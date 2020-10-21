Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Opera 72.0.3815.148

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 72 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 72 zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de zoekfunctionaliteit. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Opera 72 update

Today, we’re happy to inform you that we’re releasing the Opera 72 update. What’s new?

The main improvement this time around is in the Search Tabs feature. It’s now much easier to go through the search results and find the tab you want, since the results are sorted by relevance. Content matches are sorted by the number of keyword matches in the content, highest number first.

In the search results, tabs are sorted in this order:

  1. Title matches
  2. URL matches
  3. Content matches (open tabs only)

Although this build is based on an older chromium version (86.0.4240.80), it includes an important security fix for CVE-2020-15999.

See all the changes in here.

Versienummer 72.0.3815.148
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-10-2020 • 15:00

21-10-2020 • 15:00

Bron: Opera

