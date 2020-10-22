Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: IrfanView 4.56

IrfanView logo (75 pix) Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.56 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.56:
  • Updated Video PlugIn (improved Win10 compatibility, new player for MP3/FLAC)
  • Option to play all audio formats in main window (Properties->Video/Sound)
  • Option to change hotkeys for menus: Right mouse click on menu item
  • New option in Paint dialog: Fill rect/ellipse with transparent color
  • New "Edit->Insert Watermark" option: Use color to highlight an area
  • Option to disable mouse wheel for file browsing (Properties->Browsing)
  • New SVG PlugIn
  • New XCF PlugIn
  • New JPG option: Use QuantSmooth loading (PlugIn)
  • Option for page/frame filename suffix in Multipage-Extract dialog
  • CTRL + "Save-As" icon on toolbar calls the "Save" menu
  • New option in Advanced batch dialog: Add Border/Frame
  • New option in Insert Text dialog: Settings for Outline-1 effect (Rainbow)
  • New paste option: Change paste counter (Edit->Paste special)
  • New shapes in Hexagon dialog: Ellipse, Cloud; Spiral
  • New option in Hexagon/Shadow dialog: Background transparency
  • Support for PSB format (Photoshop files)
  • Context menu added to EXIF dialog (Copy only selected lines)
  • New placeholder: $c (Compression text from Image->Info dialog)
  • Program icon updated
  • New Paint dialog icons
  • CLP format moved to FORMATS PlugIn
  • JP2 PlugIn loading bugs fixed
  • B3D and XCF PlugIn loading bugs fixed
  • Formats PlugIn bugs fixed (XPM,XBM,CR2,HDR,WBMB,FITS,DDS)
  • MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed
  • Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions
IrfanView screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.56
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Irfan Skiljan
Download https://www.irfanview.com/64bit.htm
Bestandsgrootte 3,72MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-10-2020 08:47
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-10-2020 • 08:47

9 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Irfan Skiljan

Update-historie

18-03 IrfanView 4.60 10
01-12 IrfanView 4.59 11
05-'21 IrfanView 4.58 6
01-'21 IrfanView 4.57 15
10-'20 IrfanView 4.56 9
12-'19 IrfanView 4.54 3
05-'19 IrfanView 4.53 17
12-'18 IrfanView 4.52 9
02-'18 IrfanView 4.51 5
10-'17 IrfanView 4.50 19
Meer historie

Lees meer

IrfanView

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1cyberbelgium
22 oktober 2020 08:51
echt een prachtig programma !
slikt echt alles qua file format
gebruik dit al jaren , mooi om te zien dat dit nog steeds actief ontwikkeld word O+
+1Fairy
@cyberbelgium22 oktober 2020 09:36
Wat ik vooral ideaal vind is dat je ook batches kan inzetten om bijvoorbeeld foto's te resizen of bewerkingen/conversies uit te voeren.
+1NitSuA
22 oktober 2020 18:46
Bizar hoe lang dit programma al meegaat en nog zo goed wordt gewaardeerd! Ik vind wel dat ze de GUI mogen verbeteren (Windows 98 uitstraling in een Windows 10 venster). Voor de rest echt prima programma, vooral door de batch functies.
+1erikmeuk3
@NitSuA22 oktober 2020 21:34
Dat het nog steeds hetzelfde is, is juist prettig.
+1NEO256
22 oktober 2020 10:21
Ik heb nog steeds geen applicatie gezien die ook maar in de buurt komt kwa;
snelheid van opstarten en weergeven,
gemak in cut / copy / paste / navigatie
handigheidjes en toevoegingen zoals filters / batch conversie / thumbnail view

Kortom fantastische applicatie die gratis is.
+1Ortep
22 oktober 2020 10:41
De beste viewer ever. En al sinds jaar en dag gratis.
+1Mantis
22 oktober 2020 13:57
Dit is volgens mij de enigste applicatie die ik al meer dan 20 jaar lang nog bijna dagelijks gebruik :)
+1Bushtucker
22 oktober 2020 15:38
Irfanview gaat al heel lang mee en dat zal wel geen toeval zijn. Toch gebruik ik liever Faststone Image Viewer. Werkt net iets fijner en de interface ziet er m.i. beter uit. Dit blijft natuurlijk een persoonlijke voorkeur en ik zal de laatste zijn om te beweren dat Faststone beter is Maar misschien toch iets om eens naar te kijken en te proberen?
Ook Faststone wordt trouwens nog steeds doorontwikkeld, zo af en toe verschijnt er een nieuwe versie.
0magician2000
31 oktober 2020 19:55
Wat zouden jullie dan eigenlijk anders willen aan de interface?

Alles omgooien, functies op andere plekken, enz. (zoals Windows en Adobe bijvoorbeeld een handje van hebben)?

Of alleen wat "mooier" maken zodat het meer past bij W10 / de huidige tijd van dat alles er vooral gelikt uit moet zien (en niet zozeer een goede werking hoeft te hebben - dat doen ze misschien wel met updates)?

De werking is sinds jaar en dag prima te noemen. Het doet wat het moet doen en doet dat snel. Er zit heel veel (verborgen) functionaliteit in waaraan de meeste mensen (meer dan) voldoende hebben.

Maar je kunt natuurlijk altijd vragen bij de ontwikkelaar of er een optie is dat je een andere "skin" maakt die hij er dan bij aan kan bieden...

Het programma is, mede door het niet steeds wijzigen van hoe het eruitziet en / of werkt, juist lekker doeltreffend en herkenbaar.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True