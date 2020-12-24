Versie 5.8.1 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Happy holidays to all calibre users!

E-book Viewer: Add a mode to follow links with only the keyboard (triggered by Alt+F)

Edit book: A new option to show a configurable number lines above the current line when syncing the position of the preview panel to the current position in the code editor (under Preview settings in the Editor preferences). Closes tickets: 1908929.

Windows: Automatically resolve shortcuts (.lnk files) when adding books to calibre. Closes tickets: 1907410.

Content server viewer: Don't enter full screen mode automatically when reading on desktop like devices (this can be controlled via a setting in the viewer preferences under Page layout)

E-book Viewer tool bar: Add a select all action and a Read aloud action (can be added by right clicking the tool bar and configuring it)

Template/formatter enhancements: Add a 'for' statement and add the ability for a developer to pass extra information to a template.

Rules editors for icon/coloring rules: Add a button to duplicate rules and to convert a rule to advanced template mode. Closes tickets: 1907919, 1907918. Bug fixes Content server viewer: Fix regression in 5.0 that broke scrolling on iOS.

E-book viewer: Fix error when scrolling to some search results in flow mode. Closes tickets: 1908000.

AZW3 Input: Fix rare AID based links not working. Closes tickets: 1898394.

E-book viewer: Fix clock in header/footer not using system time format. Closes tickets: 1907907.

Windows: Fix Read aloud not working with books that have a single large internal text file, such as MOBI or DOCX books.

PDF Output: Fix a regression causing conversion to fail when typesetting Chinese text

Amazon metadata download: Fix no results being found when using the automatic or Google servers because of a change in the markup of the Google search results page.

Version 5.8.1 fixes a couple of regressions that broke the Save to disk function and changing Page layout settings in the viewer. Closes tickets: 1909217, 1909197. New news sources SchwarzerPfeil by tastytea

Substack by topynate Improved news sources The Australian

The Atlantic

Zerohedge

New York Times Book Review