasn’t included some of these features. I’m voting for Adobe to add the denoise (profiled) and the framing options immediately!

The processing tools are not always intuitive. But if you work with this software for a while, you’ll figure out where things are.

Is Darktable is as easy to use as Lightroom?

This is a different question. Darktable has a learning curve. There are not as many video tutorials to help teach you how to use the program. The user manual is easy to understand, though you may need some processing background.

Many of the tools are broken down into component parts. You can control these independently. This is great if you’re an advanced photographer. But it was easy for me to go overboard and make a poorly processed photo.

This may not be the best tool for a beginning photographer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaiter op 24 december 2020 15:56]

+1Eric Bouten
25 december 2020 08:12
Een aanrader is het YouTube kanaal van Bruce Williams. Hij heeft hier talloze tutorials staan over Darktable. Deze waren en zijn voor mij zeer verhelderend.
+1Angermanagement
@Eric Bouten26 december 2020 00:16
Rico Richardson, onze landgenoot heeft een video gemaakt over de veranderingen in 3.4.

"darktable 3.4 has been released"
0ElHupeke
@Eric Bouten29 december 2020 18:46
Precies, leuk uitgelegd door Bruce! Na uitproberen en testen n.a.v. zijn tutorials gebruik nu alleen maar Darktable. Is echt waanzinnig goed als je hem door hebt. Kijk eens goed naar de maskers. Is echt uniek!! Ik heb 'mislukt belichte' foto's mooi gekregen. Ben er echt blij mee!
0alienfruit
24 december 2020 19:07
Dank je wel allemaal! Ik ben namelijk op zoek na een vervangende app voor de Mac. Omdat ik mijn Lightroom abbonement niet wil verlengen :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True