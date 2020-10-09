Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.50

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.50 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

September 2020 (version 1.50)

Welcome to the September 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Versienummer 1.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

09-10-2020 08:12
Bron: Microsoft

9 oktober 2020 09:19
Blijft een bijzonder fijne text editor :)
9 oktober 2020 20:15
En de ondersteuning voor remote sessions via SSH of WSL (volgens mij ook rechtstreeks in Docker containers toch?) is ook erg fijn. Ik gebruik doorgaans altijd Docker voor mijn runtime, maar sinds kort heb ik ook een Intel NUC met Proxmox draaien met daarin een LXC container die een identieke setup heeft als mijn webservers. Middels de Remote SSH Session ondersteuning werk ik rechtstreeks op die dev server. Gaat echt feilloos. Heb daarbij niet het idee dat ik remote (nou ja, op de NUC achter mij) zit te werken.

