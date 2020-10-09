Versie 9.0.7 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 9.0.7 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release, waarin iets meer dan veertig voornamelijk kleine problemen zijn verholpen.

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9.

Drupal 9.0.x will receive security coverage until June 2, 2021 when Drupal 9.2.0 is released.

If you are upgrading from Drupal 8, read upgrading a Drupal 8 site to Drupal 9 and the 9.0.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

If your site is on 8.8.x or earlier, you may wish to upgrade to Drupal 8.9.3 instead, and upgrade to Drupal 9 at a later date after preparing your site.

This release has been tagged with Composer 2.0.0-RC1. Please report any issues in the Drupal core issue queue.