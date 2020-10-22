Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.56 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.56: Updated Video PlugIn (improved Win10 compatibility, new player for MP3/FLAC)

Option to play all audio formats in main window (Properties->Video/Sound)

Option to change hotkeys for menus: Right mouse click on menu item

New option in Paint dialog: Fill rect/ellipse with transparent color

New "Edit->Insert Watermark" option: Use color to highlight an area

Option to disable mouse wheel for file browsing (Properties->Browsing)

New SVG PlugIn

New XCF PlugIn

New JPG option: Use QuantSmooth loading (PlugIn)

Option for page/frame filename suffix in Multipage-Extract dialog

CTRL + "Save-As" icon on toolbar calls the "Save" menu

New option in Advanced batch dialog: Add Border/Frame

New option in Insert Text dialog: Settings for Outline-1 effect (Rainbow)

New paste option: Change paste counter (Edit->Paste special)

New shapes in Hexagon dialog: Ellipse, Cloud; Spiral

New option in Hexagon/Shadow dialog: Background transparency

Support for PSB format (Photoshop files)

Context menu added to EXIF dialog (Copy only selected lines)

New placeholder: $c (Compression text from Image->Info dialog)

Program icon updated

New Paint dialog icons

CLP format moved to FORMATS PlugIn

JP2 PlugIn loading bugs fixed

B3D and XCF PlugIn loading bugs fixed

Formats PlugIn bugs fixed (XPM,XBM,CR2,HDR,WBMB,FITS,DDS)

MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed

Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions