Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 86.0.622.38

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 86 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Nieuw in versie 86, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn onder meer de mogelijkheid om downloads vanuit de download manager te verwijderen en diverse verbeteringen in de pdf-viewer. Daarnaast is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om add-ons te vinden. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • Internet Explorer mode:
    • Let users use the Microsoft Edge User Interface (UI) to test sites in Internet Explorer mode. Beginning with Microsoft Edge version 86, administrators can enable a UI option for their users to load a tab in Internet Explorer mode for testing purposes or as a stopgap until sites are added to the site list XML.
  • Delete downloads from disk using download manager. Users are now able to delete their downloaded files from their disk without leaving the browser. The new Delete downloads functionality exists within the context menu of downloads shelf or the downloads page.
  • Roll back to previous Microsoft Edge version. The rollback feature lets administrators revert to a known good version of Microsoft Edge if there's an issue in the latest version of Microsoft Edge. Learn more.
  • Enforce enabling Sync by default across the enterprise. Administrators can enable synchronization for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) accounts by default with the ForceSync policy.
  • PDF updates:
    • Table of contents for PDF Documents. Beginning with version 86, Microsoft Edge has added support for table of contents that lets users easily navigate through PDF documents.
    • Access all PDF functionalities on small form factor screens. Access all the capabilities of the Microsoft Edge PDF reader on devices with small screen sizes.
    • Pen support for highlighter on PDF files. With this update, users can use their digital pen to directly highlight text on PDF files, in the same way they would with a physical highlighter and paper.
    • Improved PDF scrolling. You will now be able to experience stutter free scrolling while navigating through long PDF documents.
  • Automatic profile switching on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. The automatic profile switching currently available in Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 is extended to downlevel Windows (Windows 7, 8,and 8.1). For more information, see the automatic profile switching blog post.
  • Users will see auto complete suggestions when they start typing a search query on the Microsoft Edge Add-ons website. Auto complete will help users quickly complete their search query without having to type the entire string. This will be helpful because users won't have to remember correct spellings and they can choose from the available options that are displayed.
  • Remove the HTML5 Application Cache API. Beginning with Microsoft Edge version 86, the legacy Application Cache API that enables offline use of web pages is being removed from Microsoft Edge. Web Developers should review the WebDev documentation for information on replacing the Application Cache API with Service Workers. Important: You can request an AppCache OriginTrial Token that allows sites to continue to use the deprecated Application Cache API until Microsoft Edge version 90.
  • Security:
    • Secure DNS (DNS-over-HTTPS) Support. Beginning with Microsoft Edge version 86, settings to control Secure DNS on un-managed devices is available. These settings aren't accessible to users on managed devices, but IT admins can enable or disable Secure DNS using the dnsoverhttpsmode group policy.
    • Microsoft Edge alerts you if your passwords are found in an online leak. Microsoft Edge checks your passwords against a repository of known-breached credentials and alerts you if a match is found.
  • Add a custom image to the New Tab Page (NTP) using a group policy. Beginning with Microsoft Edge version 86 the NTP has an option to replace the default image with a custom user-supplied image. The ability to manage the properties of this image is also supported by the group policy.
  • Match customized keyboard shortcuts to VS Code. Microsoft Edge DevTools now supports customizing keyboard shortcuts in the DevTools to match with your editor/IDE. (In Microsoft Edge 84, we added the ability to match DevTools keyboard shortcuts to VS Code).
  • Replace MetricsReportingEnabled and SendSiteInformationToImproveServices policies for downlevel Windows and macOS. These policies are deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 86 and will become obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 89.
    These policies are replaced by Allow Telemetry on Windows 10, and the new DiagnosticData policy for all other platforms. This will let users manage the diagnostic data that gets sent to Microsoft for Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and macOS.
  • SameSite=Lax Cookies By Default. To improve web security and privacy, cookies will now default to SameSite=Lax handling by default. This means that cookies will only be sent in a first-party context and will be omitted for requests sent to third-parties. This change can cause compatibility impact on websites that require cookies for third-party resources to function correctly. To permit such cookies, web developers can mark cookies which should be set from and sent to third-party contexts by adding explicit SameSite=none and Secure attributes when the cookie is set. Enterprises that wish to exempt certain sites from this change can do so using the LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabledForDomainList policy, or can opt-out of the change across all sites using the LegacySameSiteCookieBehaviorEnabled policy.
New policies

Nineteen new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added.

Deprecated Policies Obsoleted Policy

TLS13HardeningForLocalAnchorsEnabled - Enable a TLS 1.3 security feature for local trust anchors.

Policy caption changed

NativeWindowOcclusionEnabled - Enable Native Window Occlusion.

Policy description changed

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 86.0.622.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-10-2020 08:51
42 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

09-10-2020 • 08:51

42 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
22-10 Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30 32
25-09 Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31 21
03-09 Microsoft Edge 93.0.961.38 17
07-'21 Microsoft Edge 92.0.902.55 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (42)

-Moderatie-faq
-142038+131+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1jeffrey-nl
9 oktober 2020 09:36
Ik ben naar Edge overgegaan sinds ze Chromium engine gebruiken. In eerste instantie omdat ik gek werd van Chrome memory usage en het bevalt erg goed. Fijne stabiele browser en memory usage is een stuk lager!

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeffrey-nl op 9 oktober 2020 09:36]

+1BramT
@jeffrey-nl9 oktober 2020 09:49
Edge is inderdaad een prima browser ondertussen en heeft zeker wat puntjes voor op chrome hier en daar. Maar wanneer heb je dit voor het laatste gecontroleerd? Chrome heeft aardig wat verbeteringen doorgevoerd t.o.v. het geheugenverbruik en bij de tests hier gebruikt Edge ondertussen (behoorlijk) meer: 1200mb vs 800mb bij een testset aan tabs.

