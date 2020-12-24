Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Calibre 5.8.1

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.8.1 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Happy holidays to all calibre users!
  • E-book Viewer: Add a mode to follow links with only the keyboard (triggered by Alt+F)
  • Edit book: A new option to show a configurable number lines above the current line when syncing the position of the preview panel to the current position in the code editor (under Preview settings in the Editor preferences). Closes tickets: 1908929.
  • Windows: Automatically resolve shortcuts (.lnk files) when adding books to calibre. Closes tickets: 1907410.
  • Content server viewer: Don't enter full screen mode automatically when reading on desktop like devices (this can be controlled via a setting in the viewer preferences under Page layout)
  • E-book Viewer tool bar: Add a select all action and a Read aloud action (can be added by right clicking the tool bar and configuring it)
  • Template/formatter enhancements: Add a 'for' statement and add the ability for a developer to pass extra information to a template.
  • Rules editors for icon/coloring rules: Add a button to duplicate rules and to convert a rule to advanced template mode. Closes tickets: 1907919, 1907918.
Bug fixes
  • Content server viewer: Fix regression in 5.0 that broke scrolling on iOS.
  • E-book viewer: Fix error when scrolling to some search results in flow mode. Closes tickets: 1908000.
  • AZW3 Input: Fix rare AID based links not working. Closes tickets: 1898394.
  • E-book viewer: Fix clock in header/footer not using system time format. Closes tickets: 1907907.
  • Windows: Fix Read aloud not working with books that have a single large internal text file, such as MOBI or DOCX books.
  • PDF Output: Fix a regression causing conversion to fail when typesetting Chinese text
  • Amazon metadata download: Fix no results being found when using the automatic or Google servers because of a change in the markup of the Google search results page.
  • Version 5.8.1 fixes a couple of regressions that broke the Save to disk function and changing Page layout settings in the viewer. Closes tickets: 1909217, 1909197.
New news sources
  • SchwarzerPfeil by tastytea
  • Substack by topynate
Improved news sources
  • The Australian
  • The Atlantic
  • Zerohedge
  • New York Times Book Review
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 124,61MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-12-2020 14:500

24-12-2020 • 14:50

0 Linkedin

Bron: Calibre

Update-historie

22-04 Calibre 5.41 5
01-04 Calibre 5.40 7
18-03 Calibre 5.39 1
04-03 Calibre 5.38 0
18-02 Calibre 5.37 5
04-02 Calibre 5.36 1
21-01 Calibre 5.35 2
17-12 Calibre 5.34 0
03-12 Calibre 5.33.2 0
12-11 Calibre 5.32 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True