Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.50 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
September 2020 (version 1.50)
Welcome to the September 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Accessible settings editor - Interact with the settings list like any other list in VS Code.
- Pinned tabs improvements - Resize pinned tabs, unpin with one click, and more.
- Linux ARM builds - VS Code is now available for both Linux ARMv7 and ARM64.
- Improved debugging experience - Improved hover and filtering in debug console.
- New JS debugger features - Toggle auto attach flows and see performance in real-time.
- Panel layout improvements - New panel maximization settings and bottom panel size.
- Webview Views support - Build extensions with webview views in the sidebar and panel.
- Updated "Create a Dev Container" tutorial - Get started with Development Containers.