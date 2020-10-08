Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 1.12.0 uitgebracht en daarin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: DNS Flag Day 2020: change edns-buffer-size default to 1232.

Merge PR #255: DNS-over-HTTPS support.

Use inclusive language in configuration

Merge PR #284 and Fix #246: Remove DLV entirely from Unbound. The DLV has been decommisioned and in unbound 1.5.4, in 2015, there was advise to stop using it. The current code base does not contain DLV code any more. The use of dlv options displays a warning.

Similar to NSD PR#113, implement that interface names can be used, eg. something like interface: eth0 is resolved at server start and uses the IP addresses for that named interface.

Merge PR #272: Add EDNS client tag functionality.

Add edns-client-tag-opcode option Bug fixes: Merge PR #270 from cgzones: munin plugin: always exit 0 in autoconf

Merge PR #269, Fix python module len() implementations, by Torbjörn Lönnemark

Merge PR #268, draft-ietf-dnsop-serve-stale-10 has become RFC 8767 on March 2020, by and0x000.

Fix doxygen comment for no ssl for tls session ticket key callback routine.

Fix mini_event.h on OpenBSD cannot find fd_set.

Improve error log message when inserting rpz RR.

Merge PR #280, Make tvOS & watchOS checks verify truthiness as well as definedness, by Felipe Gasper.

contrib/aaaa-filter-iterator.patch file renewed diff content to apply cleanly to the current coderepo for the current code version.

Fix #287: doc typo: "Additionaly".

Merge (modified) PR #277, use EVP_MAC_CTX_set_params if available, by Vítězslav Čížek.

Create and init edns tags data for libunbound.

Fix stats double count issue (#289).

Fix that dnstap reconnects do not spam the log with the repeated attempts. Attempts on the timer are only logged on high verbosity, if they produce a connection failure error.

Fix to apply chroot to dnstap-socket-path, if chroot is enabled.

Change configure to use EVP_sha256 instead of HMAC_Update for openssl-3.0.0.

Update documentation in python example code.

Review fix interface, doxygen and assign null in case of error free.

Merge PR #293: Add missing prototype. Also refactor to use the new shorthand function to clean up the code.

Refactor to use sock_strerr shorthand function.

Fix #296: systemd nss-lookup.target is reached before unbound can successfully answer queries. Changed contrib/unbound.service.in.

Fix num.expired statistics output.

Remove x file mode on ipset/ipset.c and h files.

Spelling fix.

Introduce test for statistics.

Fix that prefer-ip4 and prefer-ip6 can be get and set with unbound-control, with libunbound and the unbound-checkconf option output function.

Merge PR #311 by luismerino: Dynlibmod leak.

Error message is logged for dynlibmod malloc failures.

iana portlist updated.

Fix #304: dnstap logging not recovering after dnstap process restarts

Fix edns-client-tags get_option typo

Fix #305: dnstap logging significantly affects unbound performance (regression in 1.11).

Fix #305: only wake up thread when threshold reached.

Fix to ifdef fptr wlist item for dnstap.

Fix memory leak of edns tags at libunbound context delete.

Fix double loopexit for unbound-dnstap-socket after sigterm.