(Getest met genoeg RAM vrij overigens en niet geminimaliseerd - alle tabs 'actief'. Niet getest hoe beide browsers handelen in een memory-starved omgeving.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door BramT op 9 oktober 2020 11:17]

+1Loller1

@BramT9 oktober 2020 09:51
Veel van de verbeteringen die Chrome de laatste tijd heeft doorgevoerd mbt prestaties... komen van Edge. Verschillende prestatieverbeteringen in Chrome zijn dingen die Microsoft naar Chromium heeft gecommit en die regelmatig al in eerdere versies van Edge zaten dan in Chromium en later Chrome. Sommige daarvan zijn trouwens ook geweigerd als ik mij niet vergis.
+1windows8fan
@BramT9 oktober 2020 10:56
Ik heb het hier ook even geprobeerd. Ik heb in beide browsers geminimaliseerd met dezelfde set met 3 tabs open.
In Chrome: CPU: 0.5%, Ram: 312
In Edge: CPU: 0.5%, Ram: 262
+1P_Tingen
@jeffrey-nl9 oktober 2020 11:54
Ik ook, later ben ik op mijn telefoon ook over gegaan op Edge. De collections werken echt héérlijk; ik zag een leuk recept in een blad. Ik scan de QR code met Edge, voeg de pagina op mijn telefoon toe aan een collectie en zie die op mijn laptop en desktop weer terug. Kan ongetwijfeld ook met andere browsers, al dan niet in combinatie met plugins, maar in Edge werkt het prima.
+1dycell

@jeffrey-nl9 oktober 2020 15:16
Er is niets slechts aan geheugen dat in gebruik is. Het ergste is als je geheugen vrij hebt, gezien je dan capaciteit hebt die niet gebruikt wordt.

Tenzij je heel krap in geheugen zit (<4GB) zul je op geheugen gebied dus geen verschil in performance merken.
0desalniettemin
@jeffrey-nl9 oktober 2020 10:42
En ziet er ook nog eens beter uit, want geen ronde hoeken zoals Chromium, die is persoonlijk helemaal niets vind. Niet dat ik het ooit ga gebruiken, want Firefox, maar toch ;)
+1Loller1

9 oktober 2020 09:38
Edge 86 ondersteund nu ook thema's. Vreemd dat dit niet in de lijst is opgenomen.
+1WoutervOorschot
@Loller19 oktober 2020 20:20
Het ondersteunde toch al lange tijd donker/licht windows thema? Of hebben ze accentkleur toegevoegd ergens?
+1Loller1

@WoutervOorschot9 oktober 2020 23:05
Nee, gewoon volledige thema ondersteuning zoals Chrome dat ook heeft.
+1Raziel
9 oktober 2020 10:38
Deze maand zou ook de Linux versie uitkomen (beta). Ben ik ook wel benieuwd naar, ivm device syncing.
+1Loller1

@Raziel9 oktober 2020 12:10
Onwaarschijnlijk dat je je nu al moet gaan verwachten aan een beta. Canary en Dev zullen onwaarschijnlijk wel de kop op steken, maar een beta zal wel pas voor november zijn als Edge 88 naar beta gaat.
+1toeter15
9 oktober 2020 15:36
Helaas nog steeds geen scrollbar in de favorieten, erg irritant als je veel mappen in je favorieten hebt staan.
+1Umbrah
@toeter159 oktober 2020 16:38
De menu variant heeft dat inderdaad niet, maar edge://favorites/ (het scherm zelf) wel. Tenminste in Dev 87.
+1Henno Keers
9 oktober 2020 09:44
Voor diegenen die voor hun werk nieuwe functionaliteit van Edge willen / moeten volgen is de Edge insider een handige plek: https://www.microsoftedgeinsider.com/en-us/whats-new
+1jokko
9 oktober 2020 10:17
Hoppelijk komt de force sync optie ook direct in de administrative templates van Intune / endpoint manager !
0MikeL
@jokko9 oktober 2020 11:40
Dat zou heel fijn zijn inderdaad!
0Volk
@jokko9 oktober 2020 12:48
Die komt vast en zeker, maar op moment van schrijven is de policy nog niet te vinden :/
+1TonAK
9 oktober 2020 14:22
Voor mijn werk hebben we de smaken Chrome of Edge, en daar gebruik ik liever Chrome. Dat is gevoelsmatig en misschien ook een beetje anti-microsoft sentiment, als ik eerllijk ben. Op mijn eigen systeem heb ik Mx Linux draaien en gebruik ik Waterfox. Geen begin-instellingen naar sites waar ik toch niet naar toe ga en erg aanpasbaar. Oh ja, geheugengebruik heb ik niet naar gekeken.
+1novasurp
9 oktober 2020 16:41
Gaat hij nou eerder op Linux uitkomen dan op de Xbox-versie van Windows?
+2Umbrah
@djs9099 oktober 2020 10:26
Welke tools/interfaces en welke edge versie? Ben je niet in de war met de oude Edge? Edge-chromium en chrome zijn vrijwel identiek, sterker nog, chrome neemt de laatste tijd veel van de edge optimalisaties over, waar edge wat meer aanpassingsmogelijkheden kent en wat minder google minded is.
+1Umbrah
@djs9099 oktober 2020 15:09
Ik weet niet wat voor NAS je hebt, maar DSM6.5, FreeNas, OMV, en UnRaid werken hier allemaal perfect...
0Mr. Bourbon BBQ
9 oktober 2020 13:00
Inmiddels mijn favoritete browser.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True