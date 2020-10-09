Microsoft heeft versie 86 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Nieuw in versie 86, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn onder meer de mogelijkheid om downloads vanuit de download manager te verwijderen en diverse verbeteringen in de pdf-viewer. Daarnaast is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om add-ons te vinden. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit: