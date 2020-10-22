Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.56 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 4.56:
- Updated Video PlugIn (improved Win10 compatibility, new player for MP3/FLAC)
- Option to play all audio formats in main window (Properties->Video/Sound)
- Option to change hotkeys for menus: Right mouse click on menu item
- New option in Paint dialog: Fill rect/ellipse with transparent color
- New "Edit->Insert Watermark" option: Use color to highlight an area
- Option to disable mouse wheel for file browsing (Properties->Browsing)
- New SVG PlugIn
- New XCF PlugIn
- New JPG option: Use QuantSmooth loading (PlugIn)
- Option for page/frame filename suffix in Multipage-Extract dialog
- CTRL + "Save-As" icon on toolbar calls the "Save" menu
- New option in Advanced batch dialog: Add Border/Frame
- New option in Insert Text dialog: Settings for Outline-1 effect (Rainbow)
- New paste option: Change paste counter (Edit->Paste special)
- New shapes in Hexagon dialog: Ellipse, Cloud; Spiral
- New option in Hexagon/Shadow dialog: Background transparency
- Support for PSB format (Photoshop files)
- Context menu added to EXIF dialog (Copy only selected lines)
- New placeholder: $c (Compression text from Image->Info dialog)
- Program icon updated
- New Paint dialog icons
- CLP format moved to FORMATS PlugIn
- JP2 PlugIn loading bugs fixed
- B3D and XCF PlugIn loading bugs fixed
- Formats PlugIn bugs fixed (XPM,XBM,CR2,HDR,WBMB,FITS,DDS)
- MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed
- Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